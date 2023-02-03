ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw

Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Paul Heyman To Cody Rhodes: Dusty Told Me Roman Reigns Was The Son He Always Wanted

Paul Heyman went for the heart when he spoke to Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" had been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, but he returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. He won the Men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating Gunther. The next night on WWE Raw, he made it clear that he intends to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold at WrestleMania 39. But on the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Sami Zayn a title shot at WWE Elimination Chamber after the former "Honorary Uce" turned on him at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Wheeler Yuta Talks BCC Group Chats, Bron Breakker Up For Carmelo Hayes' Challenge | Fight Size

Here is your fight size update for Sunday, February 5, 2023:. - Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Bron Breakker welcomes the challenge of Carmelo Hayes. In an exclusive interview after retaining his NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, the second-generation champion says that this fight has been coming for a long time and invites Carmelo to step up.
Tony Khan On WWE Sale Process: I'm Interested In It Very Much And Potentially Being Involved

Tony Khan remains interested in the WWE sale process. WWE is engaged with outside advisors to review strategic alternatives in relation to upcoming media rights negotiations. One strategic alternative is a potential sale of the company, which would happen before media rights deals for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown are locked in. Nick Khan recently stated that a sale could happen quickly, possibly within the next three months.
Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin On 2/7 WWE NXT

Toxic Attraction has imploded. Ahead of NXT Vengeance Day, Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) teased that there were deep-rooted issues between the duo, but the conflict was a ruse, as they wanted to swerve NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Dolin and Jayne came up short in a three-way match against Perez at NXT Vengeance Day.
Jim Ross Gives Small Update On Jerry Lawler, Says His Prognosis Is Positive

Jim Ross gives a small update on Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Back on February 7, 2023, it was reported the Jerry Lawler was taken to the hospital after suffering from a stroke. Since the news was first reported, there have been a few small updates on Lawler's current condition, with most of them being positive.
Dax Harwood Praises Bayley, Calls Asuka A One-Of-A-Kind Talent

Dax Harwood compliments Asuka and Bayley. Asuka rose to prominence in the Japanese wrestling scene before she signed with WWE in 2015. She quickly established herself as one of the top stars in NXT. She defeated Bayley, one of the brand's key members, to win the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver Dallas in 2016. She ultimately relinquished the title when she moved to the main roster in 2017. Bayley and Asuka have both enjoyed succcessful careers on WWE's main roster; both women have become Grand Slam Champions.
Ilja Dragunov Returns To WWE NXT On 2/7/23, Sets Sights On JD McDonagh

Ilja Dragunov has returned to WWE NXT. For the first time since October 25, 2022, Ilja Dragunov made his presence felt on WWE NXT, distracting JD McDonagh during a match between McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes on Tuesday, February 7, which Hayes won by roll-up. After the match, Ilja Dragunov rushed...
Adam Cole: Bryan Danielson Was 'Very Helpful' With My Return From Injury

Adam Cole discusses how Bryan Danielson helped him during his recovery from injury. On January 11, Adam Cole made his return to All Elite Wrestling after being away for the company for the latter half of 2022. While he was away, Cole was recovering from two head injuries that he suffered over the first part of 2022.
