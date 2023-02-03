Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in connection to Calcasieu homicide was involved in 2018 armed robbery in Alexandria
WESTLAKE, La. (KALB) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a Feb. 1, 2023, homicide in Westlake. One of the suspects arrested, Autoria ‘Tori’ Lachney, has connections to a Rapides Parish case and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2019. Her re-arrest has some questioning how she was released already.
Opelousas man arrested in connection with theft of Zoosiana squirrel monkeys
An arrest has been made in the theft of several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana Jan. 28, authorities said.
Stolen storage building from Sabine Parish found in DeSoto Parish, man on run
MARTHAVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sabine Parish Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public to help find a Natchitoches man who is wanted in connection to the theft of a portable building, a travel trailer and two firearms that were taken from locations near the Sabine/Natchitoches Parish line. The...
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed. At the busy intersection of...
Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him. APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January...
Natchitoches man arrested in Sabine Parish with 2.27 pounds of meth
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Eric Lamar Samuel, 51 of Natchitoches late Friday night, Feb. 3. Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Jeriah Steinke stopped a vehicle for speeding 70/55 on LA Highway 6 west of Many around 10:30 pm. After a short investigation, Deputy Steinke located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. The meth weighed approximately 1,031 grams or 2.27 pounds. The estimated “street value” of the meth is approximately $10,000.
Ferriday Police arrest Mississippi man during traffic stop for allegedly possessing stolen firearm and narcotics
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 3, 2023, officers of the Ferriday Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with the driver, Johnqual Nix, and found marijuana, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. According to police, […]
Louisiana man accused of selling fentanyl, meth out of his home
A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs from his home.
First Responders battle mobile home fire in Natchez
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 with mutual aid assistance from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #6 and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on Feb. 5 around 6:40 pm in the 9500 block of Hwy. 1 in Natchez according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Hit and run incident in Vernon Parish leaves woman dead
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft and Louisiana State Police are looking for a vehicle and it's driver following a hit and run incident that occurred on Friday, leaving a woman dead. Officers with Louisiana State Police Troop E said the incident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Saturday night on Louisiana...
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
ACTION Unit continues to reduce crime in Natchitoches
The ACTION Unit, also known as Addressing Criminal Trends by Involving Our Neighborhoods, has continued to be a huge crime deterrent during their first three weeks in service. Below are a few examples of what the ACTION Unit has done to better our community:. 24 arrests for several criminal offenses.
Unidentified Pedestrian Killed in Vernon Parish Crash
On February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:03 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 111 at Tom Beckcom Road. This crash killed an unidentified white female pedestrian. The initial investigation revealed that an unidentified vehicle was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 111. For...
Sheriff’s deputy near Many stops vehicle for speeding, finds bag of meth worth $10K
SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is in the Sabine Parish Detention Center after being arrested on Friday night for Possession with intent to distribute schedule II and speeding. According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, Eric Lamar Samuel, 51, was arrested late on Feb. 3 after...
Clarence man arrested on outstanding warrant, drug charges
(Clarence)-A complaint about a possible gravel theft near Chivalry Dam has led to the arrest of a Clarence man wanted by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and on drug and traffic charges in Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were...
APD asking for help identifying Walmart theft suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect seen in the photo above. APD said the suspect is responsible for multiple felony thefts at the Walmart on Coliseum Blvd. from the past four months. If you have any...
Drug investigation in Louisiana leads to multiple arrests
Four people have been arrested following a drug investigation, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
UPDATE: EPSO adjusts policy on parades
It may be Mardi Gras, but that doesn't mean it's OK to drive all vehicles on parish roads, the sheriff says.
Defense attorney withdraws day before murder trial scheduled to start
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The second of three scheduled trials for the suspects accused of killing Deven Brooks, 27 of Ball, will be rescheduled after defendant Tremaine Veal’s defense attorney withdrew as his counsel the day before the trial was scheduled to start. Veal, 21 of Alexandria, is...
