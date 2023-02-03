ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
redbankgreen

RED BANK: PIPES, RENTALS, VOTING ON DECK

Branch Avenue resident Alberto Larotonda with a lead pipe he brought to a council meeting in 2015. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The Red Bank council may authorize spending up to $2.4 million to replace water service lines made of lead when it meets Wednesday night. Also...
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: GENDER NEUTRALITY ON AGENDA

The borough will provide employee training “to facilitate greater understanding of genderneutral options in communications,” according to a resolution. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) By JOHN T. WARD. An effort to infuse gender-neutral language into the workings of Red Bank government is on the council...
RED BANK, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
lnnnews.com

Updated: Second Linden Resident Receives Threatening Hate Mail

02/07: Following LNN’s report about hate mail sent to a Jewish resident in Linden (see below), another Linden resident, Delonda Damon, notified LNN that she had received an identical letter. "I received this same exact letter. It was delivered to my mailbox on Thursday. I notified my landlord." Ms....
LINDEN, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: MASTER PLAN’S USE DEBATED

An illustration from the Master Plan section on affordable housing. (Image by BFJ Planning. Click to enlarge.) The unanimous vote followed spirited debate about whether the many recommendations in the 166-page document should be prioritized for council action. William Poku, president of the NAACP of Greater Red Bank, after speaking...
RED BANK, NJ
Daily Voice

Retaining Wall Collapse Jams Traffic In Jersey City

A partial collapse of a retaining wall during building demolition in Jersey City was causing major traffic jams Monday afternoon, Feb. 6.JFK Boulevard was closed in both directions from Route 139 to St. Paul's Avenue as a precaution, as of 2 p.m., city officials said. Avoid #kennedyblvd #jerseyci…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for January, 2023. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Theft: On 01/04/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of N. Bridge Av., the victim reported a black in color tri-fold wallet was stolen. The wallet contained a NJ driver’s license, a debit card, gift cards, $25.00 in US currency, and a health insurance card. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.
RED BANK, NJ
CBS Philly

Gas leak in Trenton forces residents to evacuate home

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A gas leak is forcing nearly two dozen people out of their homes in Trenton. PSEG was at the scene working to fix the leak and resolved the problem Monday morning. This happened on the 100 block of Fulton Street.Crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday.Two people were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, police said. CBS News Philadelphia was told 23 people are staying at a community center."They have good spirits and the kids are playing, or trying to. So everything is under control," Maria Richardson, Trenton's acting director of health and human services, said.
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NJ Cop Charged with Shooting Fleeing Man in Back

A Paterson Police Officer has been charged with shooting a fleeing man in the back this past June. New Jersey Attorney General, Matthew J. Platkin released a statement saying,. We have promised to never be complacent and we have made a commitment to stand up against unnecessary and excessive uses of force by those with a duty to protect the public, enforce the law and promote justice. There is no more significant action than the use of deadly force. Not only can it result in the unnecessary loss of life or permanent injuries and disabilities, but instances of uncalled-for, disproportional and destructive use of deadly force sow distrust in, and erodes respect for, law enforcement among the community...
PATERSON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: PORTMAN-TRIGGIANO SLATE NAMED

Billy Portman and Kate Triggiano at an event in Riverside Gardens Park last June. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The seven-candidate slate, announced late Sunday, is the first out of the gate in what may be a crowded field in the the May 9 special election. The...
RED BANK, NJ
redbankgreen

redbankgreen

