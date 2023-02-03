ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Principal Wheeler’s Weekly Update 2-3-23

Monday, we launch Black Lives Matter week along with other schools in Seattle Public Schools and other schools across the nation. The week of February 6th through February 10th will be Black Lives Matter week of learning. At Viewlands we will engage with Black Lives Matter and Black History month learning throughout this upcoming week and the rest of the month. While this is important now, it has to be ongoing learning, not focuses that are contained to a month, a week or a day. As a staff we are always reflecting on how we highlight leaders, activists and change makers and lift voices that are reflective of the richness in the diversity of our student community through the books we read, the discussions we have and the celebrations we honor.
New Student Open House

Future Seahawk Open House! All are invited to tour the school, meet the staff, meet the students, and ask questions of a student panel! Come learn about what makes us different. FOOD WILL BE PROVIDED. Questions?. Email AP Perry ihperry@seattleschools.org.
6th Grade Open House (2/13, 5:30-7 PM)

Find out what makes Washington Middle School so special. Take a tour of the school, get a sneak peek at what a student’s schedule might look like, and meet other prospective families.
Flying Forward Fundraiser Auction – March 4

Online Auction; starting February 26, there will be an online silent auction with mobile bidding allowing people who are unable to attend the auction to still bid and win items. Some items will only be available at the auction event. Sign up HERE to help before, during or after the...
