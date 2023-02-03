Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volume One
THE LAST SHOW: Exploring the Long Career of Artist Tiit Raid
Eau Claire artist Tiit Raid was planning a show long before his death last summer at age 81. “Tiit Raid: A Retrospective,” which opens at the Pablo Center at the Confluence on Jan. 27, features around 50 of his paintings and drawings from 1956 to 2022. Most artists won’t share their childhood or even young adult work, but Tiit saw a lesson in the progression of his art.
Volume One
Weld Among Chamber of Commerce Award Winners
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce honored several local leaders and volunteers at its “Eau What a Night” event recently. Terry Weld, who will end his term as Eau Claire City Council president in April, was named Public Employee of the Year by the chamber for embodying “personal and professional development qualities that contribute to the spirit of progress between the public and private sectors.”
