Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
One Dead, Two Hurt in Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes
Walker, MN (KROC-AM News)- One rider is dead and two other riders were hurt following a pair of separate snowmobile crashes in northern Minnesota over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crashes Saturday. The fatal crash took place near Staples and the injury crash happened in the Nisswa area.
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
Olmsted County Avoiding Staffing Issues Plaguing Other Jails
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Staffing issues have shaken up inmate rosters in two of Minnesota’s county jail this year. The Minnesota Department of Corrections ordered the Beltrami County Jail and Ramsey County Jail to reduce their inmate capacities. In both cases, the DOC said a lack of staffing was creating unsafe conditions for inmates.
FAA Investigating Plane Crash in Minnesota
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash that occurred in Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. The aircraft went down in Baytown Township, which is about six miles south of Stillwater. The...
Victims of Minnesota Murder-Suicide ID’D
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identities of the victims of a murder-suicide earlier this week. Bloomington Police responded to the report of a man slumped over behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a parking lot about five miles west of the Mall of America Wednesday night. Police Chief Booker Hodges said responding officers saw three people, not from the Twin Cities, dead of gunshot wounds inside of the pick-up.
Check Out 3 AirBnB Castles in Minnesota Available for Family Rental
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness just to do, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
City of Stillwater Extends Viewing Time For Championship Sculptures In Lowell Park
If you didn't get a chance to drive to Stillwater in the past few weeks to see the amazing snow sculptures created by artists from all over the world, The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Foundation has decided that it would be a shame to destroy all of the beautiful snow sculptures so soon, so they've decided to extend the public snow sculpture viewing for another week, through February 13th.
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
The World’s Most Famous Basketball Team Will Play Three Games in Minnesota
My son and I play a lot of P-I-G in our driveway and one of us always tries some sort of trick shot during each game. They are rarely successful, but we always have fun. I'm pretty excited to watch his face light up when he sees what the Harlem Globetrotters can do on the court. The Globetrotters put on approximately 400 live events each year and will be playing three games in Minnesota next month. Fans will see some amazing ball handling skills, trick shots, and crazy dunks.
Take the 2023 Minnesota Super Bowl Snack Bracket Challenge
Sure, next weekend we'll be watching Super Bowl LVI Sunday evening, and we'll probably be laughing at some great commercials too -- but when it comes right down to it, isn't it all about the snacks & food?. Is there anything more that we think about and plan more than...
Golfing At Minnesota Twins Ballpark? Okay, Set Your Tee Time!
Tee'm up, let'm fly! This summer for one weekend you won't need a batting glove at Target Field. A golf glove will be more appropriate as Upper Deck Golf returns to the home of the Minnesota Twins. The Twins will be on the road June 8 & 9 so fans...
Illinois vs Minnesota Basketball Game Postponed Due to COVID-19
Illinois Fighting Illini and Minnesota Gophers were scheduled to face off in a highly anticipated match-up on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the game has been postponed. The announcement was made by both schools on Monday, February 6th, 2023. Reason for Postponement. The decision...
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
