Laclede Record
BARBARA ANN GATES
Barbara Ann Gates, 91, of Lebanon, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born Sept. 5, 1931, in Terre Haute, Ind. to Warren and Barbara Geis Culver. On May 9, 1953, she was united in marriage to Michael G. Gates. She was preceded in death by her parents;...
Laclede Record
NICK E. O’QUINN
Nick E. O’Quinn, 79, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. He was born Dec. 6, 1943, in Kansas City, Kan. to Charles Edwin and Fern Lorraine Layman O’Quinn. On June 15, 1963, he was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Hopkins. He was preceded in death by...
Laclede Record
ALICE MAY SCHREIER
Alice May Schreier, 97, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born Aug. 5, 1925, in St. Louis to Joseph and Alice Marie (Foerster) Arnold. On Nov. 23, 1946, Alice mer her future husband, Tom, on a blind date. He proposed to her on Valentine’s Day, 1947. On May 8, 1948, she was united in marriage to Thomas F. Schreier.
Laclede Record
STEVEN (STEVE) HENDRICK SR.
Steven (Steve) Hendrick Sr., 69, of Lebanon, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Lebanon. He was born Aug. 27, 1953, in Bentonville, Ark. to Henry Clay Hendrick and Dorothy Marie Clark. Steven was preceded in death by his parents; his grandmother who raised him, Amelia; and his stepfather, Otto Davis.
Laclede Record
RICHARD RAY WILSON
Richard Ray Wilson, 81, of Linn Creek, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mercy Hospital of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his two wives, Nancy June Perkins in 1970 and Betty Jean Roam in 2007; one daughter, Lorrie Parker; three siblings, Juanita Collier, Louise Parker, an infant brother, Kenneth Gene Wilson, and one daughter-in-law, Arcelita Wilson.
Laclede Record
CARLA KAY CARLSON
Carla Kay Carlson, 67, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. She is survived by her husband Brian of the home; four children, a daughter, Vicki McGinnis of South Carolina; a son, Richard Shane Moore of Arkansas; a daughter Tina Kay Moore and husband Michael Herring and four grandchildren, Gavin Michael, Lilly-Rose Elizabeth, Leyla Aubrianna, Irie James Herring, all of Pensacola, Fla.; a daughter, Terri Grimes and husband Shawn Grimes and three grandchildren, Nicholas Robert, Nathaniel Brian, Ashton Mitchell Grimes, of Pensacola, Fla.
Laclede Record
VIOLA MARIE CRISP
Viola Marie (Roberts) Crisp, 71, of Lebanon, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Lebanon South Nursing and Rehabilitation. A memorial visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home in Mountain Grove.
Laclede Record
ROBERT EUGENE SWICK
Robert Eugene Swick, 80, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in the Life Care Center of Waynesville. He was a retired Waynesville R-VI School District Principal. Survivors include his children, Nancy Swick of Waynesville; Maggie Swick and her husband Nate Littman of Niangua; Robert Gonzales and his wife Nicole of Waynesville and Cheyenne Snook of Waynesville; two grandchildren, Anastasia and Luka; his sister, Colleen Lacy of Lebanon; his former wife and caregiver, Martha Swick of St. Robert; several other relatives and many friends.
Laclede Record
CLARA LEA WHITNEY
Clara Lea (LaRose) Whitney, 91, of Buffalo, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. She was born March 22, 1931, in Nemo, Mo. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Whitney; mother, Beatrice (LaRose) Cauthon; son-in-law, Tony Marie; grandson, Clayton Lueker; three sisters and one brother-in-law. She met and married...
Country star Trace Adkins is coming to the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Country music artist Trace Adkins is scheduled to visit the Ozarks during his national Somewhere In America tour. Adkins is set to play at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton on Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. Presale tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 7, on […]
UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released
UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
Laclede Record
Drug trafficking charges for Lebanon man
A 41-year-old Lebanon man was arrested Saturday after a chase and faces drug charges. Scott Bonner is charged with second degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was denied. According to Lebanon Police, the chase and arrest came in the evening hours Saturday. Members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, the Lebanon Police Department, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol had stopped a vehicle suspected of trafficking narcotics. “The traffic stop attempt was initiated by the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office on W. Highway 32 outside of city limits,” according to Lebanon Police Det. Sgt. Kacie Springer. For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.
Laclede Record
ANGELA (ANGIE) MARIE HUNTER
Angela (Angie) Marie Hunter, 52, of Lebanon, died Monday morning, Jan. 30, 2023, at her home. She was born April 2, 1970, in Lebanon, Mo. to Stanley Coryell and Betty Claxton Coryell. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, LaVerna and Charlie Claxton and Audrey and Ethel Coryell. Angie,...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies body found in median of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the body found in the median of I-44 in Springfield. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the body has been identified as 53-year-old Craig Griffitts of Oroville, California. The crash report states the crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Monday, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a man from Republic hit Griffitts on the highway.
Laclede Record
Lebanon wins over state-ranked El Dorado Springs
After a 61-49 Ozark Conference loss on Friday night at Rolla, the Lebanon High School boys’ basketball team didn’t have long to dwell as the Yellowjackets were back in action on Saturday afternoon at El Dorado Springs. Lebanon (10-9 overall) used a big second and third quarter to their advantage, defeating the state-ranked (Class 3, No. 9) Bulldogs by a score of 66-52. After trailing 11-8, junior Caleb Ray scored the next seven points of the game to put the ‘Jackets out in front 15-11 before El Dorado Springs (17-3 overall) scored their first basket with 4:49 remaining in the first half. For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.
933kwto.com
Body Found in I-44 Median Identified
The Highway Patrol has identified a body found in the median of I-44 near the West Bypass exit in Springfield. Troopers say Craig Griffitts from California was hit by a car around 4:40 Monday morning. The vehicle was driven by a man from Republic. Authorities did not get a call...
Man arrested after Springfield home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested following a short standoff on Calhoun Street in Springfield. According to Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department, police responded to 3080 W. Calhoun St. after a report of a man who had forced his way into a home. Lt. Kibby says they received multiple calls in […]
Ozark man arrested after police standoff
OZARK, Mo. – The Ozark Police Department worked with the Springfield Police Department to address a domestic assault on W. Petrus Circle in Ozark late Tuesday morning. According to the Ozark Police Department, a man identified as 23-year-old Stanchez Sampson forced his way into an apartment and held the victim against their will. The victim […]
KYTV
Got mail? If you received this check, don’t toss it
Taco Habitat served eviction notice due to thousands in unpaid rent. KY3's Michael Hoffman reports. Receipt Check: Beverage tax added turns out to be just the tax. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. The city of Springfield received 15 new reports of potholes over the weekend after a recent round of ice...
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
