Monday, we launch Black Lives Matter week along with other schools in Seattle Public Schools and other schools across the nation. The week of February 6th through February 10th will be Black Lives Matter week of learning. At Viewlands we will engage with Black Lives Matter and Black History month learning throughout this upcoming week and the rest of the month. While this is important now, it has to be ongoing learning, not focuses that are contained to a month, a week or a day. As a staff we are always reflecting on how we highlight leaders, activists and change makers and lift voices that are reflective of the richness in the diversity of our student community through the books we read, the discussions we have and the celebrations we honor.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO