Read full article on original website
Related
Revenge: NY Mom Hunts, Then Hits Teen Twice With SUV
A mother in New York State brutally ran over a teen boy twice, then traded in her SUV in a bizarre case of revenge.
Skull Found in Alaska Linked to Missing New York Man After 50 Years
Using genetic testing, a skull found in Alaska in 1997 has been linked to a New York man who had been pronounced missing in 1976. According to a report by Amanda Holpuch of the New York Times, a skull found in 1997 in Alaska was linked to Gary Frank Sotherden, a New York man who went missing in 1976. Sotherden was reportedly walking along the river with a friend when he went missing, prompting a massive search effort that turned up nothing.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Unusual End To New York’s Winter
The weather has been crazy over the past couple of months and that looks like it won't change anytime soon. Looking ahead to the end of the Winter here in New York, The Old Farmer's Almanac doesn't have great news. Looking ahead over the next two months, February and March,...
VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?
Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Spend The Night In A Historic Rail Car In New York
Do you like trains? If you do, then this overnight getaway in New York is for you. First, you’ll take a ride on a historic train. Then, after a drive through the Finger Lakes Region, you’ll sleep in another historic train car. It doesn’t get much better than this for train enthusiasts. Read on and learn more about this wonderful day that we’ve planned for you.
Can Someone Really Arrest You For Breaking These Ten Insane New York Laws?
Since the 22nd century BC, or thereabout, laws have been created by the few, and laws have been followed by the many. Every single day, we wake up, and have to follow a set of laws in order to make it through our day and get to the next one. Most of these make sense: don't kill people, don't steal things, don't run red lights. Those are the laws we know, we understand, and for the most part, we all abide by.
Easter in New York is Considered 'Controversial' After NY Archdiocese Shares How Easter Coincides With Passover
Easter in New York is Considered 'Controversial' After NY Archdiocese Shares How Easter Coincides With PassoverPhoto by(@ricardoreitmeyer/iStock) The Archdiocese of New York announced in ‘The Good Newsroom’ how the date for Easter is determined, and it’s being deemed controversial despite years of the tradition.
Great News! Binghamton Named One of the Most Affordable Places in NYS for a Valentine Date
Feel completely overwhelmed with the state of the economy and suffocating inflation? Most people do but there is some good news in the midst of the gunk. If this latest research is to be believed, if you've got a date for Valentine's Day this year and you plan to take them out in Binghamton, you're going to be paying a whole lot less than most other places in New York.
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?
There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
Do You Know What The New York State Motto Actually Means?
Do you know what the New York State motto "Excelsior" actually means?. New York's official state motto is simply one word- Excelsior. The motto appears on everything for New York including the state coat of arms, New York's state seal and state flag. So what does the motto actually mean?
Another woman found breathing after being declared dead by funeral home in New York
A woman was found breathing at a New York funeral home hours after she was reportedly declared dead at a nursing home.
5 Year-Old In Upstate New York School Found With Gun Ammo & More
The stories begin to become more frequent but no less disturbing. Five weeks ago, a six year old in Virginia intentionally shot his first grade teacher. Tuesday, a kindergartener in upstate New York, was found with a mini arsenal in their backpack. According to a report by Darian Stevenson of...
Hottest Summer On Record Coming For New York State?
The weather sure has been weird over the last few months around New York State. One morning it is well below zero and the next afternoon it is raining with 50 degrees! It is bad news for the ski resorts and bars that depend on snowmobile trails to be open. But for those who don't love winter, this may be a good year so far.
lnnnews.com
New York Area Hit by Strongest Earthquake In 40 Years
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake, the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years, struck Monday morning near Buffalo, New York. Residents reported a feeling like “my house was hit by a car.”. The quake hit 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca, New York, at a depth of 1.86 miles around...
Did You Know You Can Still Get Plastic Grocery Bags In New York?
It's been almost three years since New York State banned plastic bags at stores, but there is still a way to get them. In 2020, New York State became the newest state to join in a ban on plastic bags at stores. The new law was from Article 27 of the Environmental Conservation Law (ECL). It was amended to create a new Title 28 for the New York State Bag Waste Reduction Act. It stated that "all plastic carryout bags (other than an exempt bag) became banned from distribution by anyone required to collect New York State sales tax."
Man in New York State Finds Apartment is On Fire as Other Man Wears His Clothes & Eats His Food
Thought you were having a bad day? Imagine coming home to find your place is on fire? Now, imagine the suspect is right there in front of you carrying your belongings as they chow down on the food you purchased with your own hard-earned money. It's definitely a case of...
New York State Police arrest multiple suspects in operation targeting people trying to exploit children online
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have released results from an operation last year that targeted individuals attempting to exploit children online. From a September 2022 investigation, the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal […]
Popular Horse Show Canceled at NYS Fairgrounds This Year
The economy is hitting everyone in every way it seems and it would appear the latest victim is the New York State Breeders Horse Show Association. The New York State Breeders Horse Show Association is known to host an annual horse show at the New York State Fairgrounds each spring, but skyrocketing rent prices at the Fairgrounds seem to have forced the organization to cancel the show completely this year.
Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
9 Co-Workers Split $2M Powerball Powerplay Prize-One From Upstate NY
A group of nine lucky co-workers is splitting a two-million-dollar Powerball Powerplay prize from a November drawing. One of the co-workers is from Upstate NY. The Powerball drawing was from November 5th when the co-workers got together and bought the lucky ticket. They played the Powerball option called Powerplay. This allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to ten times. This is added for $1 per game. The Powerplay for this drawing was 2X.
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1