Expert opinion from Sai Sahitya VadaliM.Sc Dietetics & Applied Nutrition · 1 years of experience · NoOnions are easy and fast cure for minor ailments like common cold, fever, sore throat, allergies. Onion juice and honey as a mixture can cure these problems. Onions improve immune system, prevent diabetes, lower blood pressure, treat anaemia, improves cardiovascular health. Substitute of anion include Shallots(small onions), Onion stalk, Celery, Garlic.
This is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.

4 DAYS AGO