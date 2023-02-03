ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

WNYT

Police search for missing Cohoes woman since January

Police in Cohoes need your help finding a missing woman. Sadie Kopyc, 36, was last seen on Jan. 20. She may be in Albany or New York City, investigators said. She has brown hair, and brown eyes, and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone with...
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Police: Schoharie County woman hid in CVS after it closed for the night

A Schoharie County woman is under arrest after police say she hid in the Cobleskill CVS after it closed. Kara Goodknight is accused of entering the store while it was open, then staying inside after closing. She stole multiple items and then left, investigators said. She was found nearby and...
WNYT

Shots fired investigation leads to Gloversville standoff

Police in Gloversville were involved in a standoff Sunday night. It started around 10 p.m. when shots were fired at a Johnstown home, they said. The people in the home then tried to chase the car, and were shot at in the area of. Kingsboro Road, police said. The suspects’...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Troy resident for Petit Larceny

On February 7, 2023, a Trooper out of SP Greenwich arrested Robert K. Morgan, 65, of Troy, New York, for Petit Larceny. State Police responded to a Petit Larceny complaint at Borden’s Orchard at Valley Falls Road in Easton, New York on February 6, 2023. Morgan was observed on surveillance video stealing $30 from the cashbox. He also stole a jar of apple salsa.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Albany police arrest two people after shooting

Albany police recovered a handgun and arrested two people in connection with a shots fired incident Sunday night. Their names are: Jean Rosario Rodriguez and Tommy Falu Garcia. Both are from Albany. Police say they recovered this handgun during this investigation. Police tell us the shots were fired Sunday night...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Watervliet police: Troy man posed as city employee, scammed woman

WATERVLIET — 40-year-old Joseph Celeone of Troy is charged with grand larceny and criminal impersonation. Police say at the end of last year, he pretended that he worked for the city water department when he told a 75-year-old resident that her driveway violated code. He allegedly said she’d be...
TROY, NY
schenectadygov.com

Search of Mohawk River for possible body continuing

Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) Multiple agencies responded to the Mohawk River in Niskayuna after a report of a possible human body floating in the water. (NEWS10) by: Courtney Ward Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 05:13 PM EST NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A search of the Mohawk River after a report of a possible body floating in the water is ongoing. Niskayuna police received a call around 10:15 a.
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Water main break in Colonie

The Village of Colonie is experiencing a water main break on Lincoln Avenue near Ridge Terrace. The break has caused a disruption to the water supply in the nearby neighborhoods.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Troy firefighter recovering after fall

A follow up now to a story we brought you as breaking news Saturday morning. A fire fighter is recovering this morning after being hurt while battling a fire in Troy. The fire broke out around 5:30 at a home on Second Avenue. Firefighters were able to rescue a woman...
TROY, NY

