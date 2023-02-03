ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Kentucky’s continued investment in workforce training initiatives as he announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of over 2,100 Kentucky workers. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC) meeting push the state’s support...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Secret juvenile justice work group the latest in Kentucky legislature’s contempt for transparency

Across the nation —  and particularly in Arizona and Mississippi — opposition is rising to state legislatures’ direct and indirect efforts to exclude themselves from public oversight. A chorus of newspapers, including The Washington Post, have exposed — if not decried — this groundswell of legislative secrecy. For nearly a half century, Kentucky’s open records […] The post Secret juvenile justice work group the latest in Kentucky legislature’s contempt for transparency appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky counties, cities increasingly adopting ordinances to regulate solar energy projects

A new interactive map shows Kentucky counties and cities that have in recent years adopted ordinances to regulate solar projects amid rising interest by solar developers in establishing installations throughout the state. The online map, created by the Kentucky Office of Energy Policy, highlights county and city governments that have created ordinances to provide a […] The post Kentucky counties, cities increasingly adopting ordinances to regulate solar energy projects appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity

Why must someone laid off from a job be further penalized by the state? To be denied long-established unemployment benefits? To be pressured to take an available job rather than find one that advanced a career? Yet Kentucky lawmakers decided the state must become a harsh taskmaster, snapping a whip to get people back into […] The post Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky lawyer offers free legal assistance for protective orders

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Leah Marie Wedl is a licensed attorney who runs her own firm, LMW Law, PLLC. She refers to herself as a ‘one-woman show’ because she does everything for her Kentucky firm—from answering emails, to scheduling consultations, to meeting with clients at court. Wedl...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Center Square

Other plans sought for those who will soon lose Medicaid benefits

(The Center Square) – Thousands of Kentuckians will lose their Medicaid benefits once the federal government's COVID-19 health emergency ends, and state officials are working to transition those residents into other health insurance plans. Gov. Andy Beshear last week said approximately 260,000 people signed up for coverage during the pandemic. The program provided coverage for uninsured individuals and helped those recipients get the health care they needed. Those enrolled in...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COVID-19 report shows everything on decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There was some encouraging news in the weekly COVID-19 report that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Monday afternoon, as all the metrics saw declines over the past seven days. The Feb. 6 report says there were 5,665 new cases in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Meijer rolls out new points system for Kentucky shoppers

Meijer shoppers in Kentucky can start taking advantage of the grocery store's new point system. The grocery chain announced Tuesday that it is revamping its "mPerks" to allow for more personalized rewards and savings. That includes gaining points for every dollar spent. They had been using the new system in...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckylantern.com

Paducah health department engages Kentucky students in vaccine awareness

Paducah’s Purchase District Health Department announced a “Become a Vaccine Champion” competition for Kentucky students on Friday. The vaccine awareness competition is open until 11 a.m. on Feb. 24. Three students — one in each age group — will win $250. Student participants, which can...
PADUCAH, KY
clayconews.com

Op-Ed: Now is the Time for Kentucky’s Rural Electric Cooperatives to Move on Clean Energy

Chris Woolery, the Residential Energy Specialist at the Mountain Association. Rural electric cooperatives provide power to nearly a third of Kentuckians, serving 1.5 million people in 117 counties. In recent months, the federal government has allocated unprecedented funding to help co-ops pay for the changes that will move us to a clean energy future, save us much needed money on our bills, and create good local jobs.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckylantern.com

Humana supports prenatal care for Black moms with $120,000 in grants, goal is ‘health equity’

To “improve access to quality prenatal care in Kentucky for Black moms,” Humana announced Tuesday it will give $120,000 in grants to three organizations. Humana’s Healthy Horizons made the move in response to a March of Dimes report last year that awarded Kentucky a failing grade on key indicators of maternal health. The commonwealth was one of only nine states and Puerto Rico to get a failing rating.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Secret Service warns Kentucky students, teachers of 'sextortion'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Secret Service hosted "Operation Angel Summit" for students and educators to prevent child exploitation. More than three-thousand students and teachers were in the Kentucky Exposition Center Tuesday morning for the presentation. Speakers shared their personal experiences and taught students how to protect themselves...
KENTUCKY STATE

