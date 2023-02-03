ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 suspects sought after 78-year-old man punched, robbed in Center City Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff
 4 days ago

Two suspects are still on the loose after one of them was caught on video punching a 78-year-old man in Center City.

The assault happened around 4:18 p.m. on Jan. 2 along the 100 block of North Broad Street, just a block away from City Hall.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the incident on Friday.

One of the suspects punched the man from behind. The victim is knocked unconscious and falls to the ground.

The suspect then takes the victim's wallet.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

