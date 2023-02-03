Reigning Super League Man of Steel Brodie Croft has signed a landmark contract to remain at Salford Red Devils, bringing an end to months of speculation around his future. The halfback, who was once anointed as Cooper Cronk’s long-term replacement at Melbourne, moved to England to resurrect his career and enjoyed a stellar debut campaign that almost culminated in guiding his unfancied side to the grand final.

14 HOURS AGO