New Jersey State

92.7 WOBM

Salute! New Jersey’s best and coolest dive bars as picked by you

We all know New Jersey has some of the friendliest bars in the world, many of which you can find right here. But what about dive bars, and what exactly is a "dive bar"?. From fizzcorp.com, “According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the colloquial use of the word 'dive' to describe a 'drinking den' or 'other disreputable place of the resort' comes from the fact that these types of establishments were originally housed in cellars or basements, into which frequenters may 'dive' without observation.”
Hmmm New Jersey’s Most Under the Radar Restaurant is Amazing

I guess depending on your point of view being "under the radar" can be good or bad. When it comes to restaurants around America if you are the owner you probably don't want to be "under the radar". I think it implies being unseen and maybe not as visible in the community you are in, which is not the best business model. However, if you are the consumer and you have an "under the radar" eatery you love, less traffic means more seating and quicker service, so I guess you want your "hidden gem" to remain that way. Yes, this is a bit selfish, but a "hidden gem" is just that :)
Foodie Experts Say You Can’t Miss This Amazing New Jersey Restaurant

Great restaurants are certainly one thing we definitely have an abundance of here in New Jersey, so how do we know we're not missing out on the best one?. In the Garden State, we have the luxury of choosing from some of the best restaurants in the nation. They are located everywhere from the southern tip of the state to the north, from great inland towns all the way to the Jersey Shore.
The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey

Have you ever done research on the history of your surname or last name?. A little digging will uncover some pretty interesting facts. According to American Surnames, Ryan, my last name, is pretty common in New Jersey. It's the 41st most popular surname in New Jersey. Plus, there are 516...
The Unique Restaurant In New Jersey Where Every Order Comes With Free Pizza Bread

Northfield is a quiet town not far from the Jersey Shore, off the waters of Lakes Bay – and it’s home to what might be the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey. Ventura’s Offshore Cafe is a casual establishment that still keeps the old ways – including the beloved tradition of the free appetizer. The management team here goes beyond the standard bread basket and invites you to kick off your meal with an indulgent treat that will have you tempted to fill up before your food even arrives. But don’t go overboard – everything else on the menu is just as good! One thing’s for sure – Ventura’s Offshore Cafe has been a popular dinner spot in Northfield for a long time, and they don’t look to be changing what works any time soon.
USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ

Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

