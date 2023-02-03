Read full article on original website
Middle school students called to race
Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
Colorado cities among worst places for football fans nationwide
Would you consider Colorado to be a 'football' state? While the Broncos might have a thriving local fan base, it can often seem like those outside of Denver don't really care – especially when the team isn't playing too great. A recent data analysis released by WalletHub compared 21...
Next storm system will move into Colorado Wednesday night and Thursday
A few flurries may fall through the evening, mainly in the mountains. Sunshine expected for Tuesday
Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?
Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
Five new Buffs that Colorado fans need to watch out for in 2023
There are a lot of new faces in Boulder that will be making plays in 2023
Body recovered from river in Fort Collins
Poudre Fire is working to recover the body.
Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, Colorado
Greeley, Colorado, is a vibrant and growing area that offers a unique blend of small-town charm and big-city amenities. It is home to a fantastic university, impressive public art, and a delicious chicken sandwich at Sexy Sammies.
KDVR.com
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center
Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
Street reopens after rollover crash near North High School
A crash has closed down 32nd and Federal in the Highland neighborhood.
You Definitely Can’t Take These Items Through Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnels
It goes without saying there are some things you wouldn't want to take through Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnels. In fact, there are a number of things you cannot take through the tunnels at any time. Would you be surprised to learn you're not allowed to transport hand grenades through Eisenhower Tunnel?...
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
denverite.com
History Colorado wants to sell a historic house in City Park West that used to be home to a miniatures museum
A City Park West house, once a home for miniatures, dolls, and toys, could be up for sale. A bill has been introduced to the state that would give History Colorado the authority to sell three properties, one of those being the Pearce-McAllister Cottage in City Park West. The other two include the McFarlane House in Central City and the Pueblo Museum Support Center in Pueblo.
Light snow early Thursday, some slick conditions expected, windy and colder
Mild and dry weather for most of Wednesday, colder and windy Wednesday night and Thursday with light snow.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KDVR.com
New details released in cadet's sudden death
An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. Donations needed after earthquake...
Crews unable to enter 2-story house after fire contained in Fort Collins
A two-story house was fully engulfed in flames in Fort Collins when Poudre Valley Fire Authority crews arrived on scene early on Tuesday. According to Poudre Valley Fire, crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames.Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m., so crews had not been able to enter the home for safety reasons even after the fire had been contained as of 5:30 a.m. There was no immediate information about anyone who might have been inside during the time of the fire early on Tuesday. Crews began to clear the scene around 6:45 a.m. There was no immediate information about possible damage to any other nearby homes.
New Procedure Now Available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center
A new minimally invasive procedure for men who suffer from an enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is now available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Aquablation therapy uses robot technology and a heat-free water jet to remove problematic prostate tissue. This one-of-a-kind procedure takes less than an hour and produces a high success rate. This technique has been used at Banner Health hospitals in Arizona since 2020 and was recently introduced in Northern Colorado.
Colorado park closed 'until further notice' due to muddy conditions
Located minutes from downtown Golden, Apex Park has been closed until further notice due to muddy conditions. While mud might sound like a mere inconvenience to some, traveling muddy trails can have lasting negative effects. Traffic on muddy trails – whether it’s foot traffic, bike traffic, or otherwise – leads...
Firefighters battle blaze at townhomes in Denver
Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at some townhomes near 33rd and Fillmore on Monday afternoon. Crews rushed to the multi-family dwelling about 1:30 p.m.When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in the attic space. Crews had to withdraw from the roof for safety purposes, according to Denver Fire. No injuries have been reported. What caused the fire is being investigated.
elevationoutdoors.com
Eldora Is Going OFF!
Boulder’s local hill is getting hit with outstanding snow and continues to build a solid community with races, uphill skiing, Nordic trails, and damn fine pizza. It’s just a 45-minute drive from the Land of Coach Prime to Eldora—and this winter that’s all you need to make the most of what has been an incredible season so far. Eldora is getting hit with copious snow, opening up new lines and in the trees and putting down a solid base for the rest of the season. But more than that the resort keeps evolving—it’s run better than ever and every employee—from the parking staff to the lifites—seems to love working here. More so, the place is building a forward-thinking ski community that goes beyond the lifts with a bustling (and lung busting) Nordic center, uphill skiing on weekdays, and an uphhill race series, the Eldora Morning Grind, that launched this week.
