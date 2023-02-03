Read full article on original website
NWA courthouse stabbing suspect seeks reduced bail
A Lincoln County man charged with attempted capital murder is seeking to have his bail reduced before trial.
Fayetteville capital murder trial date set
Following last week's assignment of a pair of public defenders, a trial date has been set for an upcoming capital murder trial.
Amber Waterman arraignment in Arkansas delayed, federal agents deny access
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Judge Robin Green's office has confirmed that Amber Waterman's Benton County arraignment has been pushed back after federal authorities wouldn't allow her to appear this morning. The new date is set for June 13, the week after her federal trial is set to begin.
Fort Smith police arrest student with loaded handgun, drugs on campus
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 17-year-old student was arrested outside of the Future School of Fort Smith with a loaded handgun and a "small amount of marijuana," Fort Smith police said in a statement on Feb. 6. According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, the call came in after 11...
Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made during a basketball game on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm,...
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith cancels game after juvenile threatens people with gun
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith canceled a game at the school on Feb. 6 after two people were allegedly threatened by a juvenile with a gun.
Fort Smith police arrest student with gun outside Future School
Fort Smith police arrested a teenager with a gun and drugs in his backpack outside a River Valley public charter high school.
Benton County inmate found unresponsive; pronounced deceased
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. - Deputies say an inmate being held at the Benton Co. Detention Center was found unresponsive in his cell.
Judge denies new request to prevent supplier from cutting off Van Buren pharmacy
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A federal judge last week once again rejected a Van Buren drugstore’s request to prevent a supplier from cutting off sales of controlled substances. If you recall, Manes’ Pharmacy Inc., which operates Super-Sav Drug #3 at 2215 Alma Highway, asked for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, which stopped selling Manes’ controlled substances on Nov. 30, according to records filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith. In November, AmerisourceBergen told Manes’ it was concerned about the drugstore’s sales of controlled substances. The request for a temporary restraining order was denied in December.
5newsonline.com
Benton Co. inmate dead in custody—days after arrest on robbery, assault charges
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office reports that on the afternoon of February 3, inmate Timothy Plank, 53, was found unresponsive in his cell. Though medical attention was given, he was pronounced dead at NW Medical Center. The Sheriff's office says...
Kait 8
Driver identified in deadly crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on State Highway 135 in Oak Grove. David M. Crawford, Jr., 28, of Corning...
KHBS
Benton County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate's death
The Benton County Sheriff's office is investigating the death of inmate. According to a police report, officials found Timothy Ray Plank unresponsive in cell around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. In a statement, Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said jail and medical staff treated Plank initially before taking him to NW...
Richard Barnett requests acquittal, retrial citing 'false' witness testimonies in capitol riot case
ARKANSAS, USA — Richard Barnett, along with his legal counsel has requested a new trial, and/or an acquittal, saying that "no reasonable, impartial, fair jury could have found guilt for any charge" against Barnett after the proceedings. The current legal standard states that the court may grant the defendant...
Fort Smith man wanted by FBI, ATF; Accused of explosives possession
Federal agents are asking for help in locating for Fort Smith man who they claim illegally possessed explosives.
kggfradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting In Wyandotte
The FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino in Wyandotte. The incident took place Thursday morning when a person pulled a weapon on a Wyandotte Nation police officer. The officer then shot the person. The person's condition has not been revealed. The FBI is involved because the incident took place on Indian Trust Land.
Police ID remains found as Fayetteville teen reported missing in 2020
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department announced human remains found last month have been identified as Christian Hernandez, a teen who was reported missing in December 2020. FPD received a call on Jan. 10 that a dog had found skeletal remains in a wooded area near Holly Street...
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Person shot at River Bend Casino is out of surgery
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police officer on Thursday morning is out of surgery and in critical condition, the FBI confirmed. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI. Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman said the individual who was...
Fort Smith considers shuffling students from Northside to Southside
BARLING, Ark. — The Fort Smith Public Schools is considering changing where some high school students attend school because Northside High School is over capacity by nearly 500 students of overcrowding at one of the schools. Monday night, the district held a meeting to hear from those possibly impacted...
