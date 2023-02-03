Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Lewis Central's defense flusters Glenwood, avenges prior loss
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central girls basketball followed its game plan to perfection on Tuesday night to avenge an earlier defeat. Forty-nine days after an overtime loss at the hands of Glenwood (12-8), the 4A No. 10 Titans (14-4) got even with a 49-34 win for their eighth victory in the last nine games.
kmaland.com
Northwest OF Koski named to Dugan Invitational All-Tournament Team
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State senior outfielder Ryan Koski has been named to the Dugan Invitational All-Tournament Team. Koski hit .500 with seven hits, including three doubles, one home run and four RBI for the Bearcats in four games at the tournament. View the complete release from Northwest athletics linked...
kmaland.com
Treynor completes season sweep of Underwood
(Treynor) -- For a fifth straight season, Treynor swept the season series with rival Underwood. Timely shooting and stellar defense led the Cardinals (14-6) to a 63-56 win over the Eagles (17-3). “I thought it was a gritty win,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker. “Both teams played really hard, both...
kmaland.com
Lamoni alum Millslagle gets third straight Heart Indoor Field Athlete of the Week award
(Lamoni) -- Lamoni alum and Graceland junior Michael Millslagle is the Heart Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for a third consecutive week. Millslagle won the high jump at the Washburn Open with a leap of 2.15m, breaking the Graceland school and Washburn facility record. Millslagle ranks No. 1 in...
kmaland.com
North Andrew state championship coach Williams retires
(Rosdendale) -- North Andrew head football coach Dwyane Williams has announced his retirement. Coach Williams spent five seasons as the head coach at North Andrew. The Cardinals compiled a 47-14 record during his tenure, reached two state championships games and won the state title in 2022.
kmaland.com
Stifling defense leads Treynor to stunning blowout win over Underwood
(Treynor) -- Treynor girls basketball dominated from start to finish en route to a 59-25 victory over Underwood Tuesday in the regular season finale. The Class 2A No. 10 Cardinals (19-2) smothered the Class 2A No. 9 Eagles (17-3) defensively to win in emphatic fashion, avenging their loss earlier in the season.
kmaland.com
Bedford at Shenandoah Boys Varsity Basketball
If you are interested in being a sponsor, doing play by play, helping with broadcast production, or having Fuller Digital Solutions broadcast your school's events please contact us at https://www.fullerdigital.net/contact-us or email Sandy with KMA for Advertising opportunities during these broadcasts shansen@kmaland.com.
kmaland.com
Cedric Nelson, 22 of Clearfield, formerly of Lenox
Location:Clearfield Christian Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa. Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ February 9, 2023. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 4 to 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given in Cedric's name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa.
kmaland.com
William J. "Bill" Smith, 89, Maryville, Missouri
Location: Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port. Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port or Village Care Center, Maryville. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock...
kmaland.com
Don Crill, 88, Carl, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 10, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 A.M. public and family receiving friends. Visitation End:11:000 A.M. - Public and family receiving friends. Memorials:In...
kmaland.com
Kenneth "Ken" Garrett, 93, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, February 10, 2023. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with a Masonic service following at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Clarinda Foundation or First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda,...
kmaland.com
Jean Wolfe, 76, Holt, MO, formerly Atlantic, Iowa
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic.
kmaland.com
Lois Wagoner, 76, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Lois passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Clara Frances Baggenstoss, 96 of Atlantic
Location:St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Atlantic. Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 9, 2023. Memorials:Memorials can be made to "Right To Life" and mailed or left at the funeral home. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic. Cemetery:St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church Cemetery. Notes:The...
kmaland.com
Clarinda Lied Center Video 2/5/23
(Clarinda) -- Today's KMA Winter Fitness Tour stops by the Clarinda Lied Recreation Center--where there's plenty of things happening by land or by sea.
kmaland.com
Sharon "Eileen" Wissler, 79, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Eileen passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the home of her daughter, Heidi Bates. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Brunel C. Bruning, age 80, of Treynor, IA
Service: Funeral ServiceName: Burnel C. BruningPronunciation: brew-ningAge: 80From: Treynor,…
kmaland.com
Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 9, 2023. Visitation Start:4:30 p.m. Cemetery:A private family graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Notes:. Judy Alff, 73, of Anita, Iowa, died Monday, February 6, 2023. at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland...
kmaland.com
Deloris Claussen, 77 of Elk Horn, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Deloris Claussen Family, they will be designated to many of her favorite local organizations and charities and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA www.schmidtfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Cemetery:Layton Township Cemetery...
kmaland.com
Robert “Bob” Figgins, 75, of Brayton, formerly of Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Exira Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Robert “Bob” Figgins, 75, of Brayton, formerly of Atlantic, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in...
Comments / 0