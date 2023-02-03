ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Why are Man United and Leeds playing twice this week? Reason for Premier League double header

Manchester United and Leeds United fans will be seeing a lot of each other in the coming days as they face back-to-back Premier League meetings. Erik ten Hag's United have continued their impressive start to 2023 as they push for a top-four spot, whilst Leeds opted to sack head coach Jesse Marsch following a poor string of results.
Sporting News

Christian Atsu in Turkey earthquake: Latest news on former Newcastle United player

Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has been found alive and pulled from the rubble after being caught up in the devastating earthquake that rocked the Turkey and Syrian border region on Monday. There have been conflicting reports about the 31-year-old's status over the past 24 hours after the earthquake...
Sporting News

Brodie Croft signs long-term deal with Salford as reported NRL interest comes to an end

Reigning Super League Man of Steel Brodie Croft has signed a landmark contract to remain at Salford Red Devils, bringing an end to months of speculation around his future. The halfback, who was once anointed as Cooper Cronk’s long-term replacement at Melbourne, moved to England to resurrect his career and enjoyed a stellar debut campaign that almost culminated in guiding his unfancied side to the grand final.

