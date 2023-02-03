ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Colleen Larson, charged in MPD forensic scientist shooting, pleads guilty

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDtjw_0kbcY1fE00

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 3, 2023 01:28

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman charged in the shooting of a Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree attempted murder, two days after her partner-in-crime was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Nicole Lenway, 33, was shot in the neck and forearm last April while picking up her 5-year-old child from a supervised parenting center. She suffered internal injuries but survived.

Timothy Amacher, with whom Lenway shared the child, was charged with attempted murder. Colleen Larson, his girlfriend at the time, was charged with aiding and abetting attempted murder.

In a search warrant executed at Amacher's St. Paul residence, authorities recovered multiple firearms and .380 discharged cartridge cases that were fired from the same gun used in the April 20 shooting, according to the complaint. A .380 pistol was not found.

Larson will be sentenced on March 27.

Domestic Violence Resources

For anonymous, confidential help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224. People can also call the Women's Advocates Crisis Hotline at 651-227-8284. Video chat is available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Maple Grove man convicted of fentanyl trafficking, several firearms violations

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Maple Grove man who threatened a man at a convenience store last summer has been found guilty of multiple crimes.Derrick Scott, 34, was convicted of one count each of trafficking fentanyl pills, possessing a machine gun, and several other firearms violations.U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says Scott has a long criminal history including domestic assault and fentanyl dealing.According to court documents, on June 4, 2022, officers with the Minneapolis Police Department received a complaint that Scott had threatened a man at a convenience store while brandishing a firearm.Days later, officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Scott was a passenger. Police recovered 355 fentanyl pulls, a Glock 41, a .45 caliber pistol equipped with a switch, and a high-capacity magazine from the vehicle during the traffic stop.Scott is expected to serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Sylvester Jones fatally shot his cousin at Newport Transit Center

NEWPORT, Minn. – A 37-year-old Twin Cities man is charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his cousin Monday morning at the Newport Transit Center.Sylvester T. Jones was taken into custody at his residence just hours after 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre was found dead by Washington County Sheriff's deputies inside an SUV. He had suffered several gunshot wounds.Surveillance cameras captured a man walking off from the vehicle, and cameras at other local businesses recorded that same man as he fled the area. That allowed deputies to track him to his home on the 1700 block of 1st Avenue, which is about four blocks south of the transit center.The county's SWAT team helped execute a search warrant that night, and Jones was arrested without incident. The sheriff's office says Jones "admitted to his involvement in his cousin's death," and investigators found a gun on his bedroom floor.Jones was charged Tuesday with a single count of second-degree intentional homicide, and is being held at the Washington County Jail. He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
NEWPORT, MN
CBS Minnesota

FBI investigating after suspected explosive materials found in Faribault home

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Federal agents are investigating after officers found materials potentially used to create explosives in a southern Minnesota home Friday.The Faribault Police Department says officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of 1st Street Northwest shortly after 5 p.m.Officers determined an 18-year-old man at the residence was suffering from a mental health crisis.While evaluating the situation, officers noticed unknown chemicals and materials believed to be used for the construction of explosive materials, police said.Upon execution of a search warrant, the unknown items were seized.FPD says it is working with state and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, as they continue to investigate the incident.The 18-year-old man remains detained on a mental health hold and has not been charged yet.
FARIBAULT, MN
KAAL-TV

Faribault man arrested, charged with theft of firearm

(ABC 6 News) – The Owatonna Police Department arrested and charged a Faribault man in connection to a complaint regarding a stolen firearm from an area retailer. Donald Pepin, 68, was arrested and charged with theft of firearm which is a felony. According to Owatonna Police, on the afternoon...
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Bank employee Kazeem Adelekan defrauded elderly victims out of more than $40K

