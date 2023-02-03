ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

Fourth arrest made in Miami-Dade illegal street racing operation

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have been working to nab those responsible for organizing illegal street races and “takeovers” throughout the county, and have made their fourth arrest in their operation, authorities announced Tuesday. Kai Campbell, who turns 24 on Thursday, faces 19 counts of facilitating...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Missing man last seen at mental health clinic in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 23-year-old man who they said was reported missing this week. According to authorities, Kenel Metayer was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health. Fire erupts behind tire shop in...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Student shot outside Miami Norland Senior High in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police in Miami Gardens are investigating a shooting that occurred near a couple schools. A large law enforcement presence responded to Miami Norland Senior High School and Miami Norland Middle School on Monday afternoon. Sources within the Miami Gardens Police Department told Local 10 News...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Mother-son duo crashed stolen truck, stole woman’s SUV in Doral, police say

DORAL, Fla. – A mother and son were arrested Monday after crashing a stolen truck and stealing a woman’s SUV in Doral Monday afternoon, police say. Brandon Ryan Moats, 23, of Milledgeville, Georgia is facing third-degree felony charges of grand theft, fleeing/eluding police and leaving the scene of an accident.
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

South Florida man recounts Miami during the 1960s

MIAMI – A South Florida man shared his experience Tuesday with Local 10 News on what it was like to live in Miami during the 1960s. If you ask Lonnie Lawrence, he will tell you that he knows Miami and how it was a lot different when he was growing up in the early 1960s.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 dead, 1 detained following shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another person was detained following a shooting overnight in northwest Miami-Dade. The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 24th Avenue. A Local 10 News crew was in the area Monday morning as police had the scene...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Paramedic testifies about finding patients dead inside Hollywood nursing home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – We are now seeing surveillance video inside the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills that shows paramedics responding to treat patients in the facility after power went out following Hurricane Irma in 2017. State prosecutors say the facility’s administrator, Jorge Carballo, should have done more to help...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

2 in custody, gun recovered after car burglary in Miami

MIAMI – Two people were taken into custody early Tuesday morning after they were seen breaking into a car in Miami, authorities confirmed. The burglary occurred just after 1 a.m. in the area of Northeast 69th Street and Biscayne Boulevard. According to police, one of the suspects was armed.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man arrested in connection to deadly FHP shootout near Tampa

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A Hialeah man has been arrested after a wild chase that ended with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper being shot. The FHP said it all started early Saturday morning when a trooper came upon two men apparently stealing from a pickup truck on I-75. Miami-Dade...
HIALEAH, FL

