That’s So Raven star Orlando Brown will undergo a psychiatric evaluation following his arrest for domestic violence in Ohio back in December. Legal docs obtained by TMZ show that Brown’s attorney is asking for the evaluation, which is set to prove if the 35-year-old actor is mentally fit to stand trial. He was previously arrested in Ohio for “domestic violence – cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force,” after he was allegedly wielding a knife and a hammer.

OHIO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO