Man dies from ‘traumatic’ injuries after being hit by two vehicles on SR-99

(KTXL) — A fatal collision occurred on Thursday along southbound SR-99 after a man attempting to cross the highway was struck by two vehicles, according to the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred around 6:51 p.m. when the man attempted to cross the roadway from the east shoulder.

On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Amarjit Sanghera, 53, of Elk Grove.

The CHP said the man’s injuries were “traumatic” as parts of his body laid across two lanes of traffic after being struck by a 2016 Honda and a 2016 Chrysler.

The drivers stopped on the right shoulder following the collision and officers said the man was wearing dark clothing, making it difficult for the drivers to see him.

