Jennifer Aniston Has ‘Bad Feelings’ About Brad Pitt’s New Dating Rumors Following His Divorce With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt may frolic and cavort with his new love interest, but it seems like his first wife and long-time friend, Jennifer Aniston, is not very much happy about it. Pitt’s dating history perhaps needs no introduction at all. Ever since he set foot in the industry, he has dated and broken up with some A-list stars and the likes of Aniston and Angelina Jolie. Towards the end of 2022, rumors of him dating the 39-year-old Ines de Ramon surfaced on the internet, and it felt like the Babylon actor has finally found his love.
The List

Details About Brad Pitt's Relationship With His Daughter Shiloh

Shutterbugs most often capture Shiloh Jolie-Pitt flanking her mother, Angelina Jolie, on red carpets and on shopping sprees. While the 16-year-old's relationship with Brad Pitt is less photographed, the daddy-daughter pair is exceedingly close. Shiloh and Pitt make ample time for each other without letting family feuds sever their connection, from marking special holidays together to sharing heart-to-heart conversations and indulging in pizza parties. The Brangelina bunch, comprising six children, has lived in the shadow of an acrimonious divorce and custody battle between their parents since 2016. As Pitt's dynamic with some of his family members soured, it was suggested that "Shiloh might just be the bridge he needs to better mend his relationship" (via In Touch Weekly).
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!

Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
shefinds

Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes

Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.

New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Husband History: Who Has The Famous Star Been Married To Through The Years?

Sally Field is a two-time Academy Award winning actress. She has been married twice. The beloved actress is currently starring in ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is among the most recognizable and most beloved actresses in Hollywood. The Forrest Gump and Steel Magnolias star rose to fame on television and in film, and has appeared alongside other legends including the late Burt Reynolds (whom she shared a long-term relationship with), Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, Reese Witherspoon, Pierce Brosnan, Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and many more. The Mrs. Doubtfire actress is also well remembered as the perky title character in TV’s irrepressible The Flying Nun in the late 1960s, and more recently in a recurring role on ER — for which she received an Emmy Award in 2001.
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
housebeautiful.com

'Today' Show Fans Can’t Stop Attacking Savannah Guthrie’s Instagram With Fire Emojis

Savannah Guthrie may be ushering in a certain heart-themed holiday early, and fans can't get over how she did so with her on-air outfit. The Today show co-anchor has been known to spice up her wardrobe over the years, and she did just that ahead of Valentine's Day. During an early January taping of the NBC morning show, she stepped out in a sleeveless hot pink dress. While the color was immediately striking on Savannah, the rose pattern on the material made it seem like she was preparing to celebrate all things romance.

