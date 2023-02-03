Read full article on original website
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on icy roads in western Wisconsin
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A man died and two children were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin on Monday evening.Douglas Whaley, a 49-year-old from Hager City, had gotten out of his car to help a 24-year-old woman get her car out of a ditch. Officials say they were on State Road 35, near 1200th Street in Oak Grove Township, and the roads were icy at the time.As Whaley was helping the woman, a 44-year-old man driving a Freightliner struck Whaley's car and a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am. Whaley was taken to the hospital, but later died.He had a 13-year-old passenger, who was taken to a hospital with undertermined injuries. The 24-year-old woman had a 3-week-old baby in her car, who was also taken to the hospital with undertermined injuries.
1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
Otsego woman admits driving 124 mph while drunk in deadly crash
MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman from Otsego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for a September 2021 crash that killed one driver and injured another. April O'Leary admitted she was drunk and driving 124 mph when she rear-ended a...
Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers
One Dead, Two Hurt in Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes
Walker, MN (KROC-AM News)- One rider is dead and two other riders were hurt following a pair of separate snowmobile crashes in northern Minnesota over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crashes Saturday. The fatal crash took place near Staples and the injury crash happened in the Nisswa area.
Three People Injured in Twin Cities House Explosion
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
Bill would allow police to attach tracking device to stolen car without driver's knowledge
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill aimed at helping car theft victims is making its way through the Minnesota Legislature.The bill would allow police to attach a tracking device to a stolen car. Police say it's common that they can find a stolen car, but a lot of times they're not in a position to make an arrest or seize the vehicle. Stacy Severson's Kia was stolen two weeks ago in Minneapolis, and it's still missing. "Initially I thought, 'Did I like park somewhere else, or like did I drive my husband's car today?'" Severson said.Rep. Kelly Moller of Shoreview wants to...
Waite Park Police on Scene of an “Incident” Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The Waite Park Police Department is on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Law enforcement sources are telling KNSI this is a suspicious death investigation. Authorities say they do not believe there is any threat to the public. More information will be released later.
Former Pierz Resident and Son Victims of Murder-Suicide in Bloomington
A former Pierz resident and his son have been identified as victims of a murder-suicide that happened in Bloomington, MN last week. 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick were found dead inside a pickup truck in a parking lot near France Place on the night of Feb. 1. A third person, a business associate who has not been identified, was also found dead inside the vehicle.
3 reported injured after explosion in East Bethel
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting
One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, “individuals on foot” started shooting in the area, causing … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Emergency crews respond to reported house explosion in Anoka County
Washington County man charged with shooting and killing his cousin at a bus stop
37-year-old Sylvester Jones of Newport is charged with shooting and killing his cousin, 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre, at a bus stop Monday morning.
