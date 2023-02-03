ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Project Self-Sufficiency Announces 2023 Fundraiser Featuring Keynote by Stephanie Land, Best Selling Author Whose Story Inspired Netflix’s MAID

By Jonson Kuhn
northfortynews
northfortynews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverite.com

History Colorado wants to sell a historic house in City Park West that used to be home to a miniatures museum

A City Park West house, once a home for miniatures, dolls, and toys, could be up for sale. A bill has been introduced to the state that would give History Colorado the authority to sell three properties, one of those being the Pearce-McAllister Cottage in City Park West. The other two include the McFarlane House in Central City and the Pueblo Museum Support Center in Pueblo.
DENVER, CO
tourcounsel.com

Foothills | Shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado

The Shops at Foothills, formerly Foothills Fashion Mall and Foothills Mall, is a shopping mall in Fort Collins, Colorado, United States. Opened in 1972, the mall was developed by EverWest, a joint venture of Everitt Enterprises and Westcor. Original tenants of the mall included Sears, May-Daniels & Fisher, and The Denver Dry Goods Company.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Photo of the Week: A Beautiful New Year Morning

Joalie Alldredge from Red Feather Lakes sent us this photo of a barn with a fresh coat of snow on January 4, 2023. What a beautiful shot! Thank you for sending it, Joalie. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

International Space Station: View of Colorado from space

(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Animal Friends Alliance hosts Grand Opening Event at New Shelter

Animal Friends Alliance announced its new shelter grand opening on Saturday, January 28. The Alliance’s capital campaign, Bringing Paws Together, raised $2.8 million dollars and made the dream of providing better care for animals a reality. This expansion includes a cat shelter, enrichment center, new central lobby, and additional animal care facilities at the Taft Hill Road location, unifying Animal Friends Alliance’s sheltering and adoption programs and allowing the organization to help more dogs and cats each year.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
569K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy