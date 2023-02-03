How to watch the England vs Scotland Six Nations Rugby game online

Another year, another iteration of the Six Nations Rugby tournament, and one of the first batches of games taking place is England vs Scotland on Saturday, February 4.

These two neighbors will be meeting for the second game of the tournament, with Wales vs Ireland playing earlier in the day and Italy vs France taking place a day later.

The winners of England vs Scotland won't just win glory and some points for the tournament, because the Calcutta Cup is also up for grabs. This goes to the winner of each tournament's meeting between these two nations, and Scotland has raised it for the past two years.

If you're keen to watch the England vs Scotland Six Nations Rugby game, this guide will show you how and where to tune in, wherever you are in the world. We'll also run you through some key details, like where the game is taking place.

How to watch England vs Scotland in the UK

If you're in the UK, the England vs Scotland match begins at 4:45 pm on Saturday, though the broadcast begins at 4 pm, and it continues until 7 pm.

You can watch the game on ITV1, and if you don't have access to a TV at the time, you can also use ITVX to stream ITV's channels over the internet, so you can watch on your computer or tablet or smartphone.

How to watch England vs Scotland everywhere else

If you're a rugby fan but you're going to be away from home during the new series or broadcasts aren't easily available where you live, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch the England vs Scotland game and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Editors Choice

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.

It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee , so you can try it out 100% risk-free. VIEW DEAL ON Express VPN

How to watch England vs Scotland in the US

In the US, the England vs Scotland game begins at midday ET/9 am PT.

Your best bet for watching the rugby game is via streaming service Peacock , as the $4.99-per-month streaming service is showing the Six Nations Rugby games on its platform.

If you think you'll want to watch more on Peacock, there's currently a deal running that lets you get a year's subscription for $29.99 , which is $20 off, and you can sign up for the deal here .

The game is also airing on CNBC, so if you have access to that channel, you're already sorted. Certain live TV streaming services include CNBC including Sling TV (with its News Extra add-on bundle), Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV and YouTube TV .

What you need to know about the England vs Scotland rugby game

Where does England vs Scotland take place?

England vs Scotland takes place in Twickenham Stadium in London, England. Each of the six nations offers one stadium to host games, and Twickenham is England's.

This 82,000-capacity arena is the largest rugby union stadium in the world, and it's been in use (in one form or another) for over 100 years.

What is the Calcutta Cup?

Each year, the England vs Scotland match of the Rugby Six Nations game is also known as the Calcutta Cup.

Named after a 1872 rugby game on Christmas Day in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in India, in which one side was considered as 'England' and the other 'Scotland' (despite the players not necessarily coming from these countries), the cup has been awarded every year since 1879. There have been some breaks because of the world wars, though.

England has won the majority of the cup games, however in 2021 and 2022 it went to Scotland, so a victory on the pitch could give the country its first hat-trick since a 1970-1972 run.