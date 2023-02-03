Read full article on original website
Maggie Bordelon, 90, Big Bend
Funeral Mass for Maggie Mae Clark Bordelon of Big Bend will take place at the St. Peter Catholic Church of Bordelonville on Friday, February 10th, 2023 beginning at 11:00am with Rev. Louis Sklar officiating. Burial will take place at the St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Maggie Bordelon, age 90, passed away...
David Ellis, 76, Marksville
Funeral services for Mr. David Ray Ellis will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Father Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Interment will be at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville. Mr. Ellis, age...
St. Clair Adam Paul, 96, Effie
Funeral services for Mr. St. Clair Adam Paul will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Reverend Gary Wiley, Reverend Seth Gaspard(grandson), Reverend Carl Beard Jr., and Reverend Danny Aycock officiating. Interment will be held at St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT
Bunkie Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile that ran away from home. Cazun Alfred, age: 15 was last seen in the morning hours of Thursday, February 2, 2023 in Bunkie. Cazun Alfred was last seen wearing Red & Black Pajamas, a Black Hoodie, and Black Tennis Shoes. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Cazun Alfred, please contact the Bunkie Police Department immediately. (318-346-2664)
