Click10.com
Parents voice concern, frustration after student shot outside Miami-Dade school
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Parents of students at Miami Norland Senior High School spoke to Local 10 News Tuesday, a day after a student was shot outside the campus in Miami Gardens. “My niece and my son goes over to the junior high, and my niece is at the...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police respond to barricaded suspect involved in possible domestic dispute
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police responded to a home in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday after receiving calls of a barricaded suspect that was possibly involved in a domestic dispute. Miami-Dade police said they received calls about a dispute at a home near the 1000 block of Northwest 113th Terrace in...
Click10.com
Reward offered for information about fatal northwest Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning in northwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 25th...
Click10.com
Fourth arrest made in Miami-Dade illegal street racing operation
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have been working to nab those responsible for organizing illegal street races and “takeovers” throughout the county, and have made their fourth arrest in their operation, authorities announced Tuesday. Kai Campbell, who turns 24 on Thursday, faces 19 counts of facilitating...
Click10.com
Out-of-state quartet accused of robberies in Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested three women and one man Monday, accusing them of committing robberies in Miami Beach and Bay Harbor Islands. All four suspects hail from out-of-state. South Florida man recalls when protestors set Miami on fire after friend was killed by police. NOW PLAYING. Man...
Click10.com
Missing man last seen at mental health clinic in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 23-year-old man who they said was reported missing this week. According to authorities, Kenel Metayer was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health. Fire erupts behind tire shop in...
Click10.com
Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood faces rash of mail thefts, some caught on video
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents of a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood are banding together in an effort to thwart thieves they say have been relentlessly targeting their mailboxes. The thieves have been caught on surveillance camera stealing mail from residents in the Lime Wood Grove neighborhood in the county’s Richmond...
Click10.com
Student shot outside Miami Norland Senior High in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a shooting that occurred near a couple schools. A large law enforcement presence responded to Miami Norland Senior High School and Miami Norland Middle School on Monday afternoon. Sources within the Miami Gardens Police Department told Local 10 News...
Click10.com
Florida City Elementary School placed on lockdown after fatal shooting reported nearby
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Florida City Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a fatal shooting was reported nearby, authorities confirmed. According to Miami-Dade police, officers from the Florida City Police Department were notified about the shooting around 11:20 a.m. Officers arrived in the 500 block of Northwest...
Click10.com
Former Hialeah police officers accused of kidnapping, beating homeless man request bond
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two former Hialeah police officers accused of kidnapping and beating a homeless man while he was handcuffed appeared in court Tuesday to request bond. According to authorities, the officers, 27-year-old Rafael Otano and 22-year-old Lorenzo Orfila were dispatched to a disturbance at Tres Conejitos Bakery,...
Click10.com
Police: ‘I will make sure you don’t live,’ nurse tells Miami cop after nightclub arrest
MIAMI – A nurse who was arrested early Monday morning told a Miami police officer that she would make sure he didn’t live if he ever ended up at the medical facility where she works, authorities said. According to her arrest report, officers initially responded to Miami nightclub...
Click10.com
Mother-son duo crashed stolen truck, stole woman’s SUV in Doral, police say
DORAL, Fla. – A mother and son were arrested Monday after crashing a stolen truck and stealing a woman’s SUV in Doral Monday afternoon, police say. Brandon Ryan Moats, 23, of Milledgeville, Georgia is facing third-degree felony charges of grand theft, fleeing/eluding police and leaving the scene of an accident.
Click10.com
South Florida man recounts Miami during the 1960s
MIAMI – A South Florida man shared his experience Tuesday with Local 10 News on what it was like to live in Miami during the 1960s. If you ask Lonnie Lawrence, he will tell you that he knows Miami and how it was a lot different when he was growing up in the early 1960s.
Click10.com
1 dead, 1 detained following shooting in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another person was detained following a shooting overnight in northwest Miami-Dade. The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 24th Avenue. A Local 10 News crew was in the area Monday morning as police had the scene...
Click10.com
Paramedic testifies about finding patients dead inside Hollywood nursing home
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – We are now seeing surveillance video inside the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills that shows paramedics responding to treat patients in the facility after power went out following Hurricane Irma in 2017. State prosecutors say the facility’s administrator, Jorge Carballo, should have done more to help...
Click10.com
2 in custody, gun recovered after car burglary in Miami
MIAMI – Two people were taken into custody early Tuesday morning after they were seen breaking into a car in Miami, authorities confirmed. The burglary occurred just after 1 a.m. in the area of Northeast 69th Street and Biscayne Boulevard. According to police, one of the suspects was armed.
Click10.com
Testimony to continue in trial of men accused of killing rapper XXXTentacion
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Day two of testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion was set to continue at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael...
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested in connection to deadly FHP shootout near Tampa
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A Hialeah man has been arrested after a wild chase that ended with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper being shot. The FHP said it all started early Saturday morning when a trooper came upon two men apparently stealing from a pickup truck on I-75. Miami-Dade...
Click10.com
Daughter of man dragged in elevator by Hollywood police after officers shot him disputes PD account
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – After Hollywood police responded to video released Friday showing its officers dragging a man into an elevator after officers had shot him, the man’s daughter is disputing the police account of the incident. Local 10 News obtained the video of 69-year-old David Cottes Friday. David...
Click10.com
Teens’ families sue Homestead police after chase leads to deadly canal crash
MIAMI – Family members of two of the three teenagers killed in a Feb. 2021 crash in Homestead announced legal action against the city’s police department Monday morning. They held a news conference outside of the Miami-Dade courthouse at 10 a.m., announcing a wrongful death lawsuit. Attorneys for...
