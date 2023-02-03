ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

KELOLAND TV

Senator tries again to better define ‘rape’ in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal clarifying the legal definition of rape is advancing in the South Dakota Legislature. But a companion measure that would treat a victim’s silence as a refusal of consent isn’t faring as well. Republican Sen. Tim Reed took the two bills to...
MINNESOTA STATE
sdpb.org

South Dakota lawmakers advance bill cracking down on trespassers

The House Agricultural and Natural Resources committee passed a bill strengthening landowners’ rights against trespassers. House Bill 1186 aims to provide restitution for landowners for any damage incurred by trespassing hunters. Paul Lepisto represents the South Dakota division of the Izaak Walton League of America. He said technology leaves...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdpb.org

House approves expanded ban on noncompete agreements for health care workers

House lawmakers have approved a proposal to expand the list of health care occupations exempted from noncompete agreements. The agreements are included in some employment contracts. They restrict former employees’ ability to start, or work for, a competing business. HB 1185 would allow counselors, physical therapists and speech language...
South Dakota Searchlight

Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners

A bill that would require hunters and anglers to pay a landowner for trespassing on their property, in addition to fines already enforced by the state, passed the South Dakota House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on an 8-5 vote Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre.  The bill, sponsored by Rep. Neal Pinnow, R-Lemmon, aims […] The post Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Medicaid work requirement would undermine election, threaten cancer care

Just a few short months ago, South Dakotans voted, by a wide margin, to provide access to affordable health care. They voted to help thousands of fellow South Dakotans stuck in the coverage gap, and they voted to prevent the Legislature from adding additional burdens to that access. Before Medicaid expansion is even implemented, politicians […] The post Medicaid work requirement would undermine election, threaten cancer care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
ARKANSAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

SCS pipeline pushes again for springtime SD hearing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An attorney representing the CO2 pipeline that Summit Carbon Solutions proposes through South Dakota still wants a permit hearing on the project this spring. Last month, the state Public Utilities Commission set the hearing to start September 11. But Brett Koenecke of Pierre continues to...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

House: No more drop boxes in SD elections

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drop boxes for receiving absentee election ballots would be illegal under a proposal moving forward in the South Dakota Legislature. The state House of Representatives voted 57-11 on Tuesday. HB-1165 now heads to the Senate for further consideration. Lead sponsor there is Republican Sen. Jim Stalzer.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments surrounding the censure and reinstatement of Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller to the South Dakota Senate. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also discusses the impassioned testimony surrounding HB 1080, and looks ahead...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, the South Dakota Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 55 which would prohibit ranked choice voting in the state. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. Representative Kirk Chaffee, who sponsors the bill in the House, says ranked choice voting would...
UTAH STATE
KCRG.com

Large majorities means fast-track for Republican bills in Iowa Legislature

The death toll has quickly risen through the night following a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department looking to fill summer openings. Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is already looking to fill up their openings for summer jobs. One dead, two injured in Grundy County...
IOWA STATE
kelo.com

Miss South Dakota USA facing petty theft charges in Brookings County

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, has been suspended from her role as she faces petty theft charges in Brookings County. Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant issued a release saying, “We are aware of Shania’s recent arrest for first-degree petty theft. We moved to suspend Shania from her role as Miss South Dakota USA pending her first court appearance later this month. Following her initial court appearance, we will be determining a course of action regarding Shania and her role with the state pageant.” Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for February 13th.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice

One of Iowa’s largest nursing home corporations is suing its lawyers for allegedly botching settlement negotiations in lawsuits tied to a 2014 traffic accident. ABCM Corp., which operates more than 60 care facilities in Iowa, is suing the Fudge Broadwater law firm of Florida in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleging […] The post Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care

Iley and Frank Petereit bought their burial plots two decades ago. Frank likes to think of himself as a planner, so he has most everything worked out for when they eventually, in his words, “kick the can.” The now 92-year-olds have a gravestone at the site, already etched with everything but the year of their […] The post Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Slick roads in Black Hills; Balloon fallout; SD tax relief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Monday, February 6. Streets and roads in western South Dakota are covered in ice, slush and snow. Winter weather moved through the area starting Monday morning. According to South Dakota 511, the roads around...
STURGIS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

