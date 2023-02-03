ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:33 p.m. EST

'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Canada in 2018 rape. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canadian police say they are pursuing their own sexual assault case against a former “Dances With Wolves” actor who was arrested last week in Nevada and charged with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls for decades. Nathan Chasing Horse is accused in a 2018 sexual assault in a British Columbia village near the United States border. Sgt. Kris Clark of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed Tuesday that they issued a warrant for Chasing Horse's arrest in Canada last week. He didn't release more details about the 2018 crime. Chasing Horse is set to appear Wednesday morning in a North Las Vegas courtroom for a detention hearing.
Mad Minute Stories from Tuesday, Feb. 7

A Florida woman in possession of a blowtorch crashed a "repurposed" school bus painted with graffiti reading "sex trafficking awareness" onto a school campus in Louisiana while being chased by deputies on Tuesday, authorities said. The pursuit began around 6 a.m. after the woman, later identified as 37-year-old Natalie Jade...
