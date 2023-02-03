Read full article on original website
kfornow.com
Missing Inmate Turns Himself In on Tuesday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–A 54-year-old inmate that didn’t return to his cell at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln last Thursday is now back in custody. The Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a news release to KFOR News on Tuesday afternoon that George Piper turned himself in Tuesday morning and was taken to the Reception and Treatment Center. Piper didn’t return to CCC-Lincoln last Thursday from his job in the community. CCC-Lincoln is one of two community custody facility ran by the Department of Corrections and is the lowest custody level and least restrictive facility. Inmates can participate in work opportunities, go to school and attend religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
klkntv.com
New location for Lincoln’s Special Victims Unit will help it enforce law and order
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Special Victims Unit of the Lincoln Police Department is moving to a new location. The unit relocated to the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was at the center Tuesday to discuss the reasoning behind the transition. “This move enables our dedicated...
WOWT
Man accused in Omaha woman’s murder to go to trial
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect accused in an Omaha woman’s shooting death will go to trial. Keanu Louis, 18, appeared in Douglas County Court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. The judge ruled he will go to trial for charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced to prison for over 17 years
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to prison for 17 1/2 years due to gun-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, of Lincoln, was sentenced on Feb. 2, 2023, in Lincoln. He was charged for possession of a machine gun and for possessing the machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and crimes of violence. Alvarado will serve 210 months in federal prison with a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system. Alvarado's past reportedly has a lot of violence.
WOWT
Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing up to life in prison after a young boy she was caring for died. Antonea Cannon, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident in March 2022, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. Cannon appeared in...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
WOWT
Accused serial car thief appears in Sarpy County Court
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An accused serial car thief faced a judge Tuesday. Dallas Waters, 41, is charged with felony theft and criminal trespassing. Waters allegedly broke into the insurance auto auction near Springfield several times and drove off with a dozen vehicles. Many of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.
WOWT
Car thief faces Sarpy County judge
The Douglas and Sarpy County Sheriff's Offices worked to return numerous stolen construction items to home builders. Added costs of basic services proving painful in rural communities. Updated: 5 hours ago. With rising costs for basic services pinching local budgets, the extra fees are being passed onto citizens. Omaha's Durham...
klkntv.com
Inmate breaks staff member’s nose after attack at Lincoln prison, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center is recovering from a broken nose after being assaulted by an inmate. A spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says it happened Saturday afternoon, when the staff member was taking the inmate from the bathroom back to a holding cell.
KETV.com
Omaha police detective testifies murder victim was walking away when suspect shot, killed her
OMAHA, Neb. — The 18-year-old man accused of killing an Omaha woman will remain in jail until his trial. Keanu Louis appeared in a Douglas County court on Tuesday morning for first-degree murder charges in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was killed in a shooting on Nov....
kfornow.com
Arrests Made at a SW Lincoln Housing Development Site
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins says extra officers are out at a housing development project near 1st and Pioneers out by Wilderness Park, where Native American activists on Monday stopped tree removal work by blocking equipment from being used. Ewins says there was one arrest Monday...
UPDATE: Deceased person found yesterday was missing Council Bluffs woman
Janet Lee North, 55, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in the woods near Harrah's Casino. North has health issues that require medical care.
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
News Channel Nebraska
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
WOWT
19-year-old man accused in Sarpy County firework attack pleads no contest
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A defendant in an attack on a Sarpy County family with fireworks pleads no contest to assault. Maddix Foss is the youngest of the three adults accused in the attack. The now-19-year-old man appeared in Sarpy County Court Tuesday morning and pleaded no contest to first-degree assault, which could get him 1-50 years.
WOWT
Omaha man facing 2nd-degree murder charge in woman’s death at November party
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Formal charges have been filed for the three people arrested in connection with a November shooting at a party that killed a 20-year-old woman and injured seven other people. No bond was allowed for Imhotep Davis who had his preliminary hearing Monday. Douglas County Judge Craig...
KETV.com
Omaha bar's liquor license revoked for second time
OMAHA, Neb. — A new violation and a mistaken approach to paying a fine are costing an Omaha bar its liquor license. Shawn English appeared Tuesday morning before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, hoping to continue operations at 3's Lounge in Florence. The bar was previously named Reign Ultra...
fox42kptm.com
CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Veteran of the Month: February 2023
From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. James H. Barber was born in Fairbury, Nebraska March 21, 1932. He attended Central Ward Grade School and Fairbury High School. He took a general course of education, went out for football and knew his career path was working as a carpet layer in the family Barber Furniture store which his granddad, dad and uncle started in 1927. Uncle Sam had other ideas for Jim. He was drafted for the Korean War and reported to Omaha, Nebraska. Ten percent of the draftees were selected for the U. S. Marine Corps duty and Jim was one of these chosen. His service to his Country began May 29, 1952, and his Basic Training was at San Diego, California. At Camp Pendleton Jim received Combat Infantry training and had several week of Rapid Telegraph Operator training with high speed radios.
