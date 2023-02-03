Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) by: Courtney Ward Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A search of the Mohawk River after a report of a possible body floating in the water is ongoing. Niskayuna police received a call around 10:15 a.

NISKAYUNA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO