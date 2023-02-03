Read full article on original website
Police: Shot fired at Michael O. Buchanon Park results in arrest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One person has been arrested in connection with an incident at Michael O. Buchanon Park in Bowling Green. On Monday around 8:43 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist Kentucky State Police with a disturbance involving a handgun on scene located at 9222 Nashville Road.
Warren County man charged with robbery, burglary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Bowling Green man has been charged following what police say was a burglary. On Monday around 1:52 a.m., Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Hunterwood Way in Bowling Green for a burglary in progress. Police say deputies arrived moments later to find...
Logan County man sentenced for firearm possession charge
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Logan County man is facing 37 months in prison after court documents say he illegally possessed a firearm. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Kentucky, court documents state that on Feb. 2, 2021, Marvelle Woodard, 37, a convicted felon, possessed a semi-automatic handgun.
Franklin Drive-In closing: married couple remembers their first date
FRANKLIN, Ky.-After over 50 years, the Franklin Drive-In is closing. The owners posted a statement on Facebook, saying the business had been sold and would no longer operate as a drive-in. Bowling Green couple Chase and Jennifer Saxton have fond memories of the drive-in. “So on the first date we...
Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash
FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says it is working to identify the victims of a deadly crash. On Tuesday around 5:11 a.m., the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched for a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say deputies arrived and...
Buy a ‘Trooper Teddy’ for Valentine’s Day and give back to children!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Kentucky State Police say a Trooper Teddy is the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day!. Every purchase of a bear allows KSP to buy more bears for children in crisis. This could be a child in a domestic situation, sexual abuse, or suffering from a serious illness. The...
Year-round threat: potholes damage cars and wallets
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – While typically a sign of spring, tire-devouring potholes are proving to be a year-round threat. One AAA study found One in 10 drivers experience pothole damage to their cars last year. AAA East Central Safety Advisor Lynda Lambert said, “In 2021, AAA Americans paid almost...
What’s Happening SoKY: BG Teen
For today’s edition of What’s Happening SoKy, we met Crystal Akers. She told us about a youth supporting group right here in Bowling Green, called BG Teen! The goal of BG Teen is to provide opportunities in Bowling Green, Kentucky for teens to build community and have fun in inclusive, safe, supportive spaces. You can support BG Teen this Valentine’s Day by spending $5 to give a teen in our community a positive affirming message. To learn more about this program and BG Teen, you can click here.
Warren car buyers beware salvage title fraud
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning car buyers of a few dealerships selling cars with salvaged titles to unsuspecting victims. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower told News 40, “It’s been brought to our attention over the past year and a half that we have some different dealerships that may be selling cars to people unsuspecting that they might be buying a vehicle that’s not ready to be driven, but has a salvage title.”
Pet of the Day: Minnie
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met with Minnie. This cautious girl is nine years old and a bit skittish. She warmed up to us after a few minutes and seems like she loves to be held. You can adopt this sweetheart and any of her other available shelter friends at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society, or view them here.
Pet of the Day: Scar
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Scar! This short-haired black kitty came into the shelter as a stray but has plenty of love to give. He’s two years old and would be the perfect lap cat for someone who needs a snuggle buddy. You can adopt this cuddly boy at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. Scar and all his other available shelter friends can be viewed, here.
Franklin Drive-In announces closure
It is the end of an era for a local drive-in movie theater. The Franklin drive-in announces the theater has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The theater was built in the late 1960s. The owners say it has been in their family for the last 33 years.
Sunrise Spotlight: Historical Preservation Awards
For your Wednesday edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Janet Cobb. She’s with the Bowling Green Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Janet spoke to us all about an upcoming Historical Preservation Award Ceremony happening this weekend. This Saturday, February 11th at 9:30 AM you can join the DAR and other community members to honor those who preserve our city’s history. For more information about this event and how you can attend, you can click here.
City of Bowling Green considering raises occupational taxes by 0.15%
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Bowling Green city taxes could be increasing next year. “We have to find a way to generate more revenue in order to continue providing the services that our citizens have come to expect by living in this community,” said BG City Commissioner Melinda Hill. The city is...
Soky’s Choice: Valentine’s Day Painting Party
For this week’s SoKy’s Choice, brought to you by JC Kirby & Sons, we met with Tracy Cowles and Nick Greenman. They sat down with us to tell us about an upcoming Valentine’s Day Painting Party. Hosted by the Bulter County Art Guild this Saturday, February 11th at 1:00 PM at the Butler County Public Library. This event is open and free to the public, all the guild ask is that you bring any canvases or paints that you may have. You can learn more about the Art Guild and all that they do, here.
SKyPAC hosts sold out Joe Gatto comedy show
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This past Saturday, SKyPAC hosted a sold out show featuring Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto. Thousands of people from Southcentral Kentucky came to see Gatto perform in Bowling Green. Several from out of state packed the theatre, including Jocelyn Posser who visited from New York.
