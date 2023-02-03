ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz have offer for Westbrook, waiting for Lakers

The Jazz reportedly have an offer on the table for Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. Will it be enough to get Los Angeles to bite?. According to Tim Macmahon, the Jazz have a deal in place where they would acquire Westbrook and those two infamous Lakers first-round picks (2027 and 2029) for Mike Conley and Malik Beasley. While it is unclear whether the Lakers would accept a deal like this, it’s an interesting twist after the Lakers missed out on Kyrie Irving.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Paul Pierce congratulates LeBron with incoherent Twitter message

As the NBA world recognized LeBron James for breaking the all-time regular-season scoring record, Paul Pierce got weird on Twitter. In a Twitter post, that is still very much not deleted, Paul Pierce honored Lebron James by calling him the Goat, but misspelled it, calling LeBron the Gaot. Additionally, the former All-Star decided to put the hashtag #IRespect in the middle of his post out of nowhere.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
NHL best bets today (Wild will upset Stars in Central Division battle)

Two heartbreaking losses last night turned a potential 3-0 sweep to a 1-1-1 performance. The Penguins scored on a lucky bounce with three minutes left in the game to force OT, and eventually beat, the Avalanche, and the Predators pulled their goalie down three goals in the final minute to allow an empty net goal which pushed our UNDER 6 bet against the Golden Knights.
DALLAS, TX
