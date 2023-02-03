Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Senator tries again to better define ‘rape’ in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal clarifying the legal definition of rape is advancing in the South Dakota Legislature. But a companion measure that would treat a victim’s silence as a refusal of consent isn’t faring as well. Republican Sen. Tim Reed took the two bills to...
sdpb.org
South Dakota lawmakers advance bill cracking down on trespassers
The House Agricultural and Natural Resources committee passed a bill strengthening landowners’ rights against trespassers. House Bill 1186 aims to provide restitution for landowners for any damage incurred by trespassing hunters. Paul Lepisto represents the South Dakota division of the Izaak Walton League of America. He said technology leaves...
sdpb.org
House approves expanded ban on noncompete agreements for health care workers
House lawmakers have approved a proposal to expand the list of health care occupations exempted from noncompete agreements. The agreements are included in some employment contracts. They restrict former employees’ ability to start, or work for, a competing business. HB 1185 would allow counselors, physical therapists and speech language...
Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners
A bill that would require hunters and anglers to pay a landowner for trespassing on their property, in addition to fines already enforced by the state, passed the South Dakota House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on an 8-5 vote Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Neal Pinnow, R-Lemmon, aims […] The post Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Medicaid work requirement would undermine election, threaten cancer care
Just a few short months ago, South Dakotans voted, by a wide margin, to provide access to affordable health care. They voted to help thousands of fellow South Dakotans stuck in the coverage gap, and they voted to prevent the Legislature from adding additional burdens to that access. Before Medicaid expansion is even implemented, politicians […] The post Medicaid work requirement would undermine election, threaten cancer care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
SCS pipeline pushes again for springtime SD hearing
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An attorney representing the CO2 pipeline that Summit Carbon Solutions proposes through South Dakota still wants a permit hearing on the project this spring. Last month, the state Public Utilities Commission set the hearing to start September 11. But Brett Koenecke of Pierre continues to...
KELOLAND TV
House: No more drop boxes in SD elections
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drop boxes for receiving absentee election ballots would be illegal under a proposal moving forward in the South Dakota Legislature. The state House of Representatives voted 57-11 on Tuesday. HB-1165 now heads to the Senate for further consideration. Lead sponsor there is Republican Sen. Jim Stalzer.
KEVN
Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments surrounding the censure and reinstatement of Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller to the South Dakota Senate. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also discusses the impassioned testimony surrounding HB 1080, and looks ahead...
gowatertown.net
Two South Dakota sheriffs invited by Congressman Dusty Johnson to tonight’s State of the Union speech
WASHINGTON, D.C.–South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson has chosen Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman to be his guest at tonight’s State of the Union address. Sheriff Wellman is hoping President Biden will address the drug problem and the southern border. Wellman says he has seen a significant drug trend...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, the South Dakota Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 55 which would prohibit ranked choice voting in the state. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. Representative Kirk Chaffee, who sponsors the bill in the House, says ranked choice voting would...
KCRG.com
Large majorities means fast-track for Republican bills in Iowa Legislature
The death toll has quickly risen through the night following a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department looking to fill summer openings. Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is already looking to fill up their openings for summer jobs. One dead, two injured in Grundy County...
Bill Allowing The Forcible Removal of Trespassers Advances In WY Legislature
A bill that would allow ‘physical force’ to ‘terminate’ suspected trespass, is moving through the Wyoming legislative process. But hold on, "TERMINATE" does not mean "KILL!" This bill would allow physical force by a landowner against someone they believe is criminal trespassing. HB-126 — Trespass–removal of...
kelo.com
Miss South Dakota USA facing petty theft charges in Brookings County
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, has been suspended from her role as she faces petty theft charges in Brookings County. Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant issued a release saying, “We are aware of Shania’s recent arrest for first-degree petty theft. We moved to suspend Shania from her role as Miss South Dakota USA pending her first court appearance later this month. Following her initial court appearance, we will be determining a course of action regarding Shania and her role with the state pageant.” Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for February 13th.
South Dakota state senator drops federal lawsuit regarding suspension
South Dakota state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller has dropped her federal lawsuit against Senator Lee Schoenbeck.
Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice
One of Iowa’s largest nursing home corporations is suing its lawyers for allegedly botching settlement negotiations in lawsuits tied to a 2014 traffic accident. ABCM Corp., which operates more than 60 care facilities in Iowa, is suing the Fudge Broadwater law firm of Florida in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleging […] The post Car accident leads to injuries, lawsuits and a claim of legal malpractice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care
Iley and Frank Petereit bought their burial plots two decades ago. Frank likes to think of himself as a planner, so he has most everything worked out for when they eventually, in his words, “kick the can.” The now 92-year-olds have a gravestone at the site, already etched with everything but the year of their […] The post Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kfgo.com
UND Chief Pathologist: Black Elk sentence a ‘miscarriage of justice,’ State appeals judge’s order
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Attorneys for the State of North Dakota have appealed a judge’s order to throw out the criminal judgment and sentence of a woman who pled guilty to neglect in the death of her 3-week-old daughter in Bismarck last year. The appeal comes even as...
KELOLAND TV
Slick roads in Black Hills; Balloon fallout; SD tax relief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Monday, February 6. Streets and roads in western South Dakota are covered in ice, slush and snow. Winter weather moved through the area starting Monday morning. According to South Dakota 511, the roads around...
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
