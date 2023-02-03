Read full article on original website
Related
Mismatched “University Red” And “Game Royal” Pulses Across The Nike Ja 1
While we were treated to the Nike Ja 1’s initial slate of colorways this past week, Ja Morant’s first signature silhouette with The Swoosh has only just begun to explore the full breadth of its scheduled lineup. As such, the Beaverton brand’s latest signature series is continuing to indulge in 12’s admiration for mismatched ensembles and Nike Tech Fleece Packs.
The Air Jordan 1 Mid “University Blue” Sees A Heritage-Style Color-Blocking
It’s no mystery the color team at Jordan Brand is aiming to release the Air Jordan 1 Mid in every colorway imaginable, and they’re looking to the Retro High OG tier once again for some inspiration. This upcoming men’s release presents a mix of white, black, and university...
This Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low Leverages Purple And Sail
In late January it was revealed that the Air Jordan 1 Mid would be dressing up in a vibrant purple proposition with seldom dark blue accents. Furthering the Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low’s alternating cohabitation, the women’s-exclusive ensemble is now flipping around its trio of tones for a connecting Air Jordan 1 Low.
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Dons An Understated, White-On-Navy Colorway
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97, much like its Air Max 90 and Air Max Plus-inspired counterparts, is receiving a few new colorways for 2023. This white and navy pair is but the latest, with more likely to surface leading up to Air Max Day. Among one of the silhouette’s...
IVY PARK x adidas Top Ten 2000 “Focus Orange” Releases On February 9th
Having stretched across the near entirety of the Three-Stripes’ expansive footwear catalogs, Beyonce’s IVY PARK line is set to mirror last year’s lengthy run of propositions as the new year’s second joint adidas Top Ten 2000 renders a clad “Focus Orange” upper. Featured in...
Air Jordan 5 SE “Georgetown” Set For Holiday 2023 Release
Sticking close to colors of its collegiate-level partners, Jordan Brand is ready to deliver yet another Georgetown-themed colorway of the Air Jordan 5 Retro SE. Semi-officially viewed as Player Exclusive releases for the general population, this series of Air Jordan 5 Retro SE drops are giving the fans a taste of what it might be like to be a friend of the program.
The Nike Zoom GT Jump Resurfaces In Black And Solar Red
Back in 2021, Nike Basketball lifted the curtain on their “Greater Than” (G.T.) series, whose trio of silhouettes were individually designed to cater to three core movements: cutting, running, and jumping. And though almost two-years-old at this point, the Swoosh is still expanding upon the collection, adding to the calendar a few new colorways of the Nike Zoom GT Jump.
The Nike Air Huarache Craft Gets Ready For Spring In Pink And White Colors
The Nike Air Huarache Craft is a relatively novel model from the brand, but it continues to appear in fresh styles. Ahead of spring, the modified version of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic creation from 1991 has emerged in a predominantly pink look. Mesh, neoprene, and suede components throughout the upper enjoy a soft rose finish that would fit in any Valentine’s Day sneakers list. Pull tabs on the tongue and heel inject a touch of outdoors inspiration, with the “HUARACHE” labeled strip at the spine following suit. Underfoot, the tried-and-proven sole unit gets an exaggerated, rugged makeover. More foam is featured throughout the midsole, while the waffle traction is reworked for improved performance in rough terrain. Furthermore, the tread joins Nike’s sustainability efforts with its up-cycled nature.
Nike ISPA’s Mindbody Continues Its Standout Approach With Volt
Nike ISPA’s mission to provide ultra-versatile footwear has produced some of the most provoking footwear designs in recent brand memory. Paired with high MSRPs, ISPA was fun to look at, but perhaps a hard sell considering the competitive nature of footwear. Not many of ISPA’s releases have garnered a response like the Mindbody, a silhouette that looks to achieve the pre-distressed, beat up look that has had its popular corner in the world of fashion.
Cork Insoles And Heel Tabs Accent The Newest Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature
Nike’s “Move To Zero” initiative is gradually making progress, with the amount of sustainable materials used increasing across the board. And for 2023, the brand’s “Next Nature” collection is seeing a second wind, starting with a few new colorways of the Air Force 1.