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A 34-year-old Coon Rapids man faces a felony charge accusing him of stealing nearly $45,000 from elderly victims while working as a bank employee.According to the Anoka County Attorney's Office, Kazeem Adelekan faces one charge of identity theft involving more than eight victims with a combined loss of over $35,000. The complaint states that police officers were dispatched to a U.S. Bank location on the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE in Columbia Heights on June 1, responding to a report of internal fraud. Adelekan allegedly admitted to gathering private customer information while at work and then selling it to co-conspirators."The co-conspirators would then open an online banking account using the stolen information provided by (Adelekan)," the complaint said. "The co-conspirators would then attempt to transfer money from the victims' accounts to their account by way of the newly created online banking account."Adelekan was then allegedly paid by the co-conspirators for sharing the stolen information for the accounts. During the investigation, it was determined that there were 11 victims and $44,835.56 was successfully stolen, but the among attempted to be stolen totaled more than $101,000. If convicted, Adelekan faces up to 20 years in prison. 
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
NEWPORT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Elderly couple, responding officers suffer smoke inhalation in house fire on Minneapolis' Bde Maka Ska

MINNEAPOLIS – Someone may have deliberately set a home on fire with an elderly couple inside.Police say officers were called to the residence on the 1600 block of 34th Street West at about 8:40 a.m. on a report of a "house fire with elderly occupants." Crews found a heavy fire on the first floor and say it was spreading fast. The Minneapolis Police Department says two of their officers ran into the fully engulfed home and rescued the elderly couple. It was one of the officers' third day on the job.First responders took the couple to Hennepin Healthcare to get checked out, but they are okay.Investigators are trying to figure out how the two-alarm fire started, but police say they believe it was arson and are investigating. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lansing Daily

One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, “individuals on foot” started shooting in the area, causing … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Chanhassen shooting: 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old boyfriend

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. The charges say the suspect, 18-year-old Vanessa Lopez, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Maxima in a driveway of a home in Chanhassen when she pointed a gun at her boyfriend in the passenger seat and pulled the trigger.
CHANHASSEN, MN
CBS Minnesota

DOC orders Ramsey County Jail to decrease its number of inmates

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Problems at the Ramsey County Jail have the state stepping in.By Wednesday, the county's Adult Detention Center will need to have at least 45 fewer inmates.The Minnesota Department of Corrections is requiring the adjustment because of "conditions that pose an imminent risk of life-threatening harm or serious physical injury.""What we're talking about is the humane care and treatment of people who are entrusted into our custody," said Trista MatasCastillo, the chair of the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners.The county says staff member concerns to Sheriff Bob Fletcher weren't addressed, so Ramsey self-reported to the state.In its...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Motorist crashes after being shot in Minneapolis, later dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man in his 20s is now dead following an overnight shooting that led to a two-vehicle crash near downtown Minneapolis.According to police, the incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Hennepin Avenue South and Lyndale Avenue South at Vineland Place, which is near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Officers responded to the report of a crash and found a man suffering gunshot wounds and unresponsive in one of the vehicles, police said. The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where he was declared deceased. Preliminary information from police indicates the man was shot while driving and then crashed into another vehicle stopped at a red light. The two men inside the struck vehicle reported no injuries.Police say witnesses reported hearing a shooting and seeing another vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video: Snowbank ends police chase with suspected impaired driver in north metro

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – New video shows state troopers getting some help from Old Man Winter. A squad chased after a driver near Interstate 694 and Interstate 35 Tuesday evening.MnDOT traffic cameras show the reckless driver had a hard time making it through rush-hour traffic in New Brighton.  The trooper tried several times to force the driver off the road, but the guy just kept going. Then, the car swerved to avoid traffic, flew off the road, and slammed into a snowbank.Officers moved in to take down the man behind the wheel. He now faces charges for driving while impaired.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
police1.com

Minn. deputies save puppy tossed from pickup during pursuit, arrest suspect

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — A multicity law enforcement chase of carjacking suspects this week in Ramsey County has a four-legged postscript. The Sheriff's Office says a pit bull puppy was thrown Monday night from a pickup truck that was being pursued, and he shivered for hours in subzero weather until deputies rescued him from a snowy freeway embankment the next morning.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Lansing Daily

Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’

A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
117K+
Followers
28K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy