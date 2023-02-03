BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, has been suspended from her role as she faces petty theft charges in Brookings County. Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant issued a release saying, “We are aware of Shania’s recent arrest for first-degree petty theft. We moved to suspend Shania from her role as Miss South Dakota USA pending her first court appearance later this month. Following her initial court appearance, we will be determining a course of action regarding Shania and her role with the state pageant.” Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for February 13th.

BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO