Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Matt Riddle Shows Off 'Amazing' New Grill, Thanks Girlfriend For Supporting Him During 'Recovery'
Matt Riddle changes up his look during his time away from WWE. Riddle has been away from WWE television since the December 5 episode of WWE Raw where he was injured by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. At the time, WWE had announced that Matt Riddle would be out of action for up to six weeks.
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Paul Heyman To Cody Rhodes: Dusty Told Me Roman Reigns Was The Son He Always Wanted
Paul Heyman went for the heart when he spoke to Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" had been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, but he returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. He won the Men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating Gunther. The next night on WWE Raw, he made it clear that he intends to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold at WrestleMania 39. But on the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Sami Zayn a title shot at WWE Elimination Chamber after the former "Honorary Uce" turned on him at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Wheeler Yuta Talks BCC Group Chats, Bron Breakker Up For Carmelo Hayes' Challenge | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, February 5, 2023:. - Wheeler Yuta was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Bron Breakker welcomes the challenge of Carmelo Hayes. In an exclusive interview after retaining his NXT Championship at NXT Vengeance Day, the second-generation champion says that this fight has been coming for a long time and invites Carmelo to step up.
Tony Khan On WWE Sale Process: I'm Interested In It Very Much And Potentially Being Involved
Tony Khan remains interested in the WWE sale process. WWE is engaged with outside advisors to review strategic alternatives in relation to upcoming media rights negotiations. One strategic alternative is a potential sale of the company, which would happen before media rights deals for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown are locked in. Nick Khan recently stated that a sale could happen quickly, possibly within the next three months.
Mercedes Mone Set To Appear At Planet Comicon 2023 In Kansas City
Mone is headed to Kansas City. Fightful has exclusively learned that NJPW star Mercedes Mone is set to appear at Planet Comicon 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The convention will held at the Kansas City Convention Center on March 17-19, 2023. Fans can see the full press release that was...
Terrence And Terrell Hughes Hope To Be Part Of WWE WrestleMania Tryouts
Terrence and Terrell Hughes are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, and they hope to make a big impact in 2023. Known as TNT, Terrence & Terrell have already been part of AEW Dark tapings and done extra work in WWE. For 2023, they hope to sign with a company on a full-time basis.
Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin On 2/7 WWE NXT
Toxic Attraction has imploded. Ahead of NXT Vengeance Day, Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) teased that there were deep-rooted issues between the duo, but the conflict was a ruse, as they wanted to swerve NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Dolin and Jayne came up short in a three-way match against Perez at NXT Vengeance Day.
Jim Ross Gives Small Update On Jerry Lawler, Says His Prognosis Is Positive
Jim Ross gives a small update on Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Back on February 7, 2023, it was reported the Jerry Lawler was taken to the hospital after suffering from a stroke. Since the news was first reported, there have been a few small updates on Lawler's current condition, with most of them being positive.
Carmelo Hayes Explains What He Felt Could Have Been Done Better In Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Bout
Carmelo Hayes picked up a big victory at NXT Vengeance Day when he defeated Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match. The bout featured the return of Dabba-Kato, who was once known as Commander Azeez and aligned with Crews. Hayes ended up winning two straight falls, which is a rare...
Samu Anoa'i Acknowledges Roman Reigns As 'Tribal Chief' And Explains Absence From WWE Raw XXX
Samu Anoa'i acknowledges The Tribal Chief and explains his absence from WWE Raw XXX. Samu of The Headshrinkers was scheduled to be at WWE Raw XXX along with Rikishi and The Wild Samoans, Afa & Sika. Originally scheduled to be an acknowledgment ceremony for Roman Reigns, The Bloodline ended up...
NWA USA Results And Stream (2/4): Homicide, Kerry Morton, Psycho Love In Action
The National Wrestling Alliance aired its latest episode of NWA USA on February 4 from Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. Fans can watch the show in the video above. Full results are below. NWA USA Results And Stream (2/4) - The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) speak...
Dax Harwood Praises Bayley, Calls Asuka A One-Of-A-Kind Talent
Dax Harwood compliments Asuka and Bayley. Asuka rose to prominence in the Japanese wrestling scene before she signed with WWE in 2015. She quickly established herself as one of the top stars in NXT. She defeated Bayley, one of the brand's key members, to win the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver Dallas in 2016. She ultimately relinquished the title when she moved to the main roster in 2017. Bayley and Asuka have both enjoyed succcessful careers on WWE's main roster; both women have become Grand Slam Champions.
Ilja Dragunov Returns To WWE NXT On 2/7/23, Sets Sights On JD McDonagh
Ilja Dragunov has returned to WWE NXT. For the first time since October 25, 2022, Ilja Dragunov made his presence felt on WWE NXT, distracting JD McDonagh during a match between McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes on Tuesday, February 7, which Hayes won by roll-up. After the match, Ilja Dragunov rushed...
Mandy Rose Hasn't Ruled Out A Return To Wrestling, Wants To Do 'Dancing With The Stars'
Fans haven't seen Mandy Rose in a wrestling ring since the December 13 episode of NXT when she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. The following day, Rose was fired by WWE, reportedly due to the content she was posting on her FanTime website. Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before losing to Perez.
Top Flight, Castagnoli/Yuta, Billie Starkz, More Set For Action On 2/6 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for the February 6 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. All Elite Wrestling announced the following lineup for Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (2/6) Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) & Zack Clayton. Claudio Castagnoli...
NJPW TAMASHII IV Results (2/4): Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher, Robbie Eagles In Action
NJPW TAMASHII IV Results (2/4) - Gore & Jake Andrewartha def. Nikolai Anton Bell & Shep Alexander. - Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) def. Andrew Villalobos & Michael Richards. - The Natural Classics (Stevie Filip & Tome Filip) def. Jake Taylor & Jordan Alexander Wright. - Mitch...
Adam Cole: Bryan Danielson Was 'Very Helpful' With My Return From Injury
Adam Cole discusses how Bryan Danielson helped him during his recovery from injury. On January 11, Adam Cole made his return to All Elite Wrestling after being away for the company for the latter half of 2022. While he was away, Cole was recovering from two head injuries that he suffered over the first part of 2022.
