Wisconsin legends: Culver’s donates 54K diapers to nonprofit in nod to Giannis’ 54-points, postgame interview
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Culver’s, two legendary icons in Wisconsin.
Culver’s in the Milwaukee area is celebrating an outstanding performance following two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 54-point, 19-rebound comeback win over the Clippers on Thursday in a unique way.Students from across the nation arrive at Lambeau Field for signature robotics event
As congratulations, and as a nod to Giannis’ postgame interview, Culver’s stated on Twitter that it would be donating 54,000 diapers to Milwaukee Diaper Mission ; as well as 54 cheeseburgers to the former NBA champion himself.
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Dock Spiders to share ‘alternate identity’ for 2023 game
Congrats on the W + 54 points, [Giannis]! Come see us for your 54 cheeseburgers! To celebrate, we’d also like to make a donation of 54,000 diapers to [Milwaukee Diaper Mission]. We appreciate all that you and [Mariah Danae] do for the city of Milwaukee!Culver’s Restaurants on Twitter
In Thursday night’s postgame interview, following Milwaukee’s 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, Giannis was asked, “Scoring 50 is fun though, right?” Antetokounmpo followed with a very Wisconsin-like response .
“Yeah, it’s definitely fun,” stated Antetokounmpo. “Look, last time I went to Chick-fil-A and got the nuggets but now tomorrow I think I am going to go to Culver’s. I’m going to get 50 cheeseburgers and try to eat as many as I can.”
More information about Milwaukee Diaper Mission can be found here .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.
Comments / 0