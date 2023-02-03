The Nike Air Huarache Craft is a relatively novel model from the brand, but it continues to appear in fresh styles. Ahead of spring, the modified version of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic creation from 1991 has emerged in a predominantly pink look. Mesh, neoprene, and suede components throughout the upper enjoy a soft rose finish that would fit in any Valentine’s Day sneakers list. Pull tabs on the tongue and heel inject a touch of outdoors inspiration, with the “HUARACHE” labeled strip at the spine following suit. Underfoot, the tried-and-proven sole unit gets an exaggerated, rugged makeover. More foam is featured throughout the midsole, while the waffle traction is reworked for improved performance in rough terrain. Furthermore, the tread joins Nike’s sustainability efforts with its up-cycled nature.

