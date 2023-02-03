Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs12.com
Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Lyft driver who vanished a week ago, confirmed to CBS12 News that he is dead. The family says they will be announcing services in the coming days. And at this time, the family wants to remain private as...
Police chase school bus in Louisiana, leads to crash, blowtorch-wielding woman arrested
A Florida woman is in custody after detectives say a bizarre incident involving a blowtorch and a school bus led to a police chase and crash on the North Shore Tuesday morning.
Suspect in deadly carjacking identified, believed to be at-large in Tampa
Hillsborough County deputies identified the suspect in a deadly carjacking at a gas station Saturday night.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For 2 Suspects Who Burglarized, Stole Pickup Truck In Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle theft that happened early Monday morning in the Copper Ridge neighborhood off of North Campbell Road in Lakeland. Investigators say two suspects burglarized a vehicle and found a key fob inside of
veronews.com
Man charged after forging signature to cash $5K check
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was jailed last week after deputies said he altered a $1,350 check to read $5,000 and forged a signature to pay himself, reports show. Dexter Denard Lee Patterson, 23, was arrested Feb. 3 on a variety of charges including use scan...
St. Pete detectives try to identify drivers who shot into crowd, wounding 3
St. Petersburg detectives are searching for two drivers believed to be involved with a parking lot shooting over the weekend.
‘The whole building shook’: Employees reflect on police chase that ended in gunfire outside Winter Haven restaurant
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In a nod to a tumultuous situation that occurred just outside the restaurant walls Monday, staff at Andrea’s Family Restaurant reworked its menu items. The “Grady Judd omelet” included bacon, sausage, and ham. A dish with home fries topped with bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese, peppers, and onions was dubbed the […]
WPTV
Man caught caught driving missing Lyft driver's car faces extradition to Florida
RUTHERFORD, N.C. — Matthew Flores is behind bars for probation violations after serving a year and a half in a North Carolina prison on drug and assault charges. Flores potentially faces charges connected to the disappearance of Palm Beach Gardens ride-share driver Gary Levin. Prosecutors in Central Florida want...
cbs12.com
Human Remains from Okeechobee still not identified Monday
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, the human remains found in Okeechobee on Saturday still could not be positively identified on Monday. Okeechobee law enforcement says dive teams were out searching the waters near the crime scene to see if there was any physical evidence to help with the investigation.
californiaexaminer.net
Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bank After Arrest
According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, a retired teacher named Linda Stephens, who is now 70 years old, received a fractured nose while being arrested following an incident that occurred at the MidFlorida Credit Union. After being arrested in what is being referred to as yet another instance...
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 414 near Hatfield in reference to a Verbal Domestic Disturbance leading to the arrest of Nancy Odle, 38 of Cove on a charge of Public Intoxication and Richard Cheshire, 60 of Mena on a Felony Failure to Appear Warrant and a Felony Warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
fox13news.com
Polk sheriff: Suspect believed to be involved in recent drive-by shooting shot, killed by officer
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A 21-year-old suspect believed to be involved in a Lakeland drive-by shooting that injured 11 people last week was shot and killed by a Lakeland police officer in Winter Haven on Monday, investigators say. Detectives said the Lakeland Police Department, ATF and the Florida Department of...
cw34.com
Florida teen pleads guilty to killing classmate, apologizes in court
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida teen pleaded guilty to killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times two years ago. Aiden Fucci, now 16, changed his plea just before the start of his trial on Monday. Fucci pleaded guilty to stabbing 13-year-old Trystyn Bailey....
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, south of 51st Avenue Drive West, at about 9 p.m.
Deerfield News
ALBERTO CAPONE PEDESTRIAN DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH
Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
'We are going to find you': HCSO makes over 150 traffic stops relating to illegal street racing
TAMPA, Fla. — Several people face charges in connection with illegal street racing after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it made more than 150 traffic stops over the weekend during Operation Takeback. Over the course of nine hours, Hillsborough deputies wrote 60 citations, issued 114 warnings and...
cbs12.com
Woman from Palm Beach found guilty of defrauding Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A Federal jury convicted a woman out of Palm Beach for defrauding a Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit. According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Elizabeth Genna Suarez, formerly known as Elizabeth Mirson Suit, was found guilty of executing a scheme to defraud Piper's Angels Foundation, Inc. between August of 2018 and November of 2019.
Dad Shoots His Young Kids in Head After Mom Kisses Them Goodnight: Cops
A father shot his young children in the head multiple times after their mother kissed them goodnight, according to Florida police. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a Tuesday news conference that the two children, a girl aged 5 and an 8-year-old boy were shot inside their Tampa home. Sheriff Chad Chronister told … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
cbs12.com
1 person killed, another injured in crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead, another injured following a crash in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at around 12:25 p.m., units were dispatched to Military Trail and Shenandoah Drive after reports of a crash. When crews...
Comments / 0