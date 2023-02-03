Read full article on original website
NBA trade rumors: A Lakers trade package to land Kevin Durant
The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on trading for Kyrie Irving for ridiculous reasons but it might not be the last megastar that the Brooklyn Nets move before the trade deadline. After trading Kyrie, the door is open for the Nets to also trade Kevin Durant this season. Brooklyn is...
Anthony Davis’ odd behavior is sadly overshadowing LeBron James’ historic night
LeBron James broke an NBA record that nobody ever thought would be broken on Thursday night. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, LeBron James scored his 35th and 36th points of the night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history. It was a...
NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz have offer for Westbrook, waiting for Lakers
The Jazz reportedly have an offer on the table for Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. Will it be enough to get Los Angeles to bite?. According to Tim Macmahon, the Jazz have a deal in place where they would acquire Westbrook and those two infamous Lakers first-round picks (2027 and 2029) for Mike Conley and Malik Beasley. While it is unclear whether the Lakers would accept a deal like this, it’s an interesting twist after the Lakers missed out on Kyrie Irving.
Paul Pierce congratulates LeBron with incoherent Twitter message
As the NBA world recognized LeBron James for breaking the all-time regular-season scoring record, Paul Pierce got weird on Twitter. In a Twitter post, that is still very much not deleted, Paul Pierce honored Lebron James by calling him the Goat, but misspelled it, calling LeBron the Gaot. Additionally, the former All-Star decided to put the hashtag #IRespect in the middle of his post out of nowhere.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Spurs vs. Raptors prediction and odds for Wednesday, February 8 (Ride with Toronto)
The losses keep piling up for the San Antonio Spurs, as they’ve lost nine straight games and are just a game away from the worst record in the NBA. This is what was expected for San Antonio this season, and the team has a tough matchup in. Toronto on...
NHL best bets today (Wild will upset Stars in Central Division battle)
Two heartbreaking losses last night turned a potential 3-0 sweep to a 1-1-1 performance. The Penguins scored on a lucky bounce with three minutes left in the game to force OT, and eventually beat, the Avalanche, and the Predators pulled their goalie down three goals in the final minute to allow an empty net goal which pushed our UNDER 6 bet against the Golden Knights.
