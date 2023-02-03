Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Kentucky’s continued investment in workforce training initiatives as he announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of over 2,100 Kentucky workers. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State Skills Corp. (BSSC) meeting push the state’s support...
WLKY.com
Hearing on Kentucky teacher shortage devolves into argument on 'woke agenda'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A hearing on Kentucky's teacher shortage devolved into allegations of a "woke" agenda on Tuesday in Frankfort, exposing starkly different beliefs about what has caused the crisis and what state lawmakers should do about it. Nevertheless, the chair of the House education committee, Rep. James Tipton,...
Secret juvenile justice work group the latest in Kentucky legislature’s contempt for transparency
Across the nation — and particularly in Arizona and Mississippi — opposition is rising to state legislatures’ direct and indirect efforts to exclude themselves from public oversight. A chorus of newspapers, including The Washington Post, have exposed — if not decried — this groundswell of legislative secrecy. For nearly a half century, Kentucky’s open records […] The post Secret juvenile justice work group the latest in Kentucky legislature’s contempt for transparency appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky counties, cities increasingly adopting ordinances to regulate solar energy projects
A new interactive map shows Kentucky counties and cities that have in recent years adopted ordinances to regulate solar projects amid rising interest by solar developers in establishing installations throughout the state. The online map, created by the Kentucky Office of Energy Policy, highlights county and city governments that have created ordinances to provide a […] The post Kentucky counties, cities increasingly adopting ordinances to regulate solar energy projects appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity
Why must someone laid off from a job be further penalized by the state? To be denied long-established unemployment benefits? To be pressured to take an available job rather than find one that advanced a career? Yet Kentucky lawmakers decided the state must become a harsh taskmaster, snapping a whip to get people back into […] The post Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky lawyer offers free legal assistance for protective orders
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Leah Marie Wedl is a licensed attorney who runs her own firm, LMW Law, PLLC. She refers to herself as a ‘one-woman show’ because she does everything for her Kentucky firm—from answering emails, to scheduling consultations, to meeting with clients at court. Wedl...
wymt.com
Perry County Fiscal Court sues Kentucky state government over ability to impose restaurant tax
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 50 cities across the state of Kentucky currently impose a restaurant tax. Hazard, which has a population of more than 5,000 people per the U.S. Census Bureau, is not one of them. That is despite having a larger population than some cities that do like Jackson (2,208) and Pineville (1,662).
953wiki.com
Attorney General Cameron Joins 20-State Coalition Urging CVS, Walgreens to Stop Unlawful Distribution of Abortion Pills by Mail
FRANKFORT, Ky. (February 6, 2023) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in sending a letter to CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Walgreens) to stop the companies’ plan to unlawfully distribute abortion pills by mail. “Having failed to halt the...
Other plans sought for those who will soon lose Medicaid benefits
(The Center Square) – Thousands of Kentuckians will lose their Medicaid benefits once the federal government's COVID-19 health emergency ends, and state officials are working to transition those residents into other health insurance plans. Gov. Andy Beshear last week said approximately 260,000 people signed up for coverage during the pandemic. The program provided coverage for uninsured individuals and helped those recipients get the health care they needed. Those enrolled in...
kentuckytoday.com
COVID-19 report shows everything on decline
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There was some encouraging news in the weekly COVID-19 report that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Monday afternoon, as all the metrics saw declines over the past seven days. The Feb. 6 report says there were 5,665 new cases in the...
WLKY.com
Meijer rolls out new points system for Kentucky shoppers
Meijer shoppers in Kentucky can start taking advantage of the grocery store's new point system. The grocery chain announced Tuesday that it is revamping its "mPerks" to allow for more personalized rewards and savings. That includes gaining points for every dollar spent. They had been using the new system in...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentuckians taking advantage of new medical cannabis rules after Beshear's executive order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — CJ Carter stays busy. Between founding a realty group, serving as the Kentucky state director of Minorities for Medical Marijuana, and being a barber, it’s hard to describe him as anything but a hard worker. But things changed in his life just a few years...
Ky. lawmakers are back in session. Here’s what’s on tap
Ky. lawmakers have returned for the remainder of the 2023 legislative session. Bills to watch include anti-trans proposals and gun related measures.
kentuckylantern.com
Paducah health department engages Kentucky students in vaccine awareness
Paducah’s Purchase District Health Department announced a “Become a Vaccine Champion” competition for Kentucky students on Friday. The vaccine awareness competition is open until 11 a.m. on Feb. 24. Three students — one in each age group — will win $250. Student participants, which can...
clayconews.com
Op-Ed: Now is the Time for Kentucky’s Rural Electric Cooperatives to Move on Clean Energy
Chris Woolery, the Residential Energy Specialist at the Mountain Association. Rural electric cooperatives provide power to nearly a third of Kentuckians, serving 1.5 million people in 117 counties. In recent months, the federal government has allocated unprecedented funding to help co-ops pay for the changes that will move us to a clean energy future, save us much needed money on our bills, and create good local jobs.
Kentucky business owner withheld taxes from employees, never paid IRS
The Department of Justice said the business owner paid $1 million of the amount due before he was sentenced.
kentuckylantern.com
Humana supports prenatal care for Black moms with $120,000 in grants, goal is ‘health equity’
To “improve access to quality prenatal care in Kentucky for Black moms,” Humana announced Tuesday it will give $120,000 in grants to three organizations. Humana’s Healthy Horizons made the move in response to a March of Dimes report last year that awarded Kentucky a failing grade on key indicators of maternal health. The commonwealth was one of only nine states and Puerto Rico to get a failing rating.
spectrumnews1.com
With residential housing full, Kentucky needs more foster parents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are kids in Kentucky with nowhere to go. It’s a problem folks who work with foster youth daily warn will persist unless more people step up to become foster parents. The Boys & Girls Haven has a residential facility to house older boys in...
Secret Service warns Kentucky students, teachers of 'sextortion'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Secret Service hosted "Operation Angel Summit" for students and educators to prevent child exploitation. More than three-thousand students and teachers were in the Kentucky Exposition Center Tuesday morning for the presentation. Speakers shared their personal experiences and taught students how to protect themselves...
Report: Kentucky Gets Failing Grade for Medical Cannabis Program
“I believe that they think that they’re still helping people. But they don’t understand the needs of patients."
