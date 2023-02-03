Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, & More of the Best Sparkly Looks on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
When it comes to red-carpet fashion, we really love when people push the boundaries with their style. Whether it’s a vibrant color that not a lot of people can rock or a look that’s a total 180 from their usual looks, we’re all about it. However, if there’s one trend or characteristic we fall for every time: it’s the sparkles. If it dazzles, if it sparkles, if it glimmers, chances are, we’re drooling over it. And at this year’s Grammy Awards, we were losing it.
SheKnows
All of the Best Photos From the Star-Studded 2023 Grammys After-Party Extravaganza
After a series of memorable performances and historic wins at the 2023 Grammy Awards, celebrities weren’t ready to say goodbye to the night’s festivities just yet. In fact, many of the night’s big winners and presenters kept the party going as they attended Universal Music Group’s 2023 After-Party at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez's Reaction to Her Night at the Grammys With Ben Affleck Seems Much Different Than Fans' Interpretation
Ben Affleck might have been the most memed celebrity at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but Jennifer Lopez is letting her fans know that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. Her Instagram Reel is here to tell everyone that they had a fabulous night together. During the broadcast, the 49-year-old actor looked tired, sometimes bored, and a bit distant from the celebratory events happening around him. There was even an awkward moment that was caught by CBS’ cameras that seemed to show J.Lo scolding her husband — like, hey, smile, and enjoy yourself. Whatever the issue was — remember...
Megan Fox Channeled Jessica Rabbit in This Curve-Hugging Corset Dress at the Pre-Grammy Gala
If you’ve been on the internet in the past 12 hours, then you know Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala was in full swing — and so many stars came dressed to impress. From Barbiecore ensembles to feathered mini-dresses, it seemed like everyone rocked an amazing look — especially Megan Fox in her Jessica Rabbit-inspired corset dress! On Feb 4, the Transformers star shared a series of jaw-dropping snapshots to her Instagram with the caption, “off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵💫.” You can see the show-stopping photos HERE! In the first photo, we see...
Chrissy Teigen Cuddled With Baby Esti Instead of Getting Dressed Up for the Grammys & It’s Such a Sweet Moment
Chrissy Teigen is keeping things real, and we absolutely love her for it! The Cravings author shared the sweetest moment with her newborn daughter Esti last night, and it was so worth it. Like us, Teigen was watching the 2023 Grammy Awards from her couch. Her husband John Legend had three nominations for the night for his song “God Did,” which he performed alongside DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Fridayy. Teigen stayed home with her daughter Esti, who was born on Jan. 13. Instead of dressing up for the occasion like she originally planned, Teigen spent the whole...
Popculture
Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release
Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!
What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Drops a Surprise On Sally’s Babydaddy Storyline: ‘Everybody Sort of Assumes… ‘
It ain’t easy being Sally Spectra. Granted, the beautiful redhead who made her way from The Bold and the Beautiful to The Young and the Restless, can sometimes be her own worst enemy. But as portrayer Courtney Hope explains, Sally has grown a lot since first viewers met her.
Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis
Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Quinn Redeker Dead at 86
His family announced the heartbreaking news earlier today.
SheKnows
We Should’ve Seen It Coming — But Didn’t! Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Has Someone Fighting Even Harder for Her Than Bill
Like The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Steffy and Finn, we went into Sheila’s hearings with a few assumptions firmly in place. Like fans, we found ourselves thinking, “Even if Steffy and Finn don’t testify against Sheila, surely she’ll still wind up behind bars. After all… she broke out of prison!”
SheKnows
Holy Friday Cliffhanger! Bold & Beautiful Just Dropped a Bombshell That’ll Make Next Week Must-See TV
For weeks, Bold & Beautiful fans have been trying to figure out exactly what’s going on with Bill. Sure, the guy’s been something of a loser in love — despite being rich, powerful and handsome in equal measure. But would loneliness really be enough to push him into the arms of Sheila Carter?
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
The Bold and The Beautiful: Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking Twist
Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking TwistPhoto bySoapAsk. The Bold and The Beautiful has always been known for its dramatic twists and turns, and it looks like the upcoming episodes are no exception. According to spoilers, a vengeful Sheila may end up shooting Brooke, leaving her in a coma.
SheKnows
Jennifer Hudson, Sharon Stone, & More of the Best Dressed Celebs From Clive Davis’ Star-Studded Pre-Grammy Gala
When there’s a star-studded party, there’s an even more packed, star-studded after-party. We’ve seen the Elton John and Vanity Fair ones that take place after the Oscars, the lowkey ones after the Golden Globes, and so on. However, the Grammys are a bit different because instead of an after-party, there’s usually a pre-party gala hosted by legendary music executive Clive Davis.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
soaphub.com
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Walton Puts The She-Devil In Her Place
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Sheila Carter may think she’s free to do as she pleases and threaten whoever gets in her way, but Carter Walton isn’t having it. Especially when he finds out all the ugly things she’s said to Katie Logan. Bold and the...
Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return
Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Heartbreak: Why the Time Has Come for a Beloved Legacy Character to Die
Fans of The Young and the Restless may want to brace themselves, because with the CBS soap celebrating its 50th anniversary, we expect some tears of anguish along with joy. Why? It’s time, maybe even past time, to say goodbye to Paul Williams. It’s been almost two years since...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Just Revealed Something Horrible About Bold & Beautiful’s Eric & Co.
C’mon, people. Do better. During this week’s Young & Restless Lauren-palooza — such great flashbacks, such a clunky setup! — viewers learned something that we never knew about the Forresters of The Bold and the Beautiful. They. Are. Awful. We were still bewildered as to why...
Comments / 0