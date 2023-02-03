10 free things to do in Fort Worth
Cowtown has a lot to offer and planning the perfect outing for your significant other or your BFF can be overwhelming — especially if you’re trying to save money . To help you spice up your life , we’ve created a list of date ideas designed to suit your pocketbook.
Here are 10 free ways you can spend a day in Fort Worth.
1. Take a self-guided tour through the Stars of the Stockyards and explore the local businesses where celebrities filmed movies and TV series.
2. Dance the night away in Sundance Square with live music every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
3. Learn about the city’s historic landmarks with an adventure around Fort Worth.
4. Explore our solar system at the Monnig Meteorite Gallery (inside the science building at TCU) with hands-on encounters with meteorites.
5. Take a walk through downtown and discover events that helped shape Cowtown on the Heritage Trails .
6. Grab your hiking shoes and enjoy a stroll along these eight hiking trails
7. Catch a movie at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis every Wednesday. Pro tip: the first person to arrive gets to pick the movie .
8. Explore the expansive collection and exhibitions at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art .
9. Watch the twice-daily cattle drive with real cowhands in the Stockyards daily, at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
10. Take a ride on Molly the Trolley for a relaxing ride around downtown.
