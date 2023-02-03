The Rock Says ‘Angels of Mercy’ Watched Over Mom During L.A. Car Crash

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is thanking the lord after his mother Ata Johnson, 74, survived a car accident in L.A.

The actor took to Instagram to show a photo of her damaged red Cadillac, writing, “Thank you God 🙏🏾 she’s ok.”

He continued, “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated.”

The Rock said Ata has been through a lot in her life “in ways that make angels and miracles real.”

“This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide,” he explained.

He also thanked the LAPD and LAFD “for being so caring & focused” and staying on the phone with him through the ordeal.

The “Jungle Cruise” star encouraged fans to hug their parents after what he went through.

“I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get,” he wrote.

Stars responded in the comments. Tyrese wrote, “Praise God we love you angel mother!!!!!!!!!! Praise God in the name of Jesus you will ALWAYS be covered…. We love you mother!!! GRACE!!!!!”

Terry Crews shared support with emojis: “🙏🏾❤️🔥.”

Pierce Brosnan wrote, “God bless ❤️.”