8 health systems with strong finances
Here are eight health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Berkshire Health has an "AA-" rating and...
2023 Healthcare Financial Trends, Digital Transformation
CommerceHealthcare® has released its fifth annual Healthcare Finance Trends for 2023 report. The report includes an in-depth analysis of research combined with practice experience and identifies consideration for the industry given multiple intersecting challenges in the year ahead. The report’s key insights range across regulatory, financial, technological and supply...
17 hospitals, health systems reporting net operating losses
Healthcare organizations across the country reported financial results in January. Here are 17 Becker's has reported posting operating losses:. 1. Denver Health, Colorado's safety-net hospital, reported a net operating loss of $60.7 million in 2022 as contract labor expenses and salaries continued to be a significant driver of costs. 2....
New Jersey health system looks to streamline care through Memora partnership
Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health tapped virtual care company Memora to automate routine clinician tasks. The Memora platform can integrate within Virtua's EHR system. The implementation of the platform will initially focus on colonoscopy procedures, specialty pharmacy and congestive heart failure, according to a Feb. 7 Memora news release. "In-turn, Memora...
Is international training key to saving rural care? Physicians weigh in
Fifteen percent of Americans live in rural areas with limited access to healthcare. In part due to the limited access to care, the same group is more likely to suffer from strokes, heart disease, accidental deaths and chronic lower respiratory disease, according to the CDC. "They also have higher rates...
Oklahoma health system taps new RCM partner
Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System will implement VisiQuate's artificial intelligence-powered Denials Management Analytics and Revenue Management Analytics. Additionally, the health system will use the VisiQuate PayFlo tool to standardize RCM processes, according to a Feb. 7 VisiQuate news release. "Our leadership team recognizes the immense value that VisiQuate's solutions will...
Americans' top concerns: stronger economy, lower healthcare bills
Healthcare concerns and the economy remain top priorities for Americans, according to new data released by the Pew Research Center. The Center surveyed 5,152 U.S. adults between Jan. 18 and Jan. 24. Of the five main concerns they shared, two were related to the healthcare system, while two centered on finances.
Hospital mergers meet a new major player: state governments
Health systems are looking to combine their resources through mergers and acquisitions as financial challenges plague the industry. Now, state lawmakers want a hand in the deal. A flurry of merger oversight bills are on legislators' tables in states nationwide, although they are not the first of their kind. In...
Tower Health suffers rating downgrade amid persistent financial struggles
Troubled West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, which is currently undergoing a strategic review and selling off several assets, suffered a rating downgrade on its bonds, S&P Global reported Feb. 6, adding that the outlook is negative. "The downgrade reflects Tower Health's significant ongoing operating losses that are expected to continue...
Economic growth continues in hospital sector, ISM reports
Economic activity, though lower than the previous month as the "tripledemic" of respiratory syncytial virus, flu and COVID-19 slowly declined, grew in January for the 32nd straight month in the hospital subsector, the Institute for Supply Management said Feb. 7. The Hospital PMI, a composite performance index, registered 52.5 percent...
CDC: Surge in severe strep marked return to pre-pandemic trends
The rise in severe strep A infections that some children's hospitals saw in the last few months of 2022 may mark a return to pre-pandemic levels, the CDC said in a Feb. 2 update. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States had very low numbers of [invasive group A strep]...
AHA president has 4 asks for the government
Rick Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association, wants four things from the federal government to help the 6 million people working in hospitals, according to a column he wrote for The Hill. 1. Ensure access to care and funds for federal programs, including Medicare, Medicaid and the...
McLeod Health reports quarterly operating loss but overall profit
Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health reported an operating loss in its latest quarter of approximately $16.5 million, but improved non-operating items such as investments helped boost overall performance. Total operating revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $370.8 million, slightly down from the same period in 2021, while expenses...
What the nursing degree scheme means for staffing shortages
Staffing shortages are already top of mind for hospital and health system leaders. Now, a nursing degree scheme adds a new layer to the issue, Dani Bowie, DNP, RN, who has expertise related to staffing models, told Becker's. Dr. Bowie, vice president of clinical strategy and transformation for San Francisco-based...
Enhanced nursing licensure exam to launch in April amid rising fail rates
In line with the regulations imposed by the COVID-19 national health emergency for the past three years, hospitals across the U.S. made necessary changes to almost every aspect of their business. Now, as the health emergency is coming to an end in May, the industry is eyeing an unforeseen fallout from the pandemic.
Oracle exec urges lawmakers not to abandon VA Cerner rollout
Following proposed legislation that would scrap the Department of Veterans Affairs Oracle Cerner EHR implementation, Oracle Executive Vice President Ken Glueck is hitting back in a Feb 3. letter, saying that to scrap the project "ensures snatching defeat from the jaws of victory." Mr. Glueck pointed to the Defense Department's...
FDA seeks data from at-home COVID-19 tests
The FDA is encouraging people to anonymously report the results of at-home COVID-19 tests to help public health officials better track virus trends. The agency is requesting people voluntarily submit positive or negative results for every at-home test performed to the website makemytestcount.org. This testing data can help public health...
CVS Health zeroing in on $10.5B deal for Oak Street Health
CVS Health is nearing a deal to purchase Chicago-based Oak Street Health, a primary care network with more than 160 clinics in 21 states, according to The Wall Street Journal. The deal would be a $10.5 billion transaction and could be announced later this week. Oak Street shares spiked 35 percent after news of the potential deal broke, according to MarketWatch.
Demand for antibiotics sees a 2nd wave
The fill rate for oral antibiotics is nearing a second peak after falling since the end of 2022, GoodRx data shows. In November, the prescription fill rate for antibiotics increased to 1.4 percent before declining to a 0.89 percent fill rate in the first week of 2023. The end of January — the most recent data available on GoodRx's dashboard, which was updated Feb. 7 — saw a 1.36 percent nationwide fill rate for antibiotics.
Dr. David Feinberg joins board of predictive analytics company
Oracle Health Chair David Feinberg, MD, has been named to the board of Intus Care, which is developing a predictive analytics platform focused on geriatrics. "As CEO of Cerner, and now in his role at Oracle, few people understand the healthcare IT landscape and the importance of empowering care providers with better technologies like David does," Intus Care CEO Robbie Felton said in a Feb. 7 company news release. "He recognizes the value of leveraging patient data in more meaningful ways, a mission which Intus Care shares."
