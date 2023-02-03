ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Drake Wins First Grammy in Four Years Despite Not Submitting Music

Drake's anti-Grammy stance didn't stop him from winning an award at the 2023 Grammy Awards for the first time in four years. Last night (Feb. 5), the Grammy Awards aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with a number of rappers winning coveted gramophones. Drake won Best Melodic Rap Performance for his appearance on Future's "Wait for U" with Tems. This marks his first win since bagging the trophy for Best Rap Song in 2019 for his diamond single "God's Plan."
Here’s Every Rapper Who Won at 2023 Grammy Awards

Hip-hop came out victorious at the 2023 Grammy Awards by winning big in many coveted categories. On Sunday (Feb. 5), the 65th annual awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The night was special for hip-hop. Before the start of the main show, which was broadcast on CBS, there was a pre-telecast ceremony where several trophies were handed out.
GloRilla Meets Beyoncé, Plans to Get a Tattoo of Their Conversation

GloRilla met Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony and she's so thrilled, she says she wants to get a tattoo of their conversation. In the early hours of Monday (Feb. 6), immediately following a massive night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles for both GloRilla and Beyoncé on Sunday (Feb. 5), Gloria Hallelujah hit up Facebook to rejoice over meeting the Renaissance superstar for the first time. In fact, GloRilla is so over the moon about getting the opportunity to chop it up Queen Bey, she says she just might get some new ink to commemorate the moment.
Post Malone Drinks Beer From Fan’s Shoe – Watch

Video from a recent Post Malone performance in Sydney, Australia is going viral after the "I Like You" crooner drank a beer from a fan's shoe during the show. Post Malone is currently serving as the opening act for the Oceania leg of legendary rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers' Global Stadium Tour. On Feb. 5, the tour stopped at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. During Posty's set, he decided to pull off a shoey for fans. For the uninitiated, a shoey is the act of drinking a beer out of one’s shoe for the purpose of punishment, good luck or celebration.
Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at 2023 Grammy Awards – Report

UPDATE (Feb. 6):. Offset is currently refuting reports that he and Quavo were involved in a fight backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), as news began to circulate that the two former Migos members reportedly got into some sort of physical altercation Offset hit up social media with a swift response to the rumors, seemingly in an attempt to put a stop to it.
