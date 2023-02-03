ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Senator files bills to keep minors from gender affirming medications, surgeries

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma state senator has filed four pieces of legislation to bar minors from gender affirming hormones and surgeries.

Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, says all four measures would allow civil lawsuits to be filed against violators of each measure.

OK lawmaker authors bill to stop gender transition procedures until 26

“There are many things in Oklahoma we allow adults to do, but not children, even with parental permission, in order to protect them,” Standridge said.  “Minors can’t use or possess alcohol or tobacco or get tattoos in our state, even with their parents’ approval.  There are life-long ramifications for these things that children and teens simply do not have the maturity to fully understand. Clearly that applies to drugs or surgeries to change a child’s gender.  My bills are about protecting Oklahoma children from medications or surgeries they may regret the rest of their lives.”

Senate Bill 786 would prohibit doctors or other health care providers from providing hormone therapy or puberty blocking drugs to anyone under the age of 18 unless such drugs are medically necessary – gender transition would not be considered a medical necessity.

Representative files bill to prevent gender affirming care for Oklahomans under 21

SB 788 would prevent a parent or guardian from consenting to the administration of such drugs if the individual is under 18.

SB 787 would prohibit doctors or other health care professionals from providing gender transition surgery to anyone under 18, while SB 789 would prohibit a parent or guardian from consenting to such a surgery for a minor.

Comments / 15

s Watson
4d ago

good. kids can't understand everything as adults do. 18 is young enough to try to alter your natural growth.

Reply
7
LeAnna Martin
4d ago

Children cannot consent to sex, so why should they be able to consent to a sex CHANGE

Reply(1)
9
AP-101725647
4d ago

But isn’t it also part of the legal arena the question of if government or even individual lawmakers themselves are violating the civil liberties of American citizens?

Reply(8)
2
