Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Upstate New York Video Store Still has VHS Tapes on the ShelvesTravel MavenUtica, NY
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Related
WKTV
Multiple pipes burst inside former Observer-Dispatch building in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – The deputy chief of the Utica Fire Department stumbled upon a flood at the former Utica Observer-Dispatch building on Monday. While he was driving by, the deputy chief noticed water pouring down the steps in front of one of the doors. The water was shut off...
Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways
Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Tractor trailer hit the bridge,...
Upstate NY town assessor used hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, troopers say
Webb, N.Y. — A town assessor from Herkimer County used a hidden camera to eavesdrop on employees, state troopers said. Justin D. Masters, 47, of Old Forge, was charged recently with one count of eavesdropping, said Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman. Masters placed the camera in town...
WKTV
Utica receives $65,000 in grants from National Grid
UTICA, N.Y. -- $65,000 in grants were given to the City of Utica from National Grid as part of it's community investment initiative. Most of the money will go toward upgrades to the Greenman Fields, located along Burrstone Road. The lighting at the fields will be enhanced to help improve safety and energy. The remaining $15,000 will fund the planting of trees along Euclid Road in North Utica and Erie Street in West Utica.
WKTV
Saturday evening fire under investigation in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y.-- Three people were left homeless after a fire at a house on East Main Street in Mohawk Saturday evening. Firefighters were first called to 68 E. Main St. around 9:30 p.m. for a possible fire involving electrical supply lines going to the house. When they arrived, the fire...
WKTV
Owner of Shaheen Shoe Store in Utica dies at 89
UTICA, N.Y. – The co-owner of a shoe store that’s been in the Utica community for several decades sadly passed away last week at his Florida home. He was 89. Eli A. Shaheen had worked at the family business, Shaheen’s Shoes, since he was 14 years old. He and his cousin, George Shaheen, operated the business as partners for 71 years.
Police investigate shooting incident in Gloversville
A shooting at a residence led to a pursuit in Gloversville late Sunday night.
Two people displaced after attic fire in Eastwood home, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people lost their home after a fire in an attic in Eastwood on Sunday night, firefighters said. At 8:40 p.m. firefighters arrived at 231 Mosley Drive and found the residents of the house leaving the house because of the fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
WKTV
Police searching for suspect in burglary at Karma restaurant in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are searching for a person of interest following a burglary at Karma Asian Fusion Cuisine in Whitestown Plaza Tuesday morning. Photos of the person were posted to the police department’s Facebook page asking for the public’s help identifying them. Around 9 a.m.,...
localsyr.com
Victim was hit by his own vehicle on I-81 North
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 8:53 a.m. on February 7, Syracuse Police Officers responded to a vehicle accident with injuries that took place at the Calthrop Avenue on-ramp to I-81 North. During the investigation, SPD found that a 49-year-old man victim, from Syracuse, was driving his 2009 Ford Van,...
WNYT
Police: Schoharie County woman hid in CVS after it closed for the night
A Schoharie County woman is under arrest after police say she hid in the Cobleskill CVS after it closed. Kara Goodknight is accused of entering the store while it was open, then staying inside after closing. She stole multiple items and then left, investigators said. She was found nearby and...
WKTV
Utica police still searching for person of interest in January shooting on Oneida Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for an individual they would like to question about a shooting on Oneida Street last month. Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, a man was shot in the arm and leg on Oneida Street near Clinton Place. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the victim and suspect were gone, but they did find several spent shell casings in a driveway.
WKTV
Durham School Transportation Services holding job fair
UTICA, N.Y. -- Durham School Transportation Services will be holding a job fair on Friday at 10 a.m. for licensed school bus drivers. They will offer a Driver Training Program for anyone interested in getting a commercial driver's license to drive a school bus. Those who would like to be a driver must be at least 21 years old and have a valid NYS driver's license.
syracuse.com
Update: All lanes reopened on I-81 North in Syracuse after person hit
Update as of 12:08 p.m.: All lanes on I-81 North near Exit 18 (Harrison/Adams Street) have been reopened after a three-hour closure. Police confirmed a person was injured after being hit by a car. Update as of 9:45 a.m.: All northbound traffic in Syracuse is being diverted to Interstate 481...
WKTV
Cherry Valley cat rescue doesn't go as planned
CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. -- Charlie and his wife are in their 80s, and have done their best to care for dozens of stray cats in their Cherry Valley neighborhood, for years. "There's probably 50 drop-offs. They see me feeding cats and they drop more on me," says Charlie, leaning on a cane. "I'm on food stamps but I buy them tuna on food stamps."
cnycentral.com
Police say ‘smash and grab’ suspects strike again in North Syracuse
North Syracuse Police are looking for four suspects wanted in connection with a burglary on Sunday, Feb 5. It happened at the Sunoco gas station store on South Bay Road at about 3 a.m. Images from store cameras show one suspect holding a garbage bag, loading it with stolen product.
WKTV
50 Forward Mohawk Valley offering tax aide for seniors
UTICA, N.Y. -- 50 Forward Mohawk Valley is offering AARP Tax-Aide services for seniors. Services will be offered at its Parkway Center location and are available by appointment only starting Tuesday. Services will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. until April 12. To make...
On the Lookout: Jahvontee Sholtz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 24-year-old, Jahvontee Sholtz. Sholtz, whose last known address is 123 McKinley Avenue, has active warrants involving grand larceny and harassment. Sholtz has been arrested numerous times with 19 prior arrests. The Syracuse Police Department is on the lookout […]
WKTV
Reward offered in Herkimer animal abandonment case
Herkimer, N.Y.—Miracle, the dog abandoned at the Herkimer County Humane Society Thursday night is truly living up to her name. After spending hours outdoors after being abandoned and then hit by a car, she was found, alive on Friday by volunteers from the society. Humane society president Robert Schrader says, while she is doing well, she still has a long road ahead.
Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber
UTICA, NY – A man wanted for a bank robbery on Friday was captured by police and U.S. Marshals the following day. According to the Utica Police Department, a robbery hold-up alarm was reported at approximately 9:30 AM on Friday at the downtown branch of Adirondack Bank. Upon arrival, bank employees informed officers that a male had entered the business and passed a note demanding money to the teller. Following the transfer of the money to the suspect, the suspect fled eastbound on Elizabeth Street. The suspect then boarded a CENTRO bus to Sangertown Square Mall. Upon arriving at the The post Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0