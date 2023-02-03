ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Light rain on Friday to give way to slightly heavier precipitation through weekend

By Jacque Porter
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQPtZ_0kbcRRX600

(KTXL) — The Sacramento area experienced a light rain on Friday morning and can expect to see slightly heavier precipitation over the weekend.

The rain on Friday will likely dry up by early afternoon.

A storm that is currently in the Pacific Ocean will make it’s way across the Sacramento area around Saturday night as part of a cold front.

After a lull on Sunday morning, more precipitation is expected.

Higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada might see as much as 2 feet as snow and Sacramento could get around half of an inch of rain.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Here is how much snow and rain Northern California saw

(KTXL) — A preliminary snow report from the National Weather Service showed how much it snowed and rained across Northern California in a 48-hour period from Saturday morning through Monday morning. According to the NWS, the Sierra Snow Lab saw 20.9 inches of snow, while the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort and Sugar Bowl saw 19 […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Capital City Freeway to undergo construction at night

(KTXL) — Parts of the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento will be closed for construction through Feb. 10, according to Caltrans District 3. — Video Above: Sam’s Hof Brau restaurant in Arden Arcade catches fire Caltrans said that the construction will occur in the eastbound lanes south of the American River, next to Sutter’s Landing […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian hit by train in South Sacramento

(KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a train in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Winter storm hits the Sierra Sacramento Metro Fire said that the incident occurred around 1:39 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was found dead after the collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Placer County woman takes 2nd in dog-sled race in Idaho

(KTXL) — A Placer County woman finished second in a sled dog race in Idaho earlier this month.  •Video Player Above: Eagles super fans ready for Super Bowl LVII Jesika Reimer from Emigrant Gap came in second in the 100-mile race in the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge (ISDC) on Feb. 3. Emigrant Gap is a […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Freezing temperatures continue in Sacramento area

(KTXL) — Thursday morning saw some of the coldest weather in the Sacramento area so far this week with temperatures in the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service. – Video above: Second snow survey of the season Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto each plummeted to 32 degrees compared to Wednesday’s morning temperatures of 37 […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Yelp: Modesto, Elk Grove, South Lake Tahoe restaurants among 'most romantic' in California

MODESTO, Calif. — If you're looking for place to set a romantic mood, Yelp says three restaurants in Northern California might be among your best bets. Yelp recently ranked the 20 most romantic places to eat in California. To narrow down the choice, Yelp ousted national chains and concentrated on review mentioned words like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Fire damages decades-old Arden-Arcade restaurant

(KTXL) — A fire damaged a restaurant in Arden-Arcade early Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. The fire department said the fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at Sam’s Hof Brau on the corner of Watt Ave. and El Camino Ave. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the restaurant sustained “major” damage but crews […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento museums participating in Free Museum Weekend in March

(KTXL) — Museums in the Sacramento area will have free admission for a weekend in March.  Over 20 museums in the Sacramento region will participate in Free Museum Weekend on March 4-5. According to the Sacramento Area Museums website, the 2023 free event will be the 25th consecutive year for a free museum weekend. •Video […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Citrus Heights, CA

Citrus Heights is a city in Sacramento County, California, known for its residential neighborhoods and proximity to Sacramento. Because of its location, Citrus Heights is a fantastic addition to your trip to Sacramento, as it has a lot of city parks and nature spots. Best of all, most of these...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

These are the food banks in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
OnlyInYourState

3 Charming Small Towns In Northern California With Historic Trolley Tours

Are you up for a trolley tour? These three small towns in Northern California all have great historic trolley tours. They are all located in California’s famous wine country and you won’t be disappointed. You’ll love riding the trolleys and learning all about the area’s history while stopping at some of the greatest wineries in the country.
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Helicopter video: Watch 100 mph-plus pursuit on I-80 in East Bay

OAKLAND -- Two suspects trying to evade capture raced down I-80 and onto the streets of Oakland at speeds of over 100 mph before being arrested while attempting to flee on foot.Watch the video According to the CHP, the pursuit began around 1 p.m. Tuesday in Napa County. Once the two suspects approached the crowded East Bay freeway, ground patrol vehicles broke off pursuit and turned it over the CHP air crews.Weaving between lanes, the suspects reached speeds in excess of 120 mph as they raced on the shoulder of the freeway passed the Berkeley exits.They crossed over onto city streets near the Oakland / Emeryville border and raced onto Mandela Parkway. Then on 30th near Adeline, the two suspects parked the vehicle and began walking, not seemingly aware of the CHP aircraft overhead.The air crew directed ground units to 28th where the pair was taken into custody without incident.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Crash in El Dorado County leads to nearly 2-hour rescue

(KTXL) — A crash that trapped two people inside a truck in El Dorado County prompted a response from several first responders. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 a truck crashed into a large oak tree on Bucks Bar Road near Pleasant Valley Road. Firefighters brought six […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Where to watch the Super Bowl in the Sacramento area

(KTXL) — The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to add to their trophy case when they meet in Super Bowl LVII, which will be televised on FOX40 in the Sacramento area. The Eagles are looking to win their second Super Bowl title while the Chiefs are seeking their second championship in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
