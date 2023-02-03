To know Carolyn Sturm, was to love her. There were no limits on what she would do for the people and community she loved and cared about so deeply. If you have ever attended a sporting event in Lewis County, your paths probably crossed. She was Lewis County’s #1 fan-from youth league sports to high school. She loved watching her children play basketball, run track, and coach in their later years, and her grandchildren and great-grandsons play basketball, soccer, football, wrestle, and watch them perform in flag corps, band, and choir. Her love and support didn’t end with her family — it extended to all athletes playing any sport, and she cheered them on as if they were her own.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO