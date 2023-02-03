After a 61-49 Ozark Conference loss on Friday night at Rolla, the Lebanon High School boys’ basketball team didn’t have long to dwell as the Yellowjackets were back in action on Saturday afternoon at El Dorado Springs. Lebanon (10-9 overall) used a big second and third quarter to their advantage, defeating the state-ranked (Class 3, No. 9) Bulldogs by a score of 66-52. After trailing 11-8, junior Caleb Ray scored the next seven points of the game to put the ‘Jackets out in front 15-11 before El Dorado Springs (17-3 overall) scored their first basket with 4:49 remaining in the first half. For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.

