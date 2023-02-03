Arraignment for a Fort Riley soldier accused of murdering a fellow soldier in Aggieville one year ago has been continued into late March. Tremelle Montgomery, 20, appeared in court Monday via Zoom from the Riley County Jail, two weeks after being bound over for a possible trial later this year. Montgomery’s attorneys Brenda Jordan and Lora Ingels requested a minimum 45 days as they prepare to enter mediation with prosecutors toward a possible plea agreement.

