WVNews

Haun, Hamilton score perfectly in Microsoft certifications

Two Lewis County High School students have earned perfect scores on separate Microsoft certifications. Junior Zyler Haun earned a perfect score in Microsoft Word, and Senior Caillin Hamilton earned a perfect score in Microsoft Powerpoint. Both students are taking courses in the Business and Marketing CTE studies. Haun now has...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

