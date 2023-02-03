Light rain on Friday to give way to slightly heavier precipitation through weekend
(KTXL) — The Sacramento area experienced a light rain on Friday morning and can expect to see slightly heavier precipitation over the weekend.
The rain on Friday will likely dry up by early afternoon.
A storm that is currently in the Pacific Ocean will make it’s way across the Sacramento area around Saturday night as part of a cold front.
After a lull on Sunday morning, more precipitation is expected.
Higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada might see as much as 2 feet as snow and Sacramento could get around half of an inch of rain.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
