UTICA, N.Y. -- $65,000 in grants were given to the City of Utica from National Grid as part of it's community investment initiative. Most of the money will go toward upgrades to the Greenman Fields, located along Burrstone Road. The lighting at the fields will be enhanced to help improve safety and energy. The remaining $15,000 will fund the planting of trees along Euclid Road in North Utica and Erie Street in West Utica.

UTICA, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO