MINNEAPOLIS – Someone may have deliberately set a home on fire with an elderly couple inside.Police say officers were called to the residence on the 1600 block of 34th Street West at about 8:40 a.m. on a report of a "house fire with elderly occupants." Crews found a heavy fire on the first floor and say it was spreading fast. The Minneapolis Police Department says two of their officers ran into the fully engulfed home and rescued the elderly couple. It was one of the officers' third day on the job.First responders took the couple to Hennepin Healthcare to get checked out, but they are okay.Investigators are trying to figure out how the two-alarm fire started, but police say they believe it was arson and are investigating. No arrests have been made.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO