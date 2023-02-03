Separate Stockton shootings leave one person dead, another person injured

(KTXL) — A man was killed in a shooting in Stockton on Friday night, according to the Stockton Police Department.

The suspect and the 19-year-old victim were in an argument in the 6700 block of Plymouth Road in the Lakeview District when the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

The 19-year-old was transported to an area hospital and died of his injuries.

Non-fatal shooting

A 37-year-old male was shot while sitting in a car in the 4900 block of Kentfield Road in the Valley Oak District.

The man said he heard a crack in the window, felt a pain in his leg and then realized he had been shot.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

