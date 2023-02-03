ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

Missing Inmate Turns Himself In on Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–A 54-year-old inmate that didn’t return to his cell at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln last Thursday is now back in custody. The Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a news release to KFOR News on Tuesday afternoon that George Piper turned himself in Tuesday morning and was taken to the Reception and Treatment Center. Piper didn’t return to CCC-Lincoln last Thursday from his job in the community. CCC-Lincoln is one of two community custody facility ran by the Department of Corrections and is the lowest custody level and least restrictive facility. Inmates can participate in work opportunities, go to school and attend religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Man accused in Omaha woman’s murder to go to trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect accused in an Omaha woman’s shooting death will go to trial. Keanu Louis, 18, appeared in Douglas County Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. The judge ruled he will go to trial for charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man sentenced to prison for over 17 years

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to prison for 17 1/2 years due to gun-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 2, 2023, in Lincoln. He was charged for possession of a machine gun and for possessing the machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and crimes of violence. Alvarado will serve 210 months in federal prison with a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system. Alvarado's past reportedly has a lot of violence.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing up to life in prison after a young boy she was caring for died. Antonea Cannon, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident in March 2022, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. Cannon appeared in...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Accused serial car thief appears in Sarpy County Court

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An accused serial car thief faced a judge Tuesday. Dallas Waters, 41, is charged with felony theft and criminal trespassing. Waters allegedly broke into the insurance auto auction near Springfield several times and drove off with a dozen vehicles. Many of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Car thief faces Sarpy County judge

The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders. Added costs of basic services proving painful in rural communities. Updated: 5 hours ago. With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens. Omaha's Durham...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Arrests Made at a SW Lincoln Housing Development Site

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins says extra officers are out at a housing development project near 1st and Pioneers out by Wilderness Park, where Native American activists on Monday stopped tree removal work by blocking equipment from being used. Ewins says there was one arrest Monday...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

19-year-old man accused in Sarpy County firework attack pleads no contest

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A defendant in an attack on a Sarpy County family with fireworks pleads no contest to assault. Maddix Foss is the youngest of the three adults accused in the attack. The now-19-year-old man appeared in Sarpy County Court Tuesday morning and pleaded no contest to first-degree assault, which could get him 1-50 years.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha bar's liquor license revoked for second time

OMAHA, Neb. — A new violation and a mistaken approach to paying a fine are costing an Omaha bar its liquor license. Shawn English appeared Tuesday morning before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, hoping to continue operations at 3's Lounge in Florence. The bar was previously named Reign Ultra...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jefferson County Veteran of the Month: February 2023

From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. James H. Barber was born in Fairbury, Nebraska March 21, 1932. He attended Central Ward Grade School and Fairbury High School. He took a general course of education, went out for football and knew his career path was working as a carpet layer in the family Barber Furniture store which his granddad, dad and uncle started in 1927. Uncle Sam had other ideas for Jim. He was drafted for the Korean War and reported to Omaha, Nebraska. Ten percent of the draftees were selected for the U. S. Marine Corps duty and Jim was one of these chosen. His service to his Country began May 29, 1952, and his Basic Training was at San Diego, California. At Camp Pendleton Jim received Combat Infantry training and had several week of Rapid Telegraph Operator training with high speed radios.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy