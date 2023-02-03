ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, & More of the Best Sparkly Looks on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

When it comes to red-carpet fashion, we really love when people push the boundaries with their style. Whether it’s a vibrant color that not a lot of people can rock or a look that’s a total 180 from their usual looks, we’re all about it. However, if there’s one trend or characteristic we fall for every time: it’s the sparkles. If it dazzles, if it sparkles, if it glimmers, chances are, we’re drooling over it. And at this year’s Grammy Awards, we were losing it.
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez's Reaction to Her Night at the Grammys With Ben Affleck Seems Much Different Than Fans' Interpretation

Ben Affleck might have been the most memed celebrity at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but Jennifer Lopez is letting her fans know that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. Her Instagram Reel is here to tell everyone that they had a fabulous night together.  During the broadcast, the 49-year-old actor looked tired, sometimes bored, and a bit distant from the celebratory events happening around him. There was even an awkward moment that was caught by CBS’ cameras that seemed to show J.Lo scolding her husband — like, hey, smile, and enjoy yourself. Whatever the issue was — remember...
SheKnows

Megan Fox Channeled Jessica Rabbit in This Curve-Hugging Corset Dress at the Pre-Grammy Gala

If you’ve been on the internet in the past 12 hours, then you know Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala was in full swing — and so many stars came dressed to impress. From Barbiecore ensembles to feathered mini-dresses, it seemed like everyone rocked an amazing look — especially Megan Fox in her Jessica Rabbit-inspired corset dress! On Feb 4, the Transformers star shared a series of jaw-dropping snapshots to her Instagram with the caption, “off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵‍💫.” You can see the show-stopping photos HERE! In the first photo, we see...
SheKnows

Chrissy Teigen Cuddled With Baby Esti Instead of Getting Dressed Up for the Grammys & It’s Such a Sweet Moment

Chrissy Teigen is keeping things real, and we absolutely love her for it! The Cravings author shared the sweetest moment with her newborn daughter Esti last night, and it was so worth it. Like us, Teigen was watching the 2023 Grammy Awards from her couch. Her husband John Legend had three nominations for the night for his song “God Did,” which he performed alongside DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Fridayy. Teigen stayed home with her daughter Esti, who was born on Jan. 13. Instead of dressing up for the occasion like she originally planned, Teigen spent the whole...
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Snubbed at Grammys Despite 'Denim & Rhinestones' Release

Carrie Underwood may have won just about every country music award in existence, but she does not have a strong track record at the Grammys. Her win for Best Roots Gospel Album last year was her first victory at the Grammys since 2015. Her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, was not nominated in any of the country categories at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, giving her fans little reason to tune in Sunday night.
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!

What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
People

Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis

Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
SoapAsk

The Bold and The Beautiful: Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking Twist

Sheila's Revenge Leads to Shocking TwistPhoto bySoapAsk. The Bold and The Beautiful has always been known for its dramatic twists and turns, and it looks like the upcoming episodes are no exception. According to spoilers, a vengeful Sheila may end up shooting Brooke, leaving her in a coma.
SheKnows

Jennifer Hudson, Sharon Stone, & More of the Best Dressed Celebs From Clive Davis’ Star-Studded Pre-Grammy Gala

When there’s a star-studded party, there’s an even more packed, star-studded after-party. We’ve seen the Elton John and Vanity Fair ones that take place after the Oscars, the lowkey ones after the Golden Globes, and so on. However, the Grammys are a bit different because instead of an after-party, there’s usually a pre-party gala hosted by legendary music executive Clive Davis.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Cheryl E Preston

Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return

Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.

