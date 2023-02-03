Read full article on original website
Why are Man United and Leeds playing twice this week? Reason for Premier League double header
Manchester United and Leeds United fans will be seeing a lot of each other in the coming days as they face back-to-back Premier League meetings. Erik ten Hag's United have continued their impressive start to 2023 as they push for a top-four spot, whilst Leeds opted to sack head coach Jesse Marsch following a poor string of results.
How many times have Real Madrid won FIFA Club World Cup? History of Los Blancos in intercontinental competition
Real Madrid's impressive 2021/22 campaign ended with Carlo Ancelotti winning an incredible La Liga and Champions League double on his return to Spain. Ancelotti showed his evergreen sharpness to get the better of Xavi, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp to get his hands on two major honours. Their...
Marseille vs PSG time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, and betting odds for Coupe de France Round of 16
Lionel Messi will look to carry PSG through to the quarterfinals of the Coupe de France as the Parisian club travels to visit fellow Ligue 1 heavyweights Olympique de Marseille in a cup edition of Le Classique. With Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both sidelined with injuries, Messi is the star...
Man City punishment: Possible sanctions, points deductions amid Premier League financial allegations
In early February, Manchester City were accused of more than 100 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations, with the alleged offences said to have occurred over the course of numerous years. Following a four-year investigation, the Premier League charged them with breaching rules regarding the providing of "accurate financial...
Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds and prediction for FA Cup replay
Wrexham will bid to keep their fairytale FA Cup run going a little longer when they face Sheffield United in a fourth-round replay on February 7. The initial tie finished 3-3 after a thrilling match in the north-east of Wales, with Championship side United snatching an injury-time equaliser through John Egan after earlier seeing Daniel Jebbison sent off.
Who will win Copa Libertadores 2023? Betting odds, futures and lines for South American CONMEBOL championship
The 2023 Copa Libertadores, the 64th edition of the South American continental championship, is sure to provide thrills, surprises, heartbreaks, and more. Last year's winners Flamengo enter as both defending champions and pre-tournament betting favorites, but there are plenty of contenders to their crown. A Brazilian club has won each...
Christian Atsu in Turkey earthquake: Latest news on former Newcastle United player
Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has been found alive and pulled from the rubble after being caught up in the devastating earthquake that rocked the Turkey and Syrian border region on Monday. There have been conflicting reports about the 31-year-old's status over the past 24 hours after the earthquake...
Adam Azim vs. Santos Reyes date, start time, odds, schedule & card for 2023 boxing fight
Adam Azim is arguably the most exciting prospect in British boxing. He looks to extend his unbeaten record at the expense of Nicaragua’s Santos Reyes when the pair collide at the Wembley Arena in London on February 11. Azim (7-0, 6 KOs) hails from Slough in Berkshire. Since turning...
Brodie Croft signs long-term deal with Salford as reported NRL interest comes to an end
Reigning Super League Man of Steel Brodie Croft has signed a landmark contract to remain at Salford Red Devils, bringing an end to months of speculation around his future. The halfback, who was once anointed as Cooper Cronk’s long-term replacement at Melbourne, moved to England to resurrect his career and enjoyed a stellar debut campaign that almost culminated in guiding his unfancied side to the grand final.
Copa Libertadores 2023 bracket, fixtures, schedule, teams, live stream and TV for CONMEBOL tournament
In the 64th edition of the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo will look to defend their continental crown as the 2023 edition of the CONMEBOL club championship progresses. As is often the case, Brazilian and Argentinian clubs dominated the 2022 tournament, with the entire quarterfinal round made up of clubs from those two footballing giants.
