FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
NHL Odds: Wild vs. Stars prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
The Minnesota Wild will head to the “Lone Star State” to take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Skate through the blue zone as we share our NHL odds series, make a Wild-Stars prediction and pick while showing you how to watch. The Wild are coming off a 3-2 loss to the […] The post NHL Odds: Wild vs. Stars prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
RUMOR: Bucks showing interest in former MVP ahead of trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are not resting on their laurels right now. They may be second in the East at the moment with a 37-17 record, but this isn’t stopping them from adding the necessary pieces to their team ahead of what they’re hoping will be another extended playoff run.
RUMOR: Knicks’ rumored O.G. Anunoby trade offer draws pushback
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is less than 48 hours away, and with Kyrie Irving now off the trade block, it looks like the next biggest trade candidate could be OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors are struggling through the 2022-23 season, and that could lead them to blow things up at the trade deadline, making Anunoby a very popular trade target.
Eric Gordon trade suitors narrowed down to group featuring 2 West contenders
Will Eric Gordon finally be on the move at the 2023 NBA trade deadline? The Houston Rockets veteran has been in trade rumors for years as the team rebuilds with young players. The collection of teams interested in Gordon includes the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The 34-year-old has told the Rockets that he wants to move on but the franchise is not yet willing to grant that request.
Signs point to Sixers making Matisse Thybulle trade before deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers have a few objectives laid out for the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Cutting salary and finding a backup big man are the two biggest ones and the Sixers sound ready to use Matisse Thybulle in a trade to make it happen. A trade involving Thybulle seems like a growing likelihood as the […] The post Signs point to Sixers making Matisse Thybulle trade before deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Bills’ player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason
While many eyes are on the Super Bowl, most organizations are already thinking about the 2023 NFL season. That is the case for the Buffalo Bills. The team was one of the favorites for the title before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 at home in the AFC Divisional Round. With hopes of winning the […] The post 1 Bills’ player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 last-minute trade Heat must make before 2023 deadline
The Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline is getting closer and closer, so time is running out for any big moves. Organizations are trying to bring the final pieces to their puzzles to make a push for the playoffs. That is the case with teams such as the Miami Heat, who earlier this week made a minor trade involving Dewayne Dedmon going to the San Antonio Spurs. Is there more to come?
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts’ heartfelt LeBron James message after setting all-time scoring record
LeBron James passed Kareem-Abdul Jabbar on Tuesday for the most total points in NBA history. The moment was incredible and drew no shortage of reactions from around the NBA world. Los Angeles Dodgers’ star Mookie Betts also chimed in with a heartfelt message for the NBA’s new all-time scoring leader, per the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Twitter.
RUMOR: Kyrie Irving trade could turn into rental amid Mavs’ shocking contract stance
They did it. They really did it. The Dallas Mavericks successfully pulled off a coup on Kyrie Irving after agreeing to a blockbuster trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavs gave up quite a haul for the enigmatic star (Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and multiple future draft picks), and there are a few folks out there who are asking if Kyrie is actually worth the price. These doubters will be even more shocked once they learn about Dallas’ supposed stance on Irving’s long-term future.
RUMOR: The Jazz player most likely to be traded ahead of deadline
The Utah Jazz are among the teams to watch out for ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, which hits at 3 pm ET this coming Thursday. In a recent piece by Shams Charania of The Athletic, it’s revealed that Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt has the biggest potential to get moved.
Nets finalizing trade with Kings after Kyrie Irving deal
The Brooklyn Nets indeed aren’t done making moves before the trade deadline after sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week. Unfortunately for both the Sacramento Kings and league die-hards across the globe, though, their next trade seems poised to involve a different Brooklyn forward than Kevin Durant. The Kings are “finalizing” a […] The post Nets finalizing trade with Kings after Kyrie Irving deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jazz linked to big trades with Lakers, Knicks as deadline approaches
The odds of the Utah Jazz pulling the trigger on at least one deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline this week are looking short. With all the buzz surrounding the Jazz at the moment, it is likely that a trade involving the Jazz will go down soon, and rumors have it that the Los […] The post RUMOR: Jazz linked to big trades with Lakers, Knicks as deadline approaches appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Bradberry’s true feelings on potential return to Giants in free agency after Super Bowl
The door for a potential reunion with the New York Giants is open if you ask Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry. The 29-year-old defensive back, who is currently preparing with his team for Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs, said that is possible that after this season, he will be back in Giants […] The post James Bradberry’s true feelings on potential return to Giants in free agency after Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets’ immediate Kevin Durant plan after Kyrie Irving trade to Mavs
Despite getting some key pieces in return for the Kyrie Irving trade, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly not yet done making moves to upgrade their roster around Kevin Durant. The team got an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and two second-rounders in the Irving deal with the Dallas Mavericks, and according to a report, they are […] The post RUMOR: Nets’ immediate Kevin Durant plan after Kyrie Irving trade to Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Rangers All-Star lands new role with team ahead of 2023 season
The Texas Rangers are bringing back a familiar face to their front office ahead of the 2023 season. The franchise announced that former All-Star Ian Kinsler, one of their best infielders ever, will be the special assistant to the GM this year: Welcome back, Ian! We've named Rangers Hall of Famer Ian Kinsler Special Assistant […] The post Former Rangers All-Star lands new role with team ahead of 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA rumors: Lakers’ options for ‘1-pick trade’ after missing out on Kyrie Irving
After seeing Kyrie Irving slip through their fingers, the Los Angeles Lakers are still hanging their heads high, even if their fans are not. The front office is still desperate to make upgrades and is willing to part with one of the team’s first-round draft picks to do so. A one-pick trade would likely give […] The post NBA rumors: Lakers’ options for ‘1-pick trade’ after missing out on Kyrie Irving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant: Perfect trade Heat must offer Nets ahead of deadline
If the Miami Heat want to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets by the NBA trade deadline, it will cost them. It certainly seems more workable now than in the preseason, especially with Kyrie Irving’s move to the Dallas Mavericks. The Heat need to take advantage of this opportunity. After looking like a pretty decent title-contending squad, they look more like a house on fire again. Here we will look at the Heat’s perfect trade offer to acquire Durant ahead of the trade deadline.