The Packer x Clarks Wallabee “Croc” Is An Exercise In Luxury
From the New Balance 992 to the Reebok Club C, Packer has reimagined several of the most prolific silhouettes on the market. And for 2023, the storefront is continuing this trend, bringing hints of luxury to the much-beloved Clarks Wallabee. Associated with the likes of Wu-Tang rapper Ghostface Killah as...
The Nike Air Huarache Craft Resurfaces In Olive And Pink
Many a silhouette — such as the Air Jordan 2 as well as the Air Jordan 4 — has been given the “Craft” moniker over the years. And though typically a designation of quality, the term’s appearance on the Nike Air Huarache signals a much larger departure from the original.
“Black/Cement” Inspired Air Jordan 3 “Off Noir” Releasing Holiday 2023
The Air Jordan 3 will always be heralded for ushering in elephant print into the fabric of sneaker culture. Inspired by the dry exterior of the large land animal, elephant print has become a signifier of Air Jordan timelessness – so long as it is used properly. Last year,...
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 Appears With “Hyper Royal” Swooshes
Nike’s mission for a sustainable future has produced products like the Air Max Terrascape 90, which recently appeared in “Pure Platinum” and “Hyper Royal” colors. Like other Terrascape offerings, the unreleased pair features recycled materials throughout the upper and sole unit. Canvas, plastic, and other materials across the top-half enjoy a greyscale color palette that’s interrupted by vibrant blue swoosh logos at the sides. Multi-color components on the spine denote the sneaker’s recycled nature, but not as much as the midsole and outsole combination. A semi-translucent midsole reveals Crater Foam, a compound built from scrap materials, while the traction underneath takes on a Nike Grind makeup. The Air Max offering contributes to the brand’s eco-conscious efforts with a look inspired by the trails.
This ASICS GEL-Kayano 14, A JJJJound Look-alike, Is A Women’s Exclusive
Recently, an upcoming ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 colorway has been making its rounds on social media after @hartcopy posed it as a mash-up of the two highly-touted collaborative colorways by JJJJound. It’s a fairly spot-on assessment as it features the same silver, black, and white inclusions, but this upcoming release injects a heavy flow of an off-white on the quarter overlay, tongue, and lace collar.
The 3-In-1 CLOT x Nike “CLOTEZ” Releases On February 10th
As exemplified by the label’s Air Jordan 5 Low as well as their several Air Max 1s, CLOT is constantly referencing Chinese culture with every collaborative release. Their latest project with Nike, the aptly-named “CLOTEZ,” is certainly no exception, as it draws upon Tai Chi as well as the Yin-Yang philosophy that lies at the ancient martial art’s core.
Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2023 Wings Collection To Include Five $1,300+ Air Jordan 1 85’s
Over the past decade, the union between high fashion labels and sportswear brands has become commonplace. And while this type of partnership hasn’t always produced compelling product, it’s always resulted in higher price tags. Institutions like Jordan Brand, however, have experimented with their own high-end products, which will include a series of Air Jordan 1 ’85 models come the holiday season.
A Timeless “Bred” Colorway Appears On The Air Jordan 2 Low
The Air Jordan 2 holds the peculiar distinction for having the least amount of original colorways in Air Jordan history. Delivered in just two colorways of white/black/red and white/red/grey on both the Mid and Low, the Air Jordan 2‘s run was rather unceremonious the first time around, so much so that Nike has to rethink its approach to retain Jordan’s interest. In came Tinker Hatfield and the radical Air Jordan 3, and the rest is history.
A Dark Smoky Grey Envelops This Nike Air Max TW
The Vapormax Plus and Air Max 270 is proof that newer, modern Air Max styles belong with the legacy models from the 80s/90s. The Air Max TW could be the next Air Max lifestyle classic as it thoughtfully balances past and present design touches, but we still need to see more colorways to properly knight it as the next great thing.
Moon Boot Debuts No-Lace Boots and Sandals
Moon Boot is expanding its range of viral snow boots, launching a series of new footwear styles created to be worn all year long. Collectively dubbed the “Preview Collection,” the capsule features two unisex silhouettes — the No Lace and Evolution Sandal. The former, as suggested by its name, is a laceless boot design with Moon Boot’s branding printed on the sides. The slip-on design is offered in rubber material and suede, which are both fully water-repellent. The boots are complete with multisize foam lining for added comfort.
