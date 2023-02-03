Bunkie Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile that ran away from home. Cazun Alfred, age: 15 was last seen in the morning hours of Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Bunkie. Cazun Alfred was last seen wearing Red & Black Pajamas, a Black Hoodie, and Black Tennis Shoes. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Cazun Alfred, please contact the Bunkie Police Department immediately. (318-346-2664)

BUNKIE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO