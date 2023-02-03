ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 free things to do in Fort Worth

Don’t break the bank while exploring Cowtown. | Photo by @rodiculousness

Cowtown has a lot to offer and planning the perfect outing for your significant other or your BFF can be overwhelming — especially if you’re trying to save money . To help you spice up your life , we’ve created a list of date ideas designed to suit your pocketbook.

Here are 10 free ways you can spend a day in Fort Worth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0ErI_0kbcUX0V00

A map to Stars of the Stockyards. | Graphic provided by Stockyards Station

1. Take a self-guided tour through the Stars of the Stockyards and explore the local businesses where celebrities filmed movies and TV series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0qH5_0kbcUX0V00

Sundance Square. | Photo by @chrisyforbesvandyck

2. Dance the night away in Sundance Square with live music every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSshO_0kbcUX0V00

The Knights of Pythias Building is now a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark | Photo via Haltom’s Jewelers

3. Learn about the city’s historic landmarks with an adventure around Fort Worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IogM_0kbcUX0V00

The Monnig Meteorite Gallery at TCU. | Photo by TCU

4. Explore our solar system at the Monnig Meteorite Gallery (inside the science building at TCU) with hands-on encounters with meteorites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEtVx_0kbcUX0V00

The Heritage Trails celebrates our community’s early history. | Photo by The City of Fort Worth

5. Take a walk through downtown and discover events that helped shape Cowtown
on the Heritage Trails .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydUqk_0kbcUX0V00

Open path, waterfront, and forest are all part of Eagle Mountain Lake. | Photo by @glennstagrams

6. Grab your hiking shoes and enjoy a stroll along these eight hiking trails

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyeKf_0kbcUX0V00

Downtown Cowtown at the Isis. | Photo by @downtown_cowtown

7. Catch a movie at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis every Wednesday. Pro tip: the first person to arrive gets to pick the movie .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6eRT_0kbcUX0V00

The best part of the Carter — it’s free everyday. |Photo by Steven Watson / Wikimedia Commons

8. Explore the expansive collection and exhibitions at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkZWx_0kbcUX0V00

Get ready for a day of good ol’ country fun. | Photo by @fortworthherd

9. Watch the twice-daily cattle drive with real cowhands in the Stockyards daily, at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jnm31_0kbcUX0V00

Molly the Trolly. | Photo by The City of Fort Worth

10. Take a ride on Molly the Trolley for a relaxing ride around downtown.

