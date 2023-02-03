Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
World Association of Marching Show Bands World Championship officials pay site visit to Buckhannon, West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon officials are continuing preparation for the highly anticipated World Association of Marching Show Bands World Championship 2023. The city hosted a facility tour with WAMSB USA International Coordinator Brian Ingleson and Canadian band representatives Mike Jewitt and Heidi Haubrich on Saturday at the Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
WVNews
West Virginia Fruit and Berry keeps planning for growth
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A new series of products from West Virginia Fruit and Berry soon will fill store shelves. As founders and married couple Bob and Becky Titchenal celebrate the Bridgeport-based business’ 28th anniversary, the family is expanding with new products.
WVNews
Upshur Polar Plunge organizer puts her heart into effort in memory of her daughter
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials with the Upshur County Special Olympics will host their inaugural Polar Plunge this Saturday in support of their athletes training throughout the county. West Virginia Special Olympics polar plunges have taken place so far in Wheeling and Hurricane. After Buckhannon’s plunge, the WVSO...
WVNews
New ambulance arrives, aiding Bridgeport (West Virginia) residents
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tri-county residents may have already seen the Bridgeport Fire Department’s newest ambulance respond to emergencies in their neighborhood or along Interstate 79. Known as Ambulance 529 at the department and through Harrison/Taylor 911, the new apparatus has treated patients from the substation since...
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia man faces fleeing with injury charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Clarksburg man crashed the stolen 2022 Toyota Camry he was driving into a tree during a police pursuit two months ago, injuring his passenger, State Police allege. Marshall Stephen Bunnell Jr. was arrested this week by state troopers on charges of fleeing in...
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School freshman selected to attend national medical conference
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmalynn Heater, 14, is only in her freshman year at Bridgeport High School, but already has a potential career path. After watching at least three seasons of “NCIS” on television with mother Cynthia, Heater wants to grow up to be a forensic psychologist. And she has a launching point to getting there.
WVNews
Lesson learned: Creating Buckhannon
Buckhannon has transformed itself from a rural community of mountaineer farmers and miners, consistent with our West Virginia State flag that portrays those two. We now have a thriving arts community, thanks to the West Virginia Strawberry Festival, Buckhannon Community Theatre, Artistry on Main, Colonial Arts Center, Festival Fridays in downtown Jawbone Park, a collection of authors and many other endeavors embracing the arts.
WVNews
City of Fairmont, West Virginia, continues work to complete rail-trail system
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Last year, Fairmont City Council authorized the city to spend up to $2.5 million to complete a roughly 1 1/2- to 2-mile stretch of the city’s section of the Pittsburgh-to-Parkersburg rail-trail system, and while progress has been slow since then, things are still moving along.
WVNews
Lewis County students named to WVWC President's List
BUCKHANNON — West Virginia Wesleyan College has named Isabella Posey ’23, of Weston; Delaney Gump ‘23, of Weston; Brandon Queen ‘25; and Aiden Post ‘23 to the College’s President’s List for Fall 2022. Students named to the President’s list have achieved a grade...
WVNews
Lewis County wins award at WV Association of Counties
Lewis County was awarded the 2023 Patti Hamilton Imagine Award sponsored by the WV Association of Counties. Presented during training, Lewis County Commissioners Agnes Queen and Rod Wyman, Sheriff Dave Gosa, Lewis County Clerk Cynthia Rowan, Lewis County Assessor John Breen and County Administrator Tina Helmick accepted. “The Imagine Award...
WVNews
Buckhannon Water Board meeting set Thursday
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The Buckhannon Water Board meeting will be held 7:30 a.m., Thursday, in the City Council chambers. A financial report will be given by Amberle Jenkins for the month of January. Kelly Arnold will be giving the Water Department Report including updates on the FEMA Grant 1 and 2, delivery of RWI Generator and punch list and FEMA site visits.
WVNews
Weston Council learns more about movie in Lewis County
Mike Posey was sworn in as Weston City Police Chief at the February 6 meeting. He served as interim chief following the retirement of J.P. Thomas in 2022. Lewis County could be the backdrop for an upcoming movie, produced by JC Films. Jason Campbell is the person behind the vision for a movie based on the bank robbery during the Civil War that helped secure the establishment of West Virginia becoming a state.
WVNews
Danske Dandridge topic at Horner CEOS meeting
“Danske Dandridge: The Poet who wrote of West Virginia” was the lesson for the January meeting of the Horner Community Educational Service Club with Kaye Loyd lesson leader. Mrs. Loyd shared several of her poems with the group and stated that Danske was born in Denmark. She moved to West Virginia with her family at the age of three living in Shepherdstown.
WVNews
Shorthanded Lewis County Wrestlers battle hard to State Duels
A very depleted Lewis County Wrestling Team traveled to Lewisburg for the Team State Duals Championship, and continued to battle hard despite being down several key wrestlers. Lewis County qualified for the Duals for the first time in the event’s four years of existence, but the event itself could not have come at a worse time for Lewis County as they were down four wrestlers and could not compete in five total weight classes, a death knell in Duals competition. The team battled hard but was relegated to an eighth-place finish.
WVNews
Clarksburg City Council holds first Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget workshop
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council got a first look at an early draft of next year’s municipal budget during a special conference session held Tuesday evening. There will be additional sessions for adjustments to the spending plan before it is approved, however. The first budget...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Wednesday
Lost Creek Lions Club Valentine’s dinner meeting, 6:30 p.m., Lost Creek United Methodist Church. Entertainment. Reservations required. Lion Greg Wriston, 304-622-2616.
WVNews
Interested in displaying your organization’s signs entering Weston?
If you are a 501(c)3 organization, a religious institution, civic or fraternal organization, you are eligible. to rent a space at any of Weston’s entrances (the blue metal billboards). The billboards are located at:
WVNews
Fine Arts students excel at competitions, conferences
Several middle and high school students competed in and performed in statewide events recently. The areas of focus were choir, theatre, and band. The Lewis County High School Theatre Troupe competed in the WV Thespians Area IV Theatre Festival in Clarksburg where All-Festival Cast acting awards were earned by Gideon Yeager and McKenna West. Also for the first time ever Lewis County entered the short film division and Charlie Ressler won first Place for her short film “Art Class”, which now moves on to the state competition at the end of March.
WVNews
Carolyn Sturm Memorial Scholarship Applications Available
To know Carolyn Sturm, was to love her. There were no limits on what she would do for the people and community she loved and cared about so deeply. If you have ever attended a sporting event in Lewis County, your paths probably crossed. She was Lewis County’s #1 fan-from youth league sports to high school. She loved watching her children play basketball, run track, and coach in their later years, and her grandchildren and great-grandsons play basketball, soccer, football, wrestle, and watch them perform in flag corps, band, and choir. Her love and support didn’t end with her family — it extended to all athletes playing any sport, and she cheered them on as if they were her own.
WVNews
B-U boys can't close deal in close loss to Elkins
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur boys basketball made a big run at the end of the first half to tie the game against Elkins. It wasn’t able to do the same in the second. In front of a lively crowd at B-U including student sections from both...
Comments / 0