Eau Claire artist Tiit Raid was planning a show long before his death last summer at age 81. “Tiit Raid: A Retrospective,” which opens at the Pablo Center at the Confluence on Jan. 27, features around 50 of his paintings and drawings from 1956 to 2022. Most artists won’t share their childhood or even young adult work, but Tiit saw a lesson in the progression of his art.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO