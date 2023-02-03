ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Syracuse.com

Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways

Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Tractor trailer hit the bridge,...
LIVERPOOL, NY
WKTV

Utica receives $65,000 in grants from National Grid

UTICA, N.Y. -- $65,000 in grants were given to the City of Utica from National Grid as part of it's community investment initiative. Most of the money will go toward upgrades to the Greenman Fields, located along Burrstone Road. The lighting at the fields will be enhanced to help improve safety and energy. The remaining $15,000 will fund the planting of trees along Euclid Road in North Utica and Erie Street in West Utica.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Saturday evening fire under investigation in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y.-- Three people were left homeless after a fire at a house on East Main Street in Mohawk Saturday evening. Firefighters were first called to 68 E. Main St. around 9:30 p.m. for a possible fire involving electrical supply lines going to the house. When they arrived, the fire...
MOHAWK, NY
WKTV

Owner of Shaheen Shoe Store in Utica dies at 89

UTICA, N.Y. – The co-owner of a shoe store that’s been in the Utica community for several decades sadly passed away last week at his Florida home. He was 89. Eli A. Shaheen had worked at the family business, Shaheen’s Shoes, since he was 14 years old. He and his cousin, George Shaheen, operated the business as partners for 71 years.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Victim was hit by his own vehicle on I-81 North

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:53 a.m. on February 7, Syracuse Police Officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries that took place at the Calthrop Avenue on-ramp to I-81 North. During the investigation, SPD found that a 49-year-old man victim, from Syracuse, was driving his 2009 Ford Van,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WNYT

Police: Schoharie County woman hid in CVS after it closed for the night

A Schoharie County woman is under arrest after police say she hid in the Cobleskill CVS after it closed. Kara Goodknight is accused of entering the store while it was open, then staying inside after closing. She stole multiple items and then left, investigators said. She was found nearby and...
WKTV

Utica police still searching for person of interest in January shooting on Oneida Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for an individual they would like to question about a shooting on Oneida Street last month. Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, a man was shot in the arm and leg on Oneida Street near Clinton Place. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the victim and suspect were gone, but they did find several spent shell casings in a driveway.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Durham School Transportation Services holding job fair

UTICA, N.Y. -- Durham School Transportation Services will be holding a job fair on Friday at 10 a.m. for licensed school bus drivers. They will offer a Driver Training Program for anyone interested in getting a commercial driver's license to drive a school bus. Those who would like to be a driver must be at least 21 years old and have a valid NYS driver's license.
UTICA, NY
syracuse.com

Update: All lanes reopened on I-81 North in Syracuse after person hit

Update as of 12:08 p.m.: All lanes on I-81 North near Exit 18 (Harrison/Adams Street) have been reopened after a three-hour closure. Police confirmed a person was injured after being hit by a car. Update as of 9:45 a.m.: All northbound traffic in Syracuse is being diverted to Interstate 481...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Cherry Valley cat rescue doesn't go as planned

CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. -- Charlie and his wife are in their 80s, and have done their best to care for dozens of stray cats in their Cherry Valley neighborhood, for years. "There's probably 50 drop-offs. They see me feeding cats and they drop more on me," says Charlie, leaning on a cane. "I'm on food stamps but I buy them tuna on food stamps."
CHERRY VALLEY, NY
WKTV

50 Forward Mohawk Valley offering tax aide for seniors

UTICA, N.Y. -- 50 Forward Mohawk Valley is offering AARP Tax-Aide services for seniors. Services will be offered at its Parkway Center location and are available by appointment only starting Tuesday. Services will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. until April 12. To make...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Jahvontee Sholtz

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 24-year-old, Jahvontee Sholtz. Sholtz, whose last known address is 123 McKinley Avenue, has active warrants involving grand larceny and harassment. Sholtz has been arrested numerous times with 19 prior arrests. The Syracuse Police Department is on the lookout […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Reward offered in Herkimer animal abandonment case

Herkimer, N.Y.—Miracle, the dog abandoned at the Herkimer County Humane Society Thursday night is truly living up to her name. After spending hours outdoors after being abandoned and then hit by a car, she was found, alive on Friday by volunteers from the society. Humane society president Robert Schrader says, while she is doing well, she still has a long road ahead.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber

UTICA, NY – A man wanted for a bank robbery on Friday was captured by police and U.S. Marshals the following day. According to the Utica Police Department, a robbery hold-up alarm was reported at approximately 9:30 AM on Friday at the downtown branch of Adirondack Bank. Upon arrival, bank employees informed officers that a male had entered the business and passed a note demanding money to the teller. Following the transfer of the money to the suspect, the suspect fled eastbound on Elizabeth Street. The suspect then boarded a CENTRO bus to Sangertown Square Mall. Upon arriving at the The post Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY

