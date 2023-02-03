Read full article on original website
Related
Naperville residents unable to get help with fiber cement siding that's cracking years early
A group of residents in a Naperville real estate development are all dealing with the siding on their newer homes having dozens, even hundreds of cracks.
msn.com
Ask an expert: Are onions good for health? What is the substitute of onion?
Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Sai Sahitya VadaliM.Sc Dietetics & Applied Nutrition · 1 years of experience · NoOnions are easy and fast cure for minor ailments like common cold, fever, sore throat, allergies. Onion juice and honey as a mixture can cure these problems. Onions improve immune system, prevent diabetes, lower blood pressure, treat anaemia, improves cardiovascular health. Substitute of anion include Shallots(small onions), Onion stalk, Celery, Garlic.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Onion.→ Love Onion? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
newsnationnow.com
At-home brain zapping grows in popularity
(NewsNation) — A new health craze growing in popularity is apparently brain zapping while at home. Transcranial Direct-Current Stimulation (tDCS) sends weak electrical currents to the brain through a device attached to the head. Some of the at-home devices range in price from $40 to $500. Enthusiasts say the...
Comments / 0