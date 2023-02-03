They did it. They really did it. The Dallas Mavericks successfully pulled off a coup on Kyrie Irving after agreeing to a blockbuster trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavs gave up quite a haul for the enigmatic star (Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and multiple future draft picks), and there are a few folks out there who are asking if Kyrie is actually worth the price. These doubters will be even more shocked once they learn about Dallas’ supposed stance on Irving’s long-term future.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO