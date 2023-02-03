TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home. On February 6 at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 blk of W. Mims where a homicide had been reported. A person was found dead inside the residence; they had been shot. Their name is being withheld until family can be notified, police say. No one has been arrested in the shooting.

TYLER, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO