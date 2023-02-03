Read full article on original website
ktoe.com
Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death
(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
fox9.com
Man accused of killing cousin at Newport transit center: charges
NEWPORT, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of gunning down his own cousin at a transit center in Newport, Minnesota on Monday is now in custody, authorities announced on Tuesday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 37-year-old Sylvester Jones for the shooting death of his cousin 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre. McIntyre was found shot multiple times, slumped over the wheel of an SUV on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Newport Transit Center off Red Rock Crossing.
southarkansassun.com
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
Minnesota Woman Arrested For Assaulting Boyfriend With A 'Whole Chicken'
The woman has pending charges for a previous domestic assault.
fox9.com
Chanhassen shooting: Woman charged in boyfriend's death to appear in court
Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. She's scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
fox9.com
Chanhassen shooting: 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old boyfriend
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. The charges say the suspect, 18-year-old Vanessa Lopez, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Maxima in a driveway of a home in Chanhassen when she pointed a gun at her boyfriend in the passenger seat and pulled the trigger.
Family remembers father and son musicians found dead inside Bloomington truck
BUFFALO, Minn. — "This was our first year playing together," said Sam Dahmen, looking back on old photographs. "I was 10 and Dominick was 11 and it was August 2009, that was our first gig." Samuel shares memories of his 25-year-old brother. "Dominick was my biggest supporter," he said....
kfgo.com
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato woman found hiding in victim’s closet with knife, say charges
A woman arrested on assault charges was found hiding in the victim’s closet wielding a knife, according to charges filed in Nicollet County Court Tuesday. Jaclyn Renee Baker, 38, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and gross misdemeanor 5th-degree assault.
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove. April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.
Washington County man charged with shooting and killing his cousin at a bus stop
37-year-old Sylvester Jones of Newport is charged with shooting and killing his cousin, 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre, at a bus stop Monday morning.
fox9.com
Father-son victims of double murder-suicide in Bloomington remembered
BUFFALO, Minn. (FOX9) - Bloomington police discovered three men shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide, and now the family of Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, a father and son who died in that shooting, are opening up about what has been taken from them. For almost 44...
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
Elderly couple, responding officers suffer smoke inhalation in house fire on Minneapolis' Bde Maka Ska
MINNEAPOLIS – Someone may have deliberately set a home on fire with an elderly couple inside.Police say officers were called to the residence on the 1600 block of 34th Street West at about 8:40 a.m. on a report of a "house fire with elderly occupants." Crews found a heavy fire on the first floor and say it was spreading fast. The Minneapolis Police Department says two of their officers ran into the fully engulfed home and rescued the elderly couple. It was one of the officers' third day on the job.First responders took the couple to Hennepin Healthcare to get checked out, but they are okay.Investigators are trying to figure out how the two-alarm fire started, but police say they believe it was arson and are investigating. No arrests have been made.
fox9.com
Home fire near Bde Maka Ska likely caused by arson, according to police
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A home bordering the eastern side of Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis caught fire Tuesday morning, and police are investigating arson as a likely cause of the blaze. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the report of a house fire with elderly residents...
One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting
One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, “individuals on foot” started shooting in the area, causing … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
myklgr.com
Cottage Grove man drives himself to Brown County Jail to turn himself in for drunk driving
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
fox9.com
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
Driver shot, dies after crashing car near sculpture garden overnight
MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
