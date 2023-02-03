ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Late Twelfth Night singer Geoff Mann celebrated in new book

By Jerry Ewing
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02zfmF_0kbcarc100

The late Geoff Mann, the former frontman for neo-proggers Twelfth Night and musician in his own right, is to be celebrated in a new official biography, His Love: Art, Music & Faith , by Twelfth Night biographer Andrew Wild, which will be published by SonicBond Publishing later this year.

Twelfth Night announced the impending book in today's Bandcamp Friday e-mail to fans due to the close proximity to the thirtieth anniversary of Mann's passing on February 5.

"Geoff Mann was many things: artist, poet, playwright, singer, actor, songwriter, self-confessed ‘wobbly’ musician, husband, father, curate and vicar. Often irreverent, never compromising, Geoff packed more into his thirty-six years than most do in three-score and ten. He released fifteen albums, performed hundreds of concerts, including the Reading and Greenbelt festivals, exhibited his art at ten galleries and cared both for his family and his church members."

The official biography has been written with the full support and blessing of the Mann family and takes a fresh and detailed look at Mann's life, from his childhood in Manchester through his student years in Reading, his time as a professional artist, and the two tumultuous years with Twelfth Night. Also covered is his subsequent musical career, including The Bond, Eh! Geoff Mann Band and his collaborations with Marc Catley and Clive Nolan, as well as his conversion to Christianity, his subsequent calling to be a vicar, his impact as a curate, and his resilience and humour in the face of a terminal illness.

His Love: Art, Music & Faith will be a limited-edition 160-page hardback book celebrating Geoff’s continuing influence and includes unpublished poems, sixteen pages of photographs mostly unseen outside friends' scrapbooks and family photograph albums, and the recollections of his closest friends, bandmates and musical peers.

Pre-orders come with a new Best of Geoff CD, which will include tracks from Mann's post-Twelfth Night albums, a couple of TN rarities, and some recently discovered solo demos which have never been heard publicly before.

UK pre-orders .

RoW pre-orders .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7Yia_0kbcarc100

(Image credit: SonicBond Publishing)

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Louder

Louder

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy