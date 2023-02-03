ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, LA


KPLC TV

SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kalb.com

ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed. At the busy intersection of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him. APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches man arrested in Sabine Parish with 2.27 pounds of meth

Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Eric Lamar Samuel, 51 of Natchitoches late Friday night, Feb. 3. Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Jeriah Steinke stopped a vehicle for speeding 70/55 on LA Highway 6 west of Many around 10:30 pm. After a short investigation, Deputy Steinke located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. The meth weighed approximately 1,031 grams or 2.27 pounds. The estimated “street value” of the meth is approximately $10,000.
SABINE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ferriday Police arrest Mississippi man during traffic stop for allegedly possessing stolen firearm and narcotics

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 3, 2023, officers of the Ferriday Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with the driver, Johnqual Nix, and found marijuana, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. According to police, […]
FERRIDAY, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

First Responders battle mobile home fire in Natchez

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 with mutual aid assistance from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #6 and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on Feb. 5 around 6:40 pm in the 9500 block of Hwy. 1 in Natchez according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NATCHEZ, LA
kjas.com

Hit and run incident in Vernon Parish leaves woman dead

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft and Louisiana State Police are looking for a vehicle and it's driver following a hit and run incident that occurred on Friday, leaving a woman dead. Officers with Louisiana State Police Troop E said the incident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Saturday night on Louisiana...
VERNON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
SABINE PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

ACTION Unit continues to reduce crime in Natchitoches

The ACTION Unit, also known as Addressing Criminal Trends by Involving Our Neighborhoods, has continued to be a huge crime deterrent during their first three weeks in service. Below are a few examples of what the ACTION Unit has done to better our community:. 24 arrests for several criminal offenses.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Unidentified Pedestrian Killed in Vernon Parish Crash

On February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:03 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 111 at Tom Beckcom Road. This crash killed an unidentified white female pedestrian. The initial investigation revealed that an unidentified vehicle was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 111. For...
VERNON PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Clarence man arrested on outstanding warrant, drug charges

(Clarence)-A complaint about a possible gravel theft near Chivalry Dam has led to the arrest of a Clarence man wanted by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and on drug and traffic charges in Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD asking for help identifying Walmart theft suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect seen in the photo above. APD said the suspect is responsible for multiple felony thefts at the Walmart on Coliseum Blvd. from the past four months. If you have any...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

