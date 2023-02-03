Read full article on original website
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in TylerKristen WaltersTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation and the Texas African American Museum partnered with ET Red CrossTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Artwork and puzzle designed on Trayvon Martin heavenly birthday on this February 5, 2023Tour Tyler TexasSanford, FL
Mineola Texas Sesquicentennial Black History celebration presents a FREE concert with native Ruthie FosterTour Tyler TexasMineola, TX
KTRE
Carlisle football coach taking job at Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas - Henderson ISD has named Clay Baker as Henderson High School’s new head football coach. The board unanimously approved hiring Baker during a special board meeting Tuesday. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be back in Henderson,” said Baker. “I think everyone in this profession dreams...
KTRE
Kilgore High School honors 1973 first all-black basketball starting lineup
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Fifty years ago, the Kilgore High School boy’s basketball team had an all-black starting lineup for the very first time. In honor of Black History Month, five men from that team were in attendance and were honored at Tuesday night’s basketball game. Derek Winkley,...
KTRE
ETBU, B.H. Carroll Theological Institute to merge
MARSHALL, Texas (News Release) - The presidents of B. H. Carroll Theological Institute in Irving and East Texas Baptist University in Marshall announced Feb. 6 that the institutions’ boards have each approved resolutions authorizing an exclusive agreement to merge the administrative and academic operations of B. H. Carroll into ETBU.
KTRE
Orr Elementary students celebrate ‘A Moment in Black History’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With February being Black history month, Orr Elementary students in Tyler celebrated with a program called ‘A Moment in Black History.’. Kindergartners through fifth graders sang, dance, and learned some of the struggles that historical black figures had to overcome. Guest speaker Larry Wade Sr....
KTRE
East Texas Kitchen Care: Damaged Fire King in the wild
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mama Steph was doing one of her favorite things ... wandering through one of East Texas’ many antiques shops ... when she came across some Fire King bowls that had been permanently damaged by a dishwasher. She made it a teachable moment because, let’s face it, she’s slightly obsessed with this stuff.
KTRE
Tyler businessman renovates house where Kansas City Chiefs owner once lived
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A house in the Tyler Charnwood Historic District played a role in the background of a man who would grow up to create the American Football League and the Kansas City Chiefs. So, the Chiefs’ connection to East Texas didn’t start with Patrick Mahomes.
KTRE
Baked buffalo chicken dip by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whether you’re craving a spicy snack or you want something to share with a group at the big game, this delicious, creamy dip will curb the craving. 1 1/2 cups grated cheddar, monterey Jack, or colby Jack cheese. 1/2 cup prepared Ranch dressing. 3/4 cup...
KTRE
Police ask public for help in searching for missing Longview man
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a Longview man who was reported missing on February 7. Cannon Tuck, 29, of Longview, was last seen in the area of Fourth St and east Loop 281 wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and a black backpack.
KTRE
Tyler police investigating after victim found shot to death inside residence
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report that on Monday a person was shot and killed inside a home. On February 6 at about 4:20 p.m., police officers went to a residence in the 1600 blk of W. Mims where a homicide had been reported. A person was found dead inside the residence; they had been shot. Their name is being withheld until family can be notified, police say. No one has been arrested in the shooting.
KTRE
Rusk Rural Water Supply issues a boil water notice
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Due to main line break , the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. The notice was officially issued February 5th and affects customers on FM 1248 and...
