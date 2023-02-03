Colleen Larson, charged in MPD forensic scientist shooting, pleads guilty

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 3, 2023 01:28

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman charged in the shooting of a Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree attempted murder, two days after her partner-in-crime was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Nicole Lenway, 33, was shot in the neck and forearm last April while picking up her 5-year-old child from a supervised parenting center. She suffered internal injuries but survived.

Timothy Amacher, with whom Lenway shared the child, was charged with attempted murder. Colleen Larson, his girlfriend at the time, was charged with aiding and abetting attempted murder.

In a search warrant executed at Amacher's St. Paul residence, authorities recovered multiple firearms and .380 discharged cartridge cases that were fired from the same gun used in the April 20 shooting, according to the complaint. A .380 pistol was not found.

Larson will be sentenced on March 27.

Domestic Violence Resources

For anonymous, confidential help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224. People can also call the Women's Advocates Crisis Hotline at 651-227-8284. Video chat is available.